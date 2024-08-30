Football team looks to build upon previous season’s success

Senior runningback Nahjee Adams sharpens his skills in training camp. (Photo courtesy of @lafcolfootball on Instagram)

Lafayette’s football team typically captures the spotlight of the fall sports season and this year is no different. All eyes will be on the reigning Patriot League co-champions as the Leopards look to defend their title.

The Leopards will begin their 2024 campaign on Thursday at 7 p.m. as they travel to take on FBS opponent Buffalo. The team will be on the road for four of its first five games before hitting a three-game home stretch consisting of Georgetown on Oct. 12, Sacred Heart on Oct. 19 and the Homecoming game against Holy Cross on Oct. 26. As always, Lafayette will end the regular season against Lehigh on Nov. 23 when the Leopards play in the 160th edition the Rivalry, looking for their third straight win.

Lafayette was 9-3 last year under head coach John Troxell, a five-win improvement from the previous season. The record earned a FCS playoff berth, in which the Leopards fell to Delaware in the first round. The Leopards finished the 2023 season ranked 18th in the American Football Coaches Association FCS Coaches Poll and 20th in the Stats Perform Preseason Poll. With preseason rankings of 18th and 17th in the respective polls, expectations are high in Troxell’s third season with the team.

“We talk about not being complacent,” Troxell, the 2023 Patriot League Coach of the Year, said. “It starts with the hard work and I couldn’t be prouder of the group for their effort.”

The Leopards’ offense is highlighted by the dynamic trio of juniors consisting of quarterback Dean DeNobile, running back Jamar Curtis and wide receiver Elijah Steward, all of whom were selected for the Preseason All-Patriot League Team. Senior and junior offensive linemen Ryder Langsdale and Brian Baucia, along with junior tight end Dallas Holmes received nods for the team as well.

Curtis, who led the Patriot League in rushing yards last season, was named the league’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.

“We’re not satisfied with being co-champions last year,” Curtis said. “We want to be the only champions. We also came up short in the first round [of the playoffs] in a game that we should’ve won. Overall, we’re hungry for more.”

Summer training and preseason camp were monumental in the team’s bid to repeat as league champions, Curtis noted.

“A lot of people got bigger and faster,” Curtis said. “We also had a lot of young guys come in and compete. We definitely turned it up a notch this summer.”

On the defensive side of the ball, the Leopards are returning eight of their 11 starters from a unit that gave up a Patriot League-best 23.3 points per game last year. The defense especially shined at generating pressure, finishing 2023 fifth in the nation in sacks per game (3.1) and 16th in tackles for loss (7.0), which they will look to build upon in 2024.

“I spent this camp trying to fine-tune my footwork and garnering a better understanding of our defense in totality,” senior defensive back and captain Saiku White said. “We want to be a perennial playoff team and that starts with making sure the entire team plays fast.”

Although the defensive unit lost major pieces in 2023 sack leader Billy Schaeffer and captain linebacker Marco Olivas, the team will return its entire starting secondary — consisting of White and seniors Gabe DuBois, A.T. Ntantang and Neriyan Brown — and most of its defensive line.

“I think we have a lot more people that understand the defense this year,” White said. “We’ve been going through our assignments throughout camp and I think that’s the biggest difference going into this season.”

Buffalo had a 3-9 record last year as a member of the Mid-American Conference. The Bulls are the Leopards’ sole FBS opponent in 2024 as Lafayette will look to secure their first victory against an FBS team since 1971.

“It’s really all about us, making sure we protect the football and tackle in open space,” Troxell said. “It’s going to be a game that’s won up front with the offensive and defensive lines. I’m confident that we’ve put in the work to battle every week and I think it’s going to be an exciting year.”

Editor’s Note: At the time of publication, the Leopards will have played in their first game against the Buffalo Bulls. A separate publication covering the game can be found online.