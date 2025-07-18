Milius avoids prison in child pornography, invasion of privacy case

Photo by Austin Carey for The Lafayette Peter Milius was arrested in October 2023 after filming two Lafayette College students while they were showering.

Peter Milius, a former Lafayette College student who admitted to possessing child pornography and recording classmates showering, was spared prison time during his Wednesday sentencing at the Northampton County Courthouse. He will instead serve five years’ probation.

The sentence is significantly lighter than the six to 14-month prison sentence sought by prosecutors for the felony child pornography charge.

“The defendant is given an opportunity, not a pass,” said Northampton County Judge Craig Dally ‘78, who presided over the case.

The decision concludes a case that began in October 2023, when Milius was arrested for filming two Lafayette students while they were showering. Investigators subsequently uncovered 76 graphic images of child pornography, including some depicting infants.

Milius, who will begin his probation on Aug. 6, must register as a sex offender in Pennsylvania for 15 years, wear an ankle monitor for six months and attend sex offender therapy. He will also be prohibited from unsupervised contact with minors and will have restricted and monitored Internet use, according to Dally.

The former student will not have to register as a sexually violent predator following an evaluation by the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board sought by prosecutors.

He also received two six-month probation sentences for the invasion of privacy charges, one for each student he recorded. Milius will serve the sentences concurrently with the five-year child pornography sentence.

“This was an act that caused a lot of harm to those two students and the Lafayette College community as a whole,” Milius said before Dally just prior to the sentencing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.