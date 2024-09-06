The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

Some students interacted with Forward Majority PAC canvassers stationed just off campus, at locations like Cinco.
Election canvassers violate campus guidelines
Award-winner Chris Byrnes '26 is a McKelvy Scholar and member of the GovLab research group.
Chris Byrnes ’26 wins prestigious scholarship from Barack Obama Foundation
The criminal investigation into Mindleaf CBD began in July.
College Hill hemp store charged with selling marijuana
Forbes considered several selected variables in its ranking, including alumni salary, student debt and the Forbes American Leaders List.
Lafayette ranked 14th in Forbes liberal arts college rankings
The outdoor classroom will feature a variety of rocks as hands-on teaching tools for geology students.
‘Geological geekiness’
Seven students received honorable Fulbright and Goldwater awards this year. Carter Brand '25 could not be reached for a photo. (Photos by Liv Bamford '24 and Emma Sylvester '25 for The Lafayette; bottom middle photo courtesy of Tess Stanley '25).
Lafayette students awarded Fulbright, Goldwater scholarships
The Indigenous Studies minor will involve courses across several departments.
Indigenous Studies minor approved
The visit to the conference comes after Sigma Tau Delta was established on campus in October. (Photo courtesy of Maria Cangro '24)
English students present work at national conference
The government and law major has a storied history at the college.
Why government and law, not political science?
Chip Bergh '79 and Ilan Peleg have been friends for decades. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Flickr)
Ilan Peleg Award established, awarded to 2 professors
Student Government votes in ex officio members at brief summer meeting
Student Government reviews more club presentations at April 25 meeting
Prospective clubs are also vetted by the Office of Student Involvement.
Six clubs approved for next year
April 18 Student Government meeting sees clubs, course evaluation presentations
Student Government sees Mission and Values presentation, Pard Pantry update at April 11 meeting
In addition to his new role as dean, Tim Laquintano is an associate professor of English. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
College administration sees interim structural changes
Walter Snipes has worked in higher education for 20 years. (Photo courtesy of Davidson College)
Walter Snipes announced as incoming dean of students
Tim Cedrone previously served as Rutgers University's associate general counsel. (Photo courtesy of Tim Cedrone on Linkedin)
Tim Cedrone assumes general counsel position
Karmen Brown's office is located on the first floor of the Feather House.
New student advocacy director joins Lafayette
The five values in the college's new mission and values statement. (Graphic by Andreas Pelekis '26)
Board of Trustees vote confirms new mission and values statement
The incident comes nearly two months after a shooting occurred in Easton's West Ward. (Photo courtesy of City of Easton on X)
Shots fired into occupied Easton home
The company plans to expand nationwide, according to CEO and founder Rudy Ferraz.
Lehigh Valley rideshare app may soon provide free services to locals
The owner of the Easton branch of Your CBD Store considers cannabis education one of his primary goals.
How are THC products sold legally in Pennsylvania?
Taiba Sultana has served on Easton's city council since 2022. (Photo courtesy of LehighValleyNews)
Petition calls for city councilwoman Taiba Sultana to resign
The incident comes nearly two months after a shooting occurred in Easton's West Ward. (Photo courtesy of City of Easton on X)
Shots fired into occupied Easton home
Peter Milius' formal arraignment is expected to take place in Courtroom 1 of the Northampton County Courthouse.
Peter Milius waives preliminary hearing, formal arraignment to come
Peter Milius was a sophomore before he departed Lafayette College. It is unknown if his departure was voluntary. (Photo courtesy of TikTok)
More details revealed in Milius case, preliminary hearing postponed
The inciting incident took place in Rubin Hall on the night of Oct. 15.
Now-former student charged with child pornography possession, invasion of privacy after filming students in shower
Lafayette students can volunteer at March Elementary through the Landis Center for Community Engagement.
‘Little Leopards’
The Williams Center's new exhibit aims to be an interactive experience. (Photo courtesy of Special Collections and College Archives)
Williams Center exhibit showcases modernized Marquis
The Lehigh Valley Audubon Society fosters appreciation of and education on birds in the Lehigh Valley. (Photo courtesy of lvaudubon.com)
Lehigh Valley Audubon Society spreads its wings in avian education
Professor Trent Gaugler's Politics and Polling First Year Seminar allows students to understand how media affects politics.
Politics and Polling FYS fosters civil conversation
Silent Meditation and Tea runs Mondays from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in Hogg Hall's Interfaith Chapel.
‘Silent Meditation and Tea’ brings Buddhist meditation to College Hill
Music by Lilly Hercik '27 can be streamed on Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube Music. (Photo courtesy of @lillymoss.music on Instagram)
Student Artist Spotlight: Lilly Hercik ‘27 puts a new spin on country music
Over the summer, McKenna Graf '26 read aloud her newest original collection of poetry in New York City. (Photo courtesy of Emily Graf)
Student Artist Spotlight: ‘Mortals, Myths, and Maybes’
Pedro dos Santos '26 participates in four music ensembles with his trombone.
Student Artist Spotlight: Trombonist Pedro dos Santos ‘26 tunes up music department spirits
The mural in Eco Cafe is meant to represent a landscape of the Lehigh Valley.
Student Artist Spotlight: Jolie Saint Vil ‘27 honors Lenni Lenape people with mural
The Beaver People includes two saxophonists, a guitarist and a keyboardist.
Meet The Beaver People
Maureen Johnson's "Truly Devious" brings an intricate murder mystery to a New England boarding school setting. (Photo courtesy of Goodreads)
Nat’s Novels: ‘Truly Devious’ combines well-paced mystery with vivid fall aesthetic
"Rings of Power" serves as prequel series to the beloved "Lord of the Rings" franchise. (Photo courtesy of ScreenRant)
Cinema with Sam: ‘Rings of Power’ season 2 soars in quality
"Short n' Sweet" is Sabrina Carpenter's sixth album and features her first Billboard Hot 100 number one song. (Photo courtesy of The New Yorker)
Sabrina Carpenter’s new album ‘Short n’ Sweet’ blends pop with personality
"Alien: Romulus" is a summer blockbuster continuation of the iconic supernatural horror franchise. (Photo courtesy of IMDB)
Cinema with Sam: Sam’s summer media binge
bell hooks' title "All About Love: New Visions" is a poignant think piece focused on how we think about love. (Photo courtesy of Amazon)
Selma’s Shelf: Nonfiction books I read this summer that didn’t feel like assigned reading
Julian Shorter ‘27, Liam Ward '27 and Jack Marich '27 import bagels weekly from New Jersey to make breakfast sandwiches. (Photo courtesy of Jack Marich '27)
Small Business Spotlight: Bean’s Bagels brings homemade breakfast sandwiches to your door
Josie's New York Deli was remodeled last year.
Small Business Spotlight: Josie’s New York Deli brings big city charm to Easton
Fox Bakery's shelves include many European treats, such as Russian honey cake.
Small Business Spotlight: Fox Bakery brings European treats to Easton
Barbara Vasconez and Mik Mattis are the team that runs all operations at Mystery Box Games.
Small Business Spotlight: Every night is game night at Mystery Box Games
The idea for Seth and Co. Coffee started as an online business.
Small Business Spotlight: Seth and Co. Coffee builds community for young adults with special needs
Yarn Club meets every Friday in Keefe Commons. (Photo courtesy of Danielle Lindsley '25)
Yarn Club: Not just for grannies
Cheese Club features a "Cheese of the Day" on its Instagram account every Monday and Wednesday. (Graphic by Elisabeth Seidel '26 for The Lafayette)
Cheese club? You better brie-lieve it!
The Prestigious Pardettes will be performing at basketball games this winter. (Photo courtesy of Janiya Hood '25)
Prestigious Pardettes perform at first ever fall showcase
The Mid-Autumn Festival is a celebration of unity and love. (Photo courtesy of Susanna Hontz '24)
Mid-Autumn Festival celebrates Chinese cultural traditions
Ari Ismail ‘26 and Ariel Haber-Fawcett ‘25 created the Middle Eastern Studies Association to raise awareness of issues in the region.
From the court to the stage
The faculty play was a time-honored tradition at the college for nearly 40 years. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Archives)
What happened to faculty plays?
"The Laff-a-lot" was the first-ever satirical version of The Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Archives)
The history of The Scoffayette
Women of first fully co-ed class look back 50 years after graduating
Student Government protested the slow-moving process of building a student center in the spring of 1988.
The long road to Farinon College Center
The President's House has a rich history that spans over a century.
A look into the President’s House then and now
Madeline Squarcia '22 works to make 'farm to table' a reality. (Photo courtesy of Madeline Squarcia '22)
Alum Spotlight: Madeline Squarcia ’22 connects consumers to growers
Mike Handzo '11 worked with the Landis Center for Community Engagement during his time at Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Mike Handzo on LinkedIn)
Alum spotlight: Mike Handzo ’11 works to create affordable housing in Lehigh Valley
Lia Embil '17 turned hidden treasures into art in a recent exhibition. (Photo courtesy of Lia Embil '17)
Alum Spotlight: Lia Embil ‘17 turns Lafayette creations into career
Beginning in the 1970s, WJRH was funded by Hugh Hefner's Playboy foundation.
The 1970s transformation of WJRH
RolleyPulley is a “2-person, three-dimensional Tug of War,” according to its website. 
Battle of balance: RolleyPulley game installed in Farinon
The Wallach Sports Performance and Lacrosse Center will feature a new weight room and nutrition center enhancement onsite.
Lacrosse complex under construction at Metzgar
The field hockey team celebrates following Sunday's win against Delaware. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Field hockey starts season 2-0
Sophomore midfielder Griffin Feather operates in open space against Siena College on Aug. 28. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer remains undefeated with win at Fairfield
Senior outside hitter Abby Nieporte and junior middle blocker Hannah Ehrich-Pollock go up to block a Syracuse player. (Photo courtesy of Syracuse University Athletics)
Volleyball begins season 3-1 at Salt City Classic Tournament
Sophomore goalkeeper Catherine Apker punts the ball against Siena College on Aug. 15. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Women’s soccer falls to Georgetown
Sophomore linebacker Robert Stevens tries to tackle a Buffalo player in the Leopards' Thursday loss. (Photo by Nicholas T. LoVerde for GoLeopards)
Football drops season opener
Senior runningback Nahjee Adams sharpens his skills in training camp. (Photo courtesy of @lafcolfootball on Instagram)
Football team looks to build upon previous season’s success
The addition of the Richmond Spiders to the Patriot League is the first since 2001. (Photo courtesy of University of Richmond Athletics)
Richmond to join Patriot League football
Safety DaRon Gilbert goes for a tackle against Lehigh in 2022. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Leopards join NFL
The Lafayette football team hoists the Patriot League Championship trophy for the first time since 2013. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
The state of Lafayette sports
Senior midfielder Carter Houlihan dribbles in open space against Siena on Wednesday night. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer opens season with draw, win
The Lafayette football team hoists the Patriot League Championship trophy for the first time since 2013. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
The men's and women's soccer teams will each welcome eight new recruits in the fall. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Soccer programs bring on 16 recruits
Freshman forward Roy Biegon evades two Army defenders on Sept. 27. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Freshman Roy Biegon on the transition from Kenya to College Hill
Senior guard Eric Sondberg shoots over a Bucknell defender earlier this year. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball ends regular season with fourth consecutive loss
Junior guard Luka Savicevic shoots over a Lehigh defender during the Leopards' loss. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball drops three games in a row
Senior forward Kyle Jenkins shoots during the game against Colgate in which he notched his 1000th career point. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball defeats American, drops close game to Colgate
Freshman Mark Butler handles the ball against Lehigh. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball falls in double OT to Lehigh, drops Loyola matchup
The field hockey team celebrates following Sunday's win against Delaware. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Field hockey starts season 2-0
Amanda Golini '17 celebrates with the U.S. National Field Hockey team after clinching an Olympic berth. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College on Linkedin)
Amanda Golini ‘17 qualifies for Paris Olympics with U.S. Field Hockey
Junior midfielder and captain Lineke Spaans dribbles against American in the Patriot League final. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Field hockey falls to American in Patriot League final
The field hockey team celebrates its semifinal win against Boston. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Field hockey championship preview
The Leopards celebrate after sophomore Sam Gelber walks off against Colgate in a historic win.
Men’s tennis upsets Colgate for first time in 17 years
Freshman Hanna Ganchi returns a volley. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Tennis shines in out of conference competition against Wagner, men fall to Navy
Sophomore Carmen Merkel rockets a forehand during the Leopards' win over Fairfield University. (Photo by Trent Weaver for GoLeopards)
Tennis teams serve up success in Florida, split home matches
Junior Arman Ganchi returns a backhand during the match against Le Moyne College.
Women’s tennis picks up win against Le Moyne, men struggle
Senior middle blocker Gracie Gibson earned All-Patriot League Second Team honors this season. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Volleyball drops final match of season
Freshman middle back Irelynd Lorenzen spikes the ball. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Volleyball falls in blowout matches against Lehigh, Bucknell
Freshman outside hitter Emma Patmon prepares to bump the ball. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Volleyball falls to Loyola in hard-fought match
Op-ed: Breaking the silence, Lafayette’s next leap
Op-ed: Breaking the silence, Lafayette’s next leap
Op-ed: An open letter to President Nicole Hurd from concerned faculty and staff
Op-ed: The case for disclosure
Students sat for the national anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality.
Op-ed: Student activism in uncertain times
Photo courtesy of Jess Langlois '24
Op-ed: Speak Now (Mental Health Version)
Letter to the editor: Hoff Awards changes
Letter to the editor: Eclipse article mistake
Nicole Hurd looked Vladimir Putin in the eyes and "got a sense of his soul."
Hurd ends all global conflicts
Don't worry, the Quaddlers can't count to 84,000.
New Bowd of Twustees talks goals, kitties
“I don’t get the sense that the men were ever afraid to show how smart they were in a classroom,” Thaddeus Robert Barron Pardee ‘33 said.
Men of first class look back 191 years after graduating
Do not come.
Lafayette College announces ‘Hibachi for Harris’
Defenestrate the frat men? Fine, we'll do it, twist our arms.
Greek life rebrands as French life
College Hill hemp store charged with selling marijuana

Store owners question investigation, student impact unclear
Byline photo of Andreas Pelekis
By Andreas Pelekis, News EditorSeptember 6, 2024
Photo by Naomi Shertzer for The Lafayette
The criminal investigation into Mindleaf CBD began in July.

The owners of Mindleaf CBD, a hemp store just one block away from Lafayette College, were charged on Aug. 27 for selling illegal marijuana and possessing other illicit products

According to a news release by the Northampton County’s district attorney office, the Easton and Forks Township Police Departments, the Pennsylvania State Police and the Northampton County Drug Task Force conducted a search on July 31 at both Mindleaf CBD and the home of two of the store’s owners.

The day prior to the search, an undercover officer purchased a substance labeled “Mindleaf Premium Hemp Flower” from the store. Later state testing determined that this substance was illegal marijuana.

At the Forks Township, Pennsylvania, residence of Mindleaf owners David and Susanne Allocca, officers discovered 57 pounds of marijuana, over 2,000 THC vapes and cartridges, 1,500 containers of THC edibles, 30 containers of THC resin, two pounds of psychedelic mushrooms, 258 pre-rolled joints and 73 jars of marijuana, according to an affidavit.

The news release also states that a handgun, shotgun and AR-15 rifle were recovered from the Allocca residence.

All of the seized drugs were tested at the Pennsylvania State Police Forensic Laboratory and found to contain THC, marijuana and psilocin. The Northampton County’s district attorney office declined to provide additional comment beyond the news release. 

The Alloccas’ attorney, Gary Asteak, could not be reached for comment. According to WFMZ, Asteak said that products were bought from growers outside of Pennsylvania and they came with paperwork saying they were certified as legal in Pennsylvania.

Employee Dawn Williams is also facing possession charges.

On its business Instagram account, an unknown representative of Mindleaf has claimed the store is not at fault. 

An Aug. 28 post uploaded to Mindleaf’s Instagram claimed that the products seized from the Allocca residence were not related and “have NEVER been in contact” with the College Hill store. The post also argued the substance purchased by the undercover officer was not marijuana, but the legal hemp product advertised on the label. 

Additionally, the post writes that the raid on the storefront was brought on by “irresponsible decision making” on the part of one of the Mindleaf owners.

“I’m not really sure where his head was at with his decision-making, but we did not know anything about what he had going on there,” an individual with close ties to the business said of David Allocca. The individual, who was told by their attorney to remain anonymous, said that other workers and owners at the store did not know of any of the stored products at the Allocca residence.

“We found out all the ins and outs of everything that was taken from their residence as the news also came out,” the individual said. “That wasn’t something that we were totally privy to and we were surprised and it’s sad for us.”

They also said that conversations regarding buyouts of the company had been in progress before the investigation.

“Now, this throws a wrench in all of that,” the individual said. “So I’m not really sure what the future of Mindleaf holds.”

Lafayette College is not involved in the ongoing investigation, though some of its students are customers at Mindleaf.

One anonymous student, who purchased edibles from Mindleaf on multiple occasions, said they had “no idea” of what was true or not regarding the investigation. The student said they “only ever bought anything that’s on display,” items they believed to be legal.

“A huge chunk of our customer base is students, and we care about you guys,” the individual with close ties to Mindleaf said of Lafayette students.

Another anonymous student questioned the need to target a store that aims to sell legal THC.

“I think Mindleaf is a good, safe, reliable source for students to get stuff without worrying about their safety,” the student said.

This student was also unsure about the allegations against Mindleaf.

A third student, who had previously worked at Mindleaf as a social media manager, claimed that the “full story isn’t being told.” This student also wished to remain anonymous.

“I tried to educate myself more on [the charges], but I wasn’t able to find the information I thought I was going to, which I think says a lot,” the student said, expressing a desire for law enforcement to “look further into it.”

The college currently has no publicly posted policy on its investigative approach to legal versus illegal cannabis products.

In an email from April, Public Safety Director Jeff Troxell wrote that “with any cases involving CBD Hemp Deprived <0.3% THC products we would ask for proof or evidence in the form of a receipt.” 

According to resident advisor Jonathan Moya ’25, the importance of keeping Mindleaf receipts was something mentioned in resident advisor training.

“I think what I understood was that, yes, technically, you’ll be fine with the receipt,” Moya said. “But then they said you shouldn’t be going there anyway.”

Austin Haytko, Lafayette’s director of student conduct, confirmed that this subject, while not an official college policy, is an important “FYI” that frequently comes up in resident advisor training.

“If students are going to engage in this, they need to be prepared to say ‘I purchased this legally,'” Haytko said. “It’s a good idea to have evidence. Any information is good information.”

According to Haytko, such evidence is especially valuable in situations where the cannabis product has already been used.

“Once it’s burned, there’s no way to tell it apart from marijuana,” Haytko said, emphasizing that the testing available returns what is practically a yes or no answer. “Any test conducted on it will likely test positive for THC.”

“We don’t have a range to tell if it’s legal hemp,” he continued.

When asked if the allegations against Mindleaf have cast doubt on the efficacy of the receipt review process, Troxell wrote in an email that “every case is unique.”

Mindleaf purchases its products from accredited farms, according to the individual with close ties to Mindleaf.

“We have licenses, we have COAs, we have a lot of stuff to keep us on the straight and narrow,” the individual said. “Because we do know that this is kind of a controversial business.”

The Alloccas are facing charges of three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, three counts of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, three counts of drug paraphernalia, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of sale and possession of a controlled substance misbranded and one count of misbranding a controlled substance.

Williams is being charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, two counts of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, one count of delivery of a controlled substance, one count of sale and possession of a controlled substance misbranded and one count of misbranding a controlled substance.

Elisabeth Seidel ’26 contributed reporting.

