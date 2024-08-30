Dining updates debut at Lafayette

Photo by Naomi Shertzer for The Lafayette The former Miss Jackson’s Kitchen underwent extensive renovations this summer, transforming into Cinco in time for the start of classes.

Lafayette College unveiled changes at three dining locations earlier this month. Gilbert’s Cafe underwent a complete remodeling and reopened with a full Starbucks menu, pop-up Cinco permanently opened in the space formerly home to Miss Jackson’s Kitchen and Lower Farinon’s options have been shuffled, with some old favorites back on the menu.

Three new dining spaces on campus

Cinco, a “Mexican-inspired” restaurant, opened on Aug. 22, though students saw a preview of the restaurant’s menu in its February trial run. The location serves Chipotle-like fare, with customizable burritos, bowls and quesadillas, all available for purchase with a meal swipe.

Gilbert’s Cafe experienced a complete overhaul, undergoing an interior design refresh and menu transformation. The cafe now serves up all-day breakfast and a full Starbucks drinks menu, from pumpkin spice lattes to Frappuccinos, with all items available for a meal swipe. Among the new food options are breakfast sandwiches, pancake platters and baked goods.

According to Geoff Labe, the assistant vice president of finance and administration for business services, the changes to Cinco and Gilbert’s were driven by student feedback.

“Throughout last semester, we held several meetings with Student Government, an open feedback session, and sent a survey to the student body,” Labe wrote in an email. “The data collected, in conjunction with many one-on-one student meetings, paved the way for both locations.”

Lower Farinon’s menu has expanded to incorporate additional lunch and dinner options, including the return of “The Wok,” a selection of Asian-inspired foods last seen under the college’s previous dining provider, Bon Appétit. According to Labe, the return of The Wok was widely requested by students. Lower staples like chicken tenders, burgers and fries remain on the menu with new “Firehouse Grille” themes.

Students express mixed reactions

“I think there’s definitely a lot more options,” Katie Stadter ’26 said of the items available for a meal swipe. She went on to question the decision to price a single drink as one meal swipe.

“If I want a drink and I don’t want to have to pay for it, it’s annoying to have to use a meal swipe,” she said.

The beginning of the 2024-25 academic year marks Parkhurst’s second year as the college’s dining provider. The college’s transition to the new dining provider was marred by controversy and protests on campus.

“I think [in] their first year, they needed a lot of improvement and I can see them improving,” Socheata Huot ‘25 said of Parkhurst. “Hopefully they keep improving.”

Bay Malone ’27 questioned why two Starbucks locations are present on campus.

“Why [not] just lengthen the menu of Skillman and then turn Gilbert’s into something else?” Malone said.

Jessi Kleiber ‘27 commended the college for adding Starbucks options to a Gilbert’s Cafe meal swipe but expressed a desire for “different portion sizes” to reduce food waste. Kleiber attended some of the open sessions last year to advocate for this cause.

Some new students have quickly become adjusted to the renovated dining options.

“The locations of every food option here are pretty straightforward, even as a freshman,” Rayeef Rahman ‘28 said.