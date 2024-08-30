Letter from the editor

To the Lafayette community,

Each year, we ask ourselves: what can you expect from a good college newspaper? It is our obligation as journalists to bring our audience all the facts from all sides of a story so that you can develop knowledgeable opinions on campus topics. Living and learning in our community involves many moving parts — it is of the utmost importance to keep everyone informed on issues that impact the campus, but it is also our job to celebrate our community’s triumphs in and out of the classroom.

That is a good college newspaper, but what is a great college newspaper?

It is collaborative.

That is why we’re in the newsroom on Wednesday nights, Thursday mornings, Friday afternoons and the many hours in between. We talk issues out and we work on solutions together. We produce our best work when we collaborate.

But I also mean collaboration with the Lafayette community: our weekly readers and those who are not seeing this because they have never picked up a paper. We do our best to highlight all aspects of campus life and more, but sometimes we miss things. If you know things that are going on, let us know. We count on you: https://lafayettestudentnews.com/tips/.

Transparency is a key aspect of collaboration. We welcome feedback wholeheartedly from all members of the campus community. Please tell us your comments, questions and concerns. If we are not in the newsroom, our inbox is always open: [email protected].

Working side-by-side with this year’s managing editors Selma O’Malley ‘26 and Elisabeth Seidel ‘26 is an absolute privilege. They are sharp, creative and so incredibly dedicated to making the paper better and better. I also feel incredibly lucky to be going into this year with the best team of section editors, directors, photographers, assistant editors and writers. Our summer coverage was great, and our semester coverage will be better.

Being a part of The Lafayette has been the most rewarding aspect of my college experience and I am looking forward to a year of continued growth. I hope you will come along for the ride.

Best,

Isabella Gaglione ‘25

Editor-in-Chief