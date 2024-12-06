Vintage eatery joins downtown Easton

Photo by Bridget O’Mara for The Lafayette Salvage Goods II Gilded is just down the block from Salvage Goods on S. 3rd Street in Easton.

Salvage Goods, a locally owned small business, is set to open a second downtown Easton location early next week — and it’s as good as gold.

The new spot, Salvage Goods II Gilded, will offer a wide selection of restored treasures, keeping the same vintage charm of the original location with the addition of old-fashioned desserts like ice cream sundaes, banana splits and drinking chocolate.

Owner Heidi Markow — who bought Salvage Goods from a previous owner in 2022 — said she hopes to combine everything she loves to do in the space, referencing a youth spent scooping ice cream and a lifelong love of antiques.

Markow’s vision for the interior of the space is rooted in history.

“The Gilded Age, late 18, early 1900s, is the look inside,” Markow said, explaining the name of the new location. “I want to bring us back to the time when everything was simple, elegant.”

She also touched on her process when creating the Gilded Age-inspired menu.

“Wouldn’t it be really awesome to bring back some of the old-time favorites?” she said, explaining how drinking chocolate is an alternative to coffee and was often paired with breakfast in the Gilded Age.

Markow said that extensive research went into developing the menu, and she’ll be contributing some of her own recipes for the nostalgic favorites.

Markow’s passion for antiques and rare goods inspired her idea to educate her customers as they explored her store. She said that she added tags to each of her products with a brief explanation of the product’s story, or what makes it special and that she plans to do something similar in the new store.

“You’re going to get an education,” she said.

Customer Nicole Amey said she stopped in Salvage Goods to browse the repurposed items, hoping to find a Christmas present for her husband.

“I’m at a point in my life where I want to keep things out of landfills so if I find something that I like that can be repurposed I’d rather do that,” Amey said of selecting the store to shop at.

When the previous owners of the new Salvage Goods II space closed their store at 108 S. 3rd St., Markow said she knew it was a chance to open a second storefront — something she’s wanted to do for over a year. The new location is just down the street from the original.

“We hope the community will embrace us, especially the students from Lafayette,” Markow added.