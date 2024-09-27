Football falls to 2-2 following upset loss to Columbia

The Leopards defensive line readies to pounce on the Columbia offense. (Photo by Hana Ishihara for GoLeopards)

The football team (2-2 overall) suffered its first loss to an FCS opponent in 2024, falling to Columbia (1-0 overall) 31-20 on Saturday at Wien Stadium in New York.

Columbia’s offense got off to a fast start and never looked back in a game where the Leopards’ defense surrendered 447 total yards of offense. The Lions needed only two minutes to nab their first touchdown of the game and added a field goal eight minutes later following a Leopard punt, taking an early 10-0 lead.

The inability to make defensive stands on first downs was a major contributing factor to the team’s deficit throughout the day, according to senior linebacker Tim O’Hearn.

“They were getting about five yards run on every first down,” O’Hearn said. “It makes playing defense hard and it opens up the offensive playbook.”

The Maroon and White got on the board on the ensuing possession, as junior quarterback Dean DeNobile connected with senior wide receiver Chris Carasia for a 31-yard touchdown grab. Columbia blocked the extra point conversion, leaving the score at 10-6 at the end of the first quarter.

The Leopard defense came up big in the second quarter when O’Hearn stripped the ball from Columbia’s quarterback, which was recovered by senior defensive back Semaj Cross. The offense could not produce anything out of it, however, as DeNobile’s pass was picked off deep in Columbia territory.

DeNobile noted that the interception was one of many offensive mishaps during the game.

“We got stuck in some bad situations, like 3rd-and-longs or 2nd-and-longs,” DeNobile said. “We also didn’t really finish in the red zone, which we needed to do.”

The Lions’ offense continued to surge with an eight-play, 80-yard drive immediately following the Leopard turnover. The Maroon and White defense redeemed themselves in the waning minutes of the first half when sophomore defensive lineman Jaylon Joseph forced a bad throw, causing the pass to be picked off by senior linebacker Reggie Thomas.

The turnover, which set up a 34-yard field goal from sophomore kicker Jack Simonetta to close the lead to 17-9, stood out as one of the few highlights of the afternoon.

“We had some good moments and got some turnovers,” O’Hearn said. “There were times where we stopped the runner and there were times where we let up big plays or were not getting the quarterback.”

The Maroon and White offense got the ball to start the second half, burning over six minutes of game time before converting a 25-yard field goal, cutting Columbia’s lead to five. The one-score difference was short-lived, however, as the Lions marched 60 yards in two plays to stretch the lead to 24-12.

Hoping to stay alive, the Leopards made it to midfield on their next drive before turning it over on downs. The Lions put the exclamation point on the day with a 38-yard passing touchdown that extended their lead to 31-12.

The Maroon and White offense showed some life with a 69-yard touchdown connection from DeNobile to freshman wide receiver Mason Kuehner on the following drive, capped off by a two-point conversion on a run by junior running back Jamar Curtis. The score was ultimately the last of the game.

“We fought to the end,” DeNobile said. “We definitely never quit. We had a good game plan and need to execute a little better.”

DeNobile finished 23-35 with 272 yards, two touchdowns and an interception on a day where he was without junior wide receiver Elijah Steward. Curtis rushed for his first 100-yard performance of the season as well. Carasia was the team’s top receiver in Steward’s absence, hauling in four catches for 114 yards and a touchdown.

“We all just need to look at the tone from the last few weeks and correct the mental errors,” O’Hearn said. “A lot of it is we need to play complimentary football with everyone focused on doing their one-eleventh.”

Following a bye-week, the Leopards will travel to Fordham University on Oct. 5 where they will begin their Patriot League season.

“It’s a different type of excitement,” DeNobile said. “The guys are really fired up for this. We can’t afford to lose any of these in-league games, so I think we just got to come out with a ton of energy.”