Football lands first win of the season with stunning finish

The football team celebrates a last-minute victory against Monmouth. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)

The football team (1-1 overall) rallied for its first win of the season in come-from-behind fashion against Monmouth (0-2 overall) on Saturday at Kessler Stadium in West Long Branch, New Jersey. The Leopards scored two touchdowns in the final minute of the game en route to a 40-35 victory.

“It’s hard to go on the road and win in college football,” head coach John Troxell said. “To go down there and come away with the win the way we did gives an idea of how our kids are willing to battle and fight all the way to the end.”

The Leopards excelled at both the passing and running game in this matchup. Junior quarterback Dean DeNobile had a career performance, completing 31 of 45 passes for 394 yards. Junior running back Jamar Curtis found the endzone three times and amassed 87 yards on the ground. He also compiled six receptions for 56 yards, continuing to show his dual-threat ability.

“I think Dean is criminally underrated,” junior wide receiver Elijah Steward said. “He’s the general out there, he runs the show. I wouldn’t want anyone else throwing to us.”

Curtis’ first score came on a 9-yard run that capped off an impressive 11-play, 83-yard drive for the Maroon and White in the first quarter. The Hawks responded with a passing touchdown less than four minutes later, knotting the game at 7-7.

Both teams exchanged scores once more in the second quarter as sophomore running back Troy Bruce bolted to the endzone on a 6-yard run, finishing a 13-play drive. Monmouth responded with another touchdown, leaving the score at 14-14 heading into halftime.

The Leopards quickly found their rhythm to start the second half. The offense marched down the field, possessing the ball for over half of the third quarter. The 16-play, 75-yard drive ended with Curtis’ second score of the day.

The Hawks would answer with a seven-minute drive of their own, scoring in the first 10 seconds of the fourth quarter. Following a punt by the Leopards, the Hawks scored immediately on a one-play drive, as an 89-yard catch and run gave them their first lead of the day at 28-21. The Maroon and White struck back on a drive where DeNobile found Steward for two big gains, including a 4th-and-11 conversion that set up Curtis’ third touchdown of the day.

Monmouth answered again on its next drive, covering 80 yards to take a 35-28 with just under two minutes remaining.

Needing to answer quickly, DeNobile went back to work. He connected with senior wide receiver Chris Carasia twice, including a 12-yard touchdown to bring the Leopards within one. The offense attempted a two-point conversion to take the lead but was unsuccessful as the Hawk defense swatted the ball in the air.

Trailing 35-34 with only 51 seconds, the Leopards needed a miracle. Senior punter and kickoff specialist Jakob Trestik lined up for the onside kick and became one of the heroes of the game.

“Before the game, we always work on onside kicks,” Trestik said. “You never know when it’s going to be needed in a game situation.”

Trestik’s kick bounced off of a Monmouth defender and into the hands of sophomore linebacker Robert Stevens, giving the Leopards the ball back at midfield.

“I did my job, they didn’t do theirs,” Trestik said. “We recovered it and that helps us win the game at the end of the day.”

Two plays later, as DeNobile dropped back to pass, Steward sprinted around the Monmouth defense. They connected on a 42-yard touchdown, giving the Leopards the lead in improbable fashion.

“It wasn’t a designed pass play at first,” Steward said. “They rolled up their safety and played press up man. Dean looked at me and gave me the signal just to go.”

“I just ran, he threw it up and that’s all she wrote,” he said.

Monmouth moved the ball all the way to Lafayette’s 35-yard line before senior defensive back Gabe DuBois came down with a crucial interception, sealing the 40-35 comeback victory with 13 seconds left.

Steward, who posted a school record 15 receptions and 244 yards, was named the Stats Perform FCS National Offensive Player of the Week, in addition to Patriot League Player of the Week honors.

The Leopards will play host at Fisher Stadium for the first time this season tomorrow against Marist at 12:30 p.m. Coverage will be on ESPN+.