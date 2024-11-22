Football stomps Stonehill in Senior Day showing

Sophomore running back Troy Bruce bursts through a hole in the Stonehill defense. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)

A fierce rushing attack with five touchdowns on the ground propelled the football team to a Senior Day blowout victory against out-of-conference opponent Stonehill, winning 42-10 on Saturday. The win guaranteed the Leopards will finish .500 or better for the second season in a row.

Senior defensive back Gabe DuBois produced a statement play out of the gate, intercepting the Skyhawks (1-9 overall) and returning the ball to the 41-yard line. Junior running back Jamar Curtis took two plays to run the distance, cashing in for an early 7-0 lead.

The Leopards (2-3 Patriot League, 6-5 overall) forced a punt on the ensuing drive, placing the ball back in the offense’s hands. Junior wide receiver Elijah Steward fielded a 38-yard reception on third down to move the ball downfield.

Sophomore running back Troy Bruce was set up for a score on the 4-yard line to extend the lead to 14-0 after nearly nine minutes of game time.

The Maroon and White Turnovers kept churning up turnovers, as senior defensive back Semaj Cross came up with a pick to once again set the Leopards up in Skyhawk territory.

“Going into it, we know if someone tries to run the ball on us, they try to open up the pass game,” senior defensive back Saiku White said. “We came prepared for that.”

Three plays later, Curtis took a pass 27 yards up the gut into the endzone for his second score of the day. The Leopards boasted a 21-0 lead by the end of the first frame.



Freshman quarterback Jason Penza, who has become the Leopards’ go-to gadget option, subbed in and picked up 26 yards on the ground to once again set the rushing attack up on the 1-yard line. Curtis then waltzed in for his third score of the half.

Langsdale said the team is looking to carry its momentum from the run game to the upcoming rivalry game.

“It feels great, obviously,” Langsdale said. “Definitely some things to work on, but we’re going to be looking to make that transfer the next game. We’re going to need to establish a run game quickly and early, and hopefully can get in the end zone quickly as well.”

Bruce picked up his second touchdown on the day on the opening drive of the second half. With a 35-3 lead, the Leopards pulled most of their starters. Sophomore quarterback Tray Mauney used his legs to find the endzone for the first time in his collegiate career. Freshman defensive back Xavier Johnson tallied his second interception on the year and freshman linebacker Micah Smith picked up his first sack.

Despite not playing in the second half, Curtis eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards for the second season in a row. DeNobile’s 275 yards through the air put him over 2,000 passing yards for the first time in his career.

The ceremony before the game celebrated 27 seniors who took the field at Fisher Stadium for the final time in their careers.

“It was special,” senior offensive lineman Ryder Langsdale said. “Time goes by really fast. I remember the seniors, when I was a freshman, being really upset after that final game, and I was definitely emotional.”

“It’s a special place to play, and I’m definitely going to miss it,” he added.

For White, however, Saturday was just another game.

“You start to feel a little of those emotions during the game,” White said. “I’d say the best thing about it was getting to see the young guys in there to play.”

All eyes will be on the Maroon and White on Saturday as they head to battle against Lehigh University (4-1 Patriot League, 7-3 overall) in the 160th edition of college football’s most-played rivalry. The Leopards will look to play spoiler for the Mountain Hawks who can clinch the Patriot League title with a win.

“To be a part of this is thrilling and exciting for our kids,” head coach John Troxell said. “Other schools, you got a last game of the year. We have the game of the year.”