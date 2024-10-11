Football edges Fordham, notches first Patriot League win

Sophomore tight end Ethan Hosak brings in a catch against Fordham University on Saturday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)

The football team (1-0 Patriot League, 3-2 overall) eked out its first conference victory of 2024 against Fordham University (0-1 Patriot League, 0-6 overall) 28-23 on Saturday at Moglia Stadium in New York City.

The Leopards’ offense got off to a hot start after receiving the opening kickoff, turning to their prolific run game. Junior running back Jamar Curtis churned out 34 yards on the ground to set up a 28-yard touchdown connection from junior quarterback Dean DeNobile to sophomore tight end Ethan Hosak, giving the Leopards an early 7-0 lead.

Sophomore running back Troy Bruce emphasized how important the run game is to how the team operates.

“If we can run the ball effectively, they’ll expect the run, and then the receivers will have a day,” Bruce said.

The Maroon and White defense started just as strong. The opening Rams possession ended with an early three-and-out, and on the following Fordham drive, the Leopards’ front seven dialed up the pressure. Senior linebacker Preston Forney forced a fumble on the Rams quarterback and sophomore defensive lineman De’Marion McCoy scooped up the ball and returned it deep into Fordham territory.

The offense capitalized two plays later when DeNobile found senior wide receiver Chris Carasia for a 21-yard score, who has reached the end zone in all five of the Leopards’ games.

However, the 14-0 lead was short-lived. Fordham strung together two drives in the second quarter where they eclipsed 75 yards en route to the end zone, including a 38-yard rushing touchdown on a read option, knotting the game at 14-14 going into halftime.

The Leopards trailed for the first time of the day in the third quarter when Fordham drove for 54 yards in nearly seven minutes to set up the go-ahead field goal.

The Maroon and White did not take long to respond, driving 75 yards on a possession that included a 3rd-and-12 conversion by junior wide receiver Elijah Steward and a 27-yard dash by Curtis. Bruce eventually punched it in at the one-yard line to retake the lead.

“As long as everyone’s on the same page, we’re great as a unit,” Bruce said. “If we communicate well and block everything away, we’ll be fine.”

The momentum kept building for the Leopards as senior defensive back Saiku White came down with a crucial interception less than a minute later that he returned to Fordham’s nine-yard line. DeNobile hit junior tight end Dallas Holmes in the end zone on the next play to take a 28-17 lead.

Fordham did not go down without a fight. With seven minutes remaining in the game, they blocked a Leopard punt and took over at the nine-yard line. They found the end zone two plays later, with a failed two-point conversion attempt leaving the score at 28-23.

Special teams continued to keep Fordham in the game. After driving to the 16-yard line, the Leopards attempted a field goal that would have extended the lead to eight. However, sophomore kicker Jack Simonetta’s try was blocked and the Rams took over at their own 20-yard line with 3:30 remaining.

Fordham managed to drive to the Leopards’ 30-yard line with less than 30 seconds remaining. Senior defensive back Gabe DuBois swatted the ball away on three straight downs, setting up fourth down with 13 seconds left. On a shot for the end zone, freshman defensive back Xavier Johnson came up big with a pass breakup to seal the game for the Leopards.

“I’m proud of them coming out fighting all the way through four quarters,” head coach John Troxell said. “A lot of the games we played over the last couple of years came down to the very end. We were very fortunate to end up on the good side.”

DeNobile ended the day 13-of-18 with 124 yards and three touchdowns. The dynamic backfield duo of Curtis and Bruce also combined for 193 yards and a score. On the defensive side, Forney led the unit with 12 tackles. DuBois, who accounted for nine tackles and five pass breakups, earned his first career Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week honor for his efforts.

The Leopards are set to kick off a three-game homestand, starting with Patriot League opponent Georgetown University this Saturday afternoon.

“Georgetown has been a team that has really challenged us,” Troxell said. “We have to play complementary football and put all three phases together. We’re getting better and better each week and we’re excited to be back home.”