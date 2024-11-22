Why Lafayette will win the 160th Rivalry Game

The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

The Lafayette
Rep. Alex Brown '26 has served on Student Government for two semesters. He is a member of academic affairs committee and the census ad hoc committee, which he co-founded. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Student Government)
Alex Brown ‘26 elected Student Government president
While the November faculty meeting was virtual, they are often held in Marquis Hall.
Faculty pushes for formal endorsement of strategic plan
The drought has had noticeable effects on water levels in the Bushkill Creek.
Easton drought continues despite rain
Walter Snipes began his position at Lafayette on Oct. 7.
Meet your new dean of students
The Nurture Nature Center's "Science on a Sphere" display.
Easton prepares to launch future planetarium
The dedicated lounge for English majors often hosts student events and club meetings.
English program at Lafayette remains strong despite national struggles
Nate Rashkind '26 interviews Government & Law Professor Joshua Miller for a segment of the broadcast.
Students help produce local election broadcast
Many of the music technology classes take place in the Williams Center for the Arts computer lab.
College announces new minors
Seven students received honorable Fulbright and Goldwater awards this year. Carter Brand '25 could not be reached for a photo. (Photos by Liv Bamford '24 and Emma Sylvester '25 for The Lafayette; bottom middle photo courtesy of Tess Stanley '25).
Lafayette students awarded Fulbright, Goldwater scholarships
The Indigenous Studies minor will involve courses across several departments.
Indigenous Studies minor approved
Rep. Alex Brown '26 has served on Student Government for two semesters. He is a member of academic affairs committee and the census ad hoc committee, which he co-founded. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Student Government)
Alex Brown ‘26 elected Student Government president
The five candidates for Student Government executive board each gave a 30 second introductions before questions began. (Photo by The Lafayette)
Student Government candidates tackle questions at forum
There are two races with no candidates in this year's Student Government election. (Compilation by Elisabeth Seidel '26 for The Lafayette)
Unpacking Student Government candidate platforms
Student Government reviews budget survey, elections at Nov. 7 meeting
Student Government reviews budget survey, elections at Nov. 7 meeting
Student Government reviews elections, organizations at Oct. 31 meeting
Student Government reviews elections, organizations at Oct. 31 meeting
While the November faculty meeting was virtual, they are often held in Marquis Hall.
Faculty pushes for formal endorsement of strategic plan
Walter Snipes began his position at Lafayette on Oct. 7.
Meet your new dean of students
The last ad hoc committee that was passed by the faculty was in 2018 about college expansion.
Ad hoc faculty committee for evaluation of college academic finances passed
Austin Haytko, Lafayette's director of student conduct and restorative practices, joined the college in 2022. (Photo courtesy of the Iowa State Daily)
Director of student conduct resigns
The college scheduled eight listening sessions to talk to campus community members about the strategic plan.
College announces proposed strategic plan
The Nurture Nature Center's "Science on a Sphere" display.
Easton prepares to launch future planetarium
Lafayette faculty and students often conduct research at Bushkill Creek in semesterly or summer projects. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Communications)
Easton creek restoration receives 6-figure state grant
The bear was sighted in front of and behind Easton Hall by students. (Photo courtesy of Robbie Neumeyer '26)
Bear spotted near Easton Hall
The Express-Times is headquartered in downtown Easton.
Local Easton newspaper to shut down print production in 2025
Ideal Food Basket currently has a location in Bethlehem.
New Easton grocery store looks to ease food desert
Public Safety recommends using a U-lock instead of a cable or chain lock for securing your bicycle.
College reports uptick in vehicle thefts, burglaries
Benjamin Kitson '24 is currently serving time in Chester County Prison. (Photo courtesy of LafayetteDelts.net)
Recent alumnus sentenced for child pornography charges
The victim of Tuesday's shooting is current not cooperating with officials. (Photo courtesy of Easton Police Department)
Man injured in Easton shooting, suspect still at large
The broken glass has been temporarily repaired with plexiglass.
Public Safety investigating incident after student punches through glass door of Kirby House
Peter Milius was formally arraigned at the Northampton County Courthouse on Sept. 19.
Criminal court scheduled in Milius case
Walter Snipes began his position at Lafayette on Oct. 7.
Meet your new dean of students
The bicentennial celebration will incorporate long-standing Lafayette traditions. (Media by Hiya Khan '28 for The Lafayette)
Initial bicentennial plans revealed
Lafayette Votes plans to have an information table on election day, providing information on each candidate and where students should cast their ballot.
Lafayette Votes reports high number of student voter registrants
The Marquis Dining Hall salad bar and deli area, which was closed for several days, features soups, salad ingredients and customizable sandwiches.
Dining hall closed after health hazard incident
The 90-minute Q&A session focused on bipartisan issues.
College hosts former congressman, RNC chair in bipartisan discussion
Lafayette and Lehigh's annual rivalry football game began in 1884, with the first game being played on March Field. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Archives)
The evolution of rivalry week
The Bailey Health Center went all out for the LAF's office decorating contest.
‘We may have gone a bit over the top’
This year marks the 10-year anniversary of the rivalry game being hosted at Yankee Stadium. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
On the field at Yankee Stadium
The cover art of Damoi Morgan's '25 album was made by Jolie Saint Vil '27. (Photo courtesy of Damoi Morgan '25)
Student Artist Spotlight: Damoi Morgan ’25 performs debut album
"Crooked House" was published in 1949 and has sold over a billion copies worldwide. (Photo courtesy of Wikipedia)
Nat’s Novels: My top 4 favorite Agatha Christie novels
The cover art of Damoi Morgan's '25 album was made by Jolie Saint Vil '27. (Photo courtesy of Damoi Morgan '25)
Student Artist Spotlight: Damoi Morgan ’25 performs debut album
Swetha Tadisina '25 began her glassblowing journey two years ago. (Photo courtesy of Swetha Tadisina '25)
Student Artist Spotlight: Swetha Tadisina sparks up creativity with glassblowing
Plus One began as a group of three and has since expanded to six members. (Photo courtesy of Ajani Martin)
Student Artist Spotlight: Plus One brings together musical flair, friendship
"Lift Every Voice" is a one-act play focusing on the members of a student council at a high school.
‘Lift Every Voice’
Music by Lilly Hercik '27 can be streamed on Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube Music. (Photo courtesy of @lillymoss.music on Instagram)
Student Artist Spotlight: Lilly Hercik ‘27 puts a new spin on country music
"Crooked House" was published in 1949 and has sold over a billion copies worldwide. (Photo courtesy of Wikipedia)
Nat’s Novels: My top 4 favorite Agatha Christie novels
"Remember the Titans" features a powerful performance by lead actor Denzel Washington, as well as an early breakout role by Ryan Gosling. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
Cinema with Sam: ‘Remember the Titans’ is an enduring football classic
The pit orchestra of "Bright Star" features a professional violin player on the fiddle, as well as many student musicians playing its bluegrass-inspired score.
Performance Review: College theater’s ‘Bright Star’ shines bright
"The Magic Toyshop" combines surrealist and whimsical writing with dark themes. (Photo courtesy of Goodreads)
Nat’s Novels: ‘The Magic Toyshop,’ magical surrealist nightmare
Ralph Fiennes is already receiving award-season buzz for his role as Cardinal Lawrence in “Conclave” (2024). (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
Cinema with Sam: ‘Conclave’ beautifully blends all star cast with intense setting
The Banana Tree seeks to welcome all plant lovers, regardless of plant experience.
Small Business Spotlight: ‘Not your garden variety botanical store’
Birdhouse Yoga is located at 327 Cattell St., with classes held seven days a week.
Perched on the hill
Tucker Garage + Grocery is set to open in downtown Easton early this fall. (Photo courtesy of Indiegogo)
Welcome to Tucker Garage + Grocery
Julian Shorter ‘27, Liam Ward '27 and Jack Marich '27 import bagels weekly from New Jersey to make breakfast sandwiches. (Photo courtesy of Jack Marich '27)
Small Business Spotlight: Bean’s Bagels brings homemade breakfast sandwiches to your door
Josie's New York Deli was remodeled last year.
Small Business Spotlight: Josie’s New York Deli brings big city charm to Easton
At Qiskit Fall Fest, students participated in a workshop on quantum computing.
Qiskit Fall Fest brings the fun to quantum technology
"Rent" originally opened on Broadway in 1996 and was an overnight success.
There’s ‘No day but today’ to learn Marquis Players’ upcoming musical: ‘Rent’
"Fight or Flight Night" began with club members demonstrating basic boxing skills. (Photo courtesy of Anica Kim '27)
Boxing Club, LCEMS debut Fight or Flight Night
The fraternity was founded in what is now called Hogg Hall.
Meet the Alpha chapter of Alpha Phi Omega
Art Jam has activities for all forms of creative expression, from playing music to drawing and painting. (Photo courtesy of McKenna Graf '26)
Art Jam: Art Society’s weekly hub of creativity
The fraternity was founded in what is now called Hogg Hall.
Meet the Alpha chapter of Alpha Phi Omega
The faculty play was a time-honored tradition at the college for nearly 40 years. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Archives)
What happened to faculty plays?
"The Laff-a-lot" was the first-ever satirical version of The Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Archives)
The history of The Scoffayette
Women of first fully co-ed class look back 50 years after graduating
Women of first fully co-ed class look back 50 years after graduating
Student Government protested the slow-moving process of building a student center in the spring of 1988.
The long road to Farinon College Center
Madeline Squarcia '22 works to make 'farm to table' a reality. (Photo courtesy of Madeline Squarcia '22)
Alum Spotlight: Madeline Squarcia ’22 connects consumers to growers
Mike Handzo '11 worked with the Landis Center for Community Engagement during his time at Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Mike Handzo on LinkedIn)
Alum spotlight: Mike Handzo ’11 works to create affordable housing in Lehigh Valley
Lia Embil '17 turned hidden treasures into art in a recent exhibition. (Photo courtesy of Lia Embil '17)
Alum Spotlight: Lia Embil ‘17 turns Lafayette creations into career
Beginning in the 1970s, WJRH was funded by Hugh Hefner's Playboy foundation.
The 1970s transformation of WJRH
RolleyPulley is a “2-person, three-dimensional Tug of War,” according to its website. 
Battle of balance: RolleyPulley game installed in Farinon
Sophomore running back Troy Bruce bursts through a hole in the Stonehill defense. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Football stomps Stonehill in Senior Day showing
The football team has the experience and capability to win the 160th Rivalry Game on Saturday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Why Lafayette will win the 160th Rivalry Game
Lehigh comes into the rivalry matchup at 4-1 in the Patriot League, with a chance to take the conference championship. (Photo courtesy of Lehigh University Athletics)
Why Lehigh will win the 160th Rivalry Game
Easton High School leads the all-time series 67-44-5 against Phillipsburg High School heading into this year's rivalry matchup. (Photo courtesy of Chris Taverner '25)
‘The rivalry will never leave you’
Sophomore forward Joshua Wyche contests a shot against Rhode Island on Wednesday night. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball drops matchups against Cornell, Rhode Island
Sophomore running back Troy Bruce bursts through a hole in the Stonehill defense. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Football stomps Stonehill in Senior Day showing
The football team has the experience and capability to win the 160th Rivalry Game on Saturday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Why Lafayette will win the 160th Rivalry Game
Lehigh comes into the rivalry matchup at 4-1 in the Patriot League, with a chance to take the conference championship. (Photo courtesy of Lehigh University Athletics)
Why Lehigh will win the 160th Rivalry Game
Easton High School leads the all-time series 67-44-5 against Phillipsburg High School heading into this year's rivalry matchup. (Photo courtesy of Chris Taverner '25)
‘The rivalry will never leave you’
Junior wide receiver Elijah Steward gets tackled by a Colgate University defender. (Photo by Shea Widerman for GoLeopards)
Football wins after 4th quarter comeback at Colgate
Freshman defender Joseph Lee assisted the Leopards' lone goal against Lehigh University. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer misses playoffs with tie against Bucknell, disappointing loss to Lehigh
Sophomore midfielder Beaux Lizewski assisted on the only goal in the men's soccer team's 1-0 victory over Loyola. (Photo by George Varkanis)
Men’s soccer tops Loyola in crucial Senior Day test
The men's soccer team huddles before the start of its game against Holy Cross on Oct. 12. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer splits games against American, Stony Brook
Senior midfielder Carter Houlihan readies for a header in the Leopards' Sept. 21 matchup against Navy. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer scratches late draw against Boston University
The men's soccer team prepares to defend an Army West Point corner in Saturday's win. (Photo courtesy of GoArmyWestPoint)
Men’s soccer secures first Patriot League win at Army
Sophomore forward Joshua Wyche contests a shot against Rhode Island on Wednesday night. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball drops matchups against Cornell, Rhode Island
The men's basketball team earned a last-second win against Penn on Tuesday in its first home game of the season.
Men’s basketball falls at LaSalle, earns nail-biting 1st victory against Penn
Senior center Justin Vander Baan looks to finish through contact against Villanova. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball loses season opener to Villanova
The Lafayette football team hoists the Patriot League Championship trophy for the first time since 2013. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
The state of Lafayette sports
Senior guard Eric Sondberg shoots over a Bucknell defender earlier this year. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball ends regular season with fourth consecutive loss
After exiting last week's Patriot League final with a knee injury, senior midfielder Lineke Spaans returned to action to record the Leopards' lone shot attempt. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey falls in 1st round of NCAA tournament
Sophomore midfielder Stella Malinowski's late fourth quarter goal pushed the field hockey team into overtime against American University on Saturday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey wins Patriot League championship
Senior midfielder Lineke Spaans was one of three Leopards to earn First Team All-Patriot League selections. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey finishes regular season with Colgate win, beats Bucknell en route to Patriot League final
Senior forward Alex Darrah scored her seventh goal of the season against Boston University on Oct. 25. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey puts up back-to-back shutout victories
Senior defender India Ralph prepares to inbound a penalty corner against Temple University on Sunday. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Field hockey loses to Drexel, defeats #20 Temple
Freshmen Tyler and Aidan Mahaffey are looking to double up on the tennis team this year.
Double trouble
Senior Arman Ganchi went 2-4 in his matches over the weekend. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s tennis competes at Lehigh Invitational
The men's tennis team looks to bounce back from a rough outing this weekend at the Lehigh Invitational. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s tennis defeated in dual matches against Monmouth, Rider
The women's tennis team opened its fall season at Bucknell this weekend. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s and women’s tennis compete at Bucknell Invitational
The men's tennis team looks to bounce back from an 8-15 record last season. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s tennis starts season at Bloomsburg Invitational
Sophomore outside hitter Emma Patmon prepares to dig the ball. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Volleyball wins in 5 against Fordham, silenced twice by FDU
Freshman outside hitter Paige Chmura and junior middle blocker Hannah Ehrich-Pollock go up to contest a Virginia Tech player. (Photo courtesy of Virginia Tech Athletics)
Volleyball falls to Winthrop, wins against Virginia Tech at weekend tourney
Senior outside hitter Abby Nieporte and junior middle blocker Hannah Ehrich-Pollock go up to block a Syracuse player. (Photo courtesy of Syracuse University Athletics)
Volleyball begins season 3-1 at Salt City Classic Tournament
The Lafayette football team hoists the Patriot League Championship trophy for the first time since 2013. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
The state of Lafayette sports
Senior middle blocker Gracie Gibson earned All-Patriot League Second Team honors this season. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Volleyball drops final match of season
Op-ed: How fashion dictates politics
On the Spot: What would you get Roary for his 100th birthday?
On the Spot: What would you get Roary for his 100th birthday?
Editorial: The future of free press
Op-ed: Strawberries blooming in November
On the Spot: Would you rather fight a man or a bear?
On the Spot: Would you rather fight a man or a bear?
Op-ed: How fashion dictates politics
Editorial: The future of free press
Op-ed: Strawberries blooming in November
Op-ed: Moving forward
Op-ed: Write
Letter from the editor
Letter from the editor
Editorial: A call for campus contribution
Letter from the editor
Letter from the editor
Letter to the editor: Response to faculty open letter
Letter to the editor: Response to faculty open letter
Letter from the editor
Letter from the editor
Nicole Hurd looked Vladimir Putin in the eyes and "got a sense of his soul."
Hurd ends all global conflicts
Don't worry, the Quaddlers can't count to 84,000.
New Bowd of Twustees talks goals, kitties
“I don’t get the sense that the men were ever afraid to show how smart they were in a classroom,” Thaddeus Robert Barron Pardee ‘33 said.
Men of first class look back 191 years after graduating
Do not come.
Lafayette College announces ‘Hibachi for Harris’
Defenestrate the frat men? Fine, we'll do it, twist our arms.
Greek life rebrands as French life
The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

The Lafayette
The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

The Lafayette
Categories:

Why Lafayette will win the 160th Rivalry Game

Byline photo of Grace Sanborn
By Grace Sanborn, Sports EditorNovember 22, 2024
The football team has the experience and capability to win the 160th Rivalry Game on Saturday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)

Lafayette College will win the 160th Rivalry Game on Saturday, as the Leopards look to notch three consecutive victories under head coach John Troxell and 83 all-time wins against Lehigh University.

Despite an up-and-down season that has exposed weaknesses in the Maroon and White’s special teams unit, the Leopards have demonstrated their explosive offensive potential, averaging 26.6 points per game.

The Maroon and White will rely on the legs of junior running back Jamar Curtis, who broke 1,000 yards this season in last Saturday’s game against Stonehill College and currently sits in 21st in rushing yards in the FCS. Curtis leads the Leopards in touchdowns this season with 15. He has out-run his Lehigh counterpart, sophomore running back Luke Yoder, by nearly 200 yards this season, and will look to continue the trend on Saturday.

Junior quarterback Dean DeNobile, who sits in 25th in the FCS in passing yards, with 2,246, is throwing for 63.98% on the season. DeNobile will have a trio of wide receivers to rely on: senior Chris Carasia, junior Elijah Steward and sophomore Carson Persing, who have received 1,439 combined yards this season. 

On the defensive end, the Leopards will follow the lead of senior defensive back Saiku White, whose team-leading 76 total tackles and three interceptions will give the Leopards an edge in the open field.

The Maroon and White are anticipating a run-heavy offensive mix from the Mountain Hawks, who have run for 2,098 yards this season, outstripping their pass offense by nearly 700 yards.

However, the Leopards have out-performed Lehigh in total offensive yards this season, tallying 4,161 yards to Lehigh’s 3,504. 

The Leopards have outpaced their opponents in nearly every offensive metric this year outside of field goals, in which they have made only 30% of their attempts and red-zone offense.

With both teams looking to keep the ball out of the air on Saturday, the play on the lines might determine the outcome of the game. If the Leopards can free up the passing game for DeNobile, they will have the opportunity to open up the playbook and pick apart the Mountain Hawks’ defense.

If the Leopards have a good day in the red zone and see an above-average performance from sophomore kicker Jack Simonetta, they will be hard to stop. 

There is no indication that being in hostile territory will serve as a disadvantage, either. Need I remind anyone that the Leopards put up 49 points at Goodman Stadium last year? 

Lafayette also has the opportunity to play spoiler to Lehigh’s dreams of winning the Patriot League Championship — the Mountain Hawks currently sit tied at the top of the standings with Holy Cross at 4-1. If Holy Cross beats Georgetown University on Saturday and Lafayette beats Lehigh, Holy Cross would win the Patriot League championship and clinch the FCS playoff berth. 

Anything can happen, particularly in such a pressure-laden game, but this Lafayette team has the experience and talent to get the job done.

Score prediction: Lafayette 24, Lehigh 21

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Grace Sanborn
Grace Sanborn, Sports Editor
Golf is a sport.