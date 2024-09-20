Title IX coordinator exits, VP for Inclusion serving in interim

Amanda Haninick has worked in higher education for almost 20 years. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Communications)

Lafayette College’s Title IX coordinator and director of educational equity has departed the college.

Amanda Hanicik, who worked at the school for four years, left Lafayette for a position at an educational consulting firm, according to an announcement in the Lafayette Today.

During the search process for her replacement, Vice President for Inclusion Ernest Jeffries will serve as the interim Title IX coordinator and the director of educational equity.

“I was asked to serve in this role because I have prior experience as a Chief Judicial Officer, working closely with the Title IX process,” Jeffries wrote in an email. “In my previous role as Vice President of Student Engagement at Mary Baldwin University, Title IX was a part of the division that I managed.”

Jeffries wrote that he also served as the interim Title IX coordinator in a similar situation in his previous role.

According to the college’s policy on Equal Opportunity, Harassment and Non-Discrimination, the position of Title IX coordinator is an inherent role of the director of educational equity.

Jeffries confirmed that these two titles “have long been combined within one position.”

“The Title IX Coordinator has the primary responsibility for coordinating the College’s efforts related to the intake, investigation, resolution, and implementation of supportive measures to stop, remediate, and prevent discrimination, harassment, and retaliation prohibited under this policy,” the policy states.

In regards to permanently filling the position, Jeffries wrote, “We are in the process of determining the search process.”

“We thank her for her years of service and wish her well in the future,” Vice President of Inclusion Sarah Moschenross wrote of Hanincik in an email. “It’s always great to see fellow colleagues succeeding and advancing in their careers, but we will, of course, miss Amanda.”

Moschenross initially forwarded comment to Jeffries and General Counsel Tim Cedrone. Cedrone forwarded all comments to college spokesperson Scott Morse. Morse forwarded comments to Moschenross.

Hanincik could not be reached for comment.

Managing Editor Elisabeth Seidel ’26 contributed reporting.