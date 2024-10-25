Field hockey loses to Drexel, defeats #20 Temple

Senior defender India Ralph prepares to inbound a penalty corner against Temple University on Sunday. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)

The field hockey team (3-1 Patriot League, 9-6 overall) split a pair of out-of-conference matchups, falling 3-2 to Drexel University (7-5-1 overall) but claiming its first win of the season against a ranked opponent with a Senior Day win against #20 Temple University (9-5 overall), edging the Owls in a 2-1 overtime victory at Rappolt Field.

Friday’s loss to Drexel saw the Maroon and White fall behind early, ceding two goals to the Dragons in the first period.

The Leopards chipped away at the deficit thanks to a third-period goal from junior midfielder Josephine van Wijk, but less than a minute later, the Dragons roared again with their third goal of the evening.

Van Wijk continued to keep the Leopards afloat, assisting senior defender India Ralph on a fourth-period goal to make it a one-point game. Despite a pair of shots by senior midfielder Laine Delmotte and one by senior midfielder Mackenzie Hall, the Maroon and White went scoreless in the closing minutes, losing 3-2.

Temple presented a bounce-back opportunity for the Leopards in the form of their fourth-ranked opponent in 2024, following losses to #14 Syracuse, #19 Penn State and #15 UMass.

“Temple is always a tough team to play,” senior forward Alex Darrah said. “With it being senior day and also coming off a tough loss on Friday, there was a lot of energy in the locker room and we were fired up.”

The Maroon and White struck first in the contest, as sophomore midfielder Stella Malinowski’s penalty shot banked in the net with just over three minutes remaining in the first period.

According to senior midfielder Lineke Spaans, the team’s preparation on Saturday helped the players ease into the crucial opportunities they set up during the game.

“We all got ourselves together on Saturday and watched film,” Spaans said. “We prepared well by having good conversations and connecting with each other.”

The Leopards held the lead for over 30 minutes before the Owls evened the score at the start of the fourth period. The tally remained 1-1 for the rest of regulation, sending the game to overtime.

“During overtime, it’s a game of possession,” Darrah said. “Just making sure that we are making smart decisions on the ball and we’re playing what’s going to keep us the ball or get us a goal.”

Junior goalkeeper Raffi Fragomeni made a critical save on a Temple shot a few minutes into extra time.

Just a couple minutes later, Darrah found Spaans in the Temple circle, setting up a 1-on-1 with the goalkeeper. Spaans found a path between her legs and snuck the ball in for the goal.

“I saw the gap and knew I could get a touch on it,” Darrah said. “Lineke is a pretty talented player and I knew she’d finish it off for us.”

Spaans said that the play was a result of “keeping the patience.”

“We had a game plan, so it was important that we didn’t make any mistakes,” Spaans said. “We found our opportunities and then attacked and capitalized.”

The Leopards held the advantage in total shots and saves at 12-7 and 4-3, respectively.

The Maroon and White — who clinched a spot in the Patriot League Postseason Tournament on Sunday morning — will host Boston University on Friday for their Homecoming game.

“It’s so important that we put everything together so we’re all on the same page going into the last couple of weeks,” Spaans said.