24-hour Film-a-thon celebrates creative horror

Lafayette Votes plans to have an information table on election day, providing information on each candidate and where students should cast their ballot.
Lafayette Votes reports high number of student voter registrants
The Marquis Dining Hall salad bar and deli area, which was closed for several days, features soups, salad ingredients and customizable sandwiches.
Dining hall closed after health hazard incident
The 90-minute Q&A session focused on bipartisan issues.
College hosts former congressman, RNC chair in bipartisan discussion
The victim of Tuesday's shooting is current not cooperating with officials. (Photo courtesy of Easton Police Department)
Man injured in Easton shooting, suspect still at large
Students react to the presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris on Sept. 10.
Students weigh in on campus political climate
Many of the music technology classes take place in the Williams Center for the Arts computer lab.
College announces new minors
Seven students received honorable Fulbright and Goldwater awards this year. Carter Brand '25 could not be reached for a photo. (Photos by Liv Bamford '24 and Emma Sylvester '25 for The Lafayette; bottom middle photo courtesy of Tess Stanley '25).
Lafayette students awarded Fulbright, Goldwater scholarships
The Indigenous Studies minor will involve courses across several departments.
Indigenous Studies minor approved
The visit to the conference comes after Sigma Tau Delta was established on campus in October. (Photo courtesy of Maria Cangro '24)
English students present work at national conference
The government and law major has a storied history at the college.
Why government and law, not political science?
Student Government addresses Fall Fest, budgets at Oct. 10, Oct. 17 meeting
Student Government addresses Fall Fest, budgets at Oct. 10, Oct. 17 meeting
Committee proposals, Pard Pantry update at Oct. 3 Student Government meeting
Committee proposals, Pard Pantry update at Oct. 3 Student Government meeting
Sept. 26 Student Government meeting includes strategic plan discussion, budget approvals
Sept. 26 Student Government meeting includes strategic plan discussion, budget approvals
The newest addition to the Pard Pantry is a deep freezer for long-term storage of foods.
Pard Pantry to reopen soon after productive summer
Internal updates, budget approvals presented at Sept. 19 Student Government meeting
Internal updates, budget approvals presented at Sept. 19 Student Government meeting
Austin Haytko, Lafayette's director of student conduct and restorative practices, joined the college in 2022. (Photo courtesy of the Iowa State Daily)
Director of student conduct resigns
The college scheduled eight listening sessions to talk to campus community members about the strategic plan.
College announces proposed strategic plan
Amanda Haninick has worked in higher education for almost 20 years. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Communications)
Title IX coordinator exits, VP for Inclusion serving in interim
Allison Williams previously advised the student government of Centenary University.
New student involvement staff member to support Student Government
In addition to his new role as dean, Tim Laquintano is an associate professor of English. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
College administration sees interim structural changes
The land, formerly the Easton Iron and Metal Site, has remained vacant since 2015.
Easton approves sale agreement of former junkyard site in $1.5 million deal
Plans for the trail are expected to be completed in 2025. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
College receives trail grant from Northampton County
McCartney II is Lafayette's newest completed investment in College Hill property.
Easton homeowners, landlords discuss Lafayette development on College Hill
The broken glass has been temporarily repaired with plexiglass.
Public Safety investigating incident after student punches through glass door of Kirby House
Peter Milius was formally arraigned at the Northampton County Courthouse on Sept. 19.
Criminal court scheduled in Milius case
The criminal investigation into Mindleaf CBD began in July.
College Hill hemp store charged with selling marijuana
The incident comes nearly two months after a shooting occurred in Easton's West Ward. (Photo courtesy of City of Easton on X)
Shots fired into occupied Easton home
The current phase of construction on the McCartney Street sidewalk is expected to be complete in December.
College begins next phase of sidewalk construction project
ThreeBirds offers drinks, treats and a welcoming atmosphere.
ThreeBirds soars in USA Today ranking
Professor Sahana Balasubramanya performs in Bharatanatyam dance shows around the country. (Photo courtesy of hbsahana.com)
Faculty Artist Spotlight: Math Professor Sahana Balasubramanya showcases Bharatanatyam dance
The winning film featured a picnic that turned deadly.
24-hour Film-a-thon celebrates creative horror
The thrift store had garments galore that could be purchased on a pay-what-you-can model.
Thrift or treat: Campus thrift store holds costume pop-up event
Space Fest had a plethora of activities including stomp rockets and telescope viewings.
Annual Lehigh Valley Space Fest lifts off from campus
"Lift Every Voice" is a one-act play focusing on the members of a student council at a high school.
‘Lift Every Voice’
Music by Lilly Hercik '27 can be streamed on Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube Music. (Photo courtesy of @lillymoss.music on Instagram)
Student Artist Spotlight: Lilly Hercik ‘27 puts a new spin on country music
Over the summer, McKenna Graf '26 read aloud her newest original collection of poetry in New York City. (Photo courtesy of Emily Graf)
Student Artist Spotlight: ‘Mortals, Myths, and Maybes’
Pedro dos Santos '26 participates in four music ensembles with his trombone.
Student Artist Spotlight: Trombonist Pedro dos Santos ‘26 tunes up music department spirits
The mural in Eco Cafe is meant to represent a landscape of the Lehigh Valley.
Student Artist Spotlight: Jolie Saint Vil ‘27 honors Lenni Lenape people with mural
Mary Shelley's 'Frankenstein' was originally published in 1818, but later revised and republished in 1831. (Photo courtesy of amazon.com)
Book Review: ‘Frankenstein’ is a timelessly monstrous science-fiction classic
"Rosemary's Baby" received two Academy Award nominations, including a Best Supporting Actress win for Ruth Gordon. (Photo courtesy of rodgerebert.com)
Cinema with Sam: Rosemary’s Baby is a horror genre touchstone worth the hype
Despite breaking up in 2016, One Direction still has almost 16 million monthly Spotify listeners. (Photo courtesy of Amazon)
Broken Hearts Go to One Direction’s “FOUR”
Eastonians love their garlic grub. (Photo courtesy of The Morning Call)
We sampled stinky Garlic Fest snacks
Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor prove to be perfectly cast in "Romeo + Juliet" on Broadway. (Photo courtesy of Vanity Fair)
Broadway’s ‘Romeo + Juliet,’ creative reimagining of classic tale
The Banana Tree seeks to welcome all plant lovers, regardless of plant experience.
Small Business Spotlight: ‘Not your garden variety botanical store’
Birdhouse Yoga is located at 327 Cattell St., with classes held seven days a week.
Perched on the hill
Tucker Garage + Grocery is set to open in downtown Easton early this fall. (Photo courtesy of Indiegogo)
Welcome to Tucker Garage + Grocery
Julian Shorter ‘27, Liam Ward '27 and Jack Marich '27 import bagels weekly from New Jersey to make breakfast sandwiches. (Photo courtesy of Jack Marich '27)
Small Business Spotlight: Bean’s Bagels brings homemade breakfast sandwiches to your door
Josie's New York Deli was remodeled last year.
Small Business Spotlight: Josie’s New York Deli brings big city charm to Easton
"Rent" originally opened on Broadway in 1996 and was an overnight success.
There’s ‘No day but today’ to learn Marquis Players’ upcoming musical: ‘Rent’
"Fight or Flight Night" began with club members demonstrating basic boxing skills. (Photo courtesy of Anica Kim '27)
Boxing Club, LCEMS debut Fight or Flight Night
The fraternity was founded in what is now called Hogg Hall.
Meet the Alpha chapter of Alpha Phi Omega
Art Jam has activities for all forms of creative expression, from playing music to drawing and painting. (Photo courtesy of McKenna Graf '26)
Art Jam: Art Society’s weekly hub of creativity
Yarn Club meets every Friday in Keefe Commons. (Photo courtesy of Danielle Lindsley '25)
Yarn Club: Not just for grannies
The faculty play was a time-honored tradition at the college for nearly 40 years. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Archives)
What happened to faculty plays?
"The Laff-a-lot" was the first-ever satirical version of The Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Archives)
The history of The Scoffayette
Women of first fully co-ed class look back 50 years after graduating
Women of first fully co-ed class look back 50 years after graduating
Student Government protested the slow-moving process of building a student center in the spring of 1988.
The long road to Farinon College Center
Madeline Squarcia '22 works to make 'farm to table' a reality. (Photo courtesy of Madeline Squarcia '22)
Alum Spotlight: Madeline Squarcia ’22 connects consumers to growers
Mike Handzo '11 worked with the Landis Center for Community Engagement during his time at Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Mike Handzo on LinkedIn)
Alum spotlight: Mike Handzo ’11 works to create affordable housing in Lehigh Valley
Lia Embil '17 turned hidden treasures into art in a recent exhibition. (Photo courtesy of Lia Embil '17)
Alum Spotlight: Lia Embil ‘17 turns Lafayette creations into career
Beginning in the 1970s, WJRH was funded by Hugh Hefner's Playboy foundation.
The 1970s transformation of WJRH
RolleyPulley is a “2-person, three-dimensional Tug of War,” according to its website. 
Battle of balance: RolleyPulley game installed in Farinon
Senior defender India Ralph prepares to inbound a penalty corner against Temple University on Sunday. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Field hockey loses to Drexel, defeats #20 Temple
The women's four boat raced at the Head of the Charles Regatta on Sunday. (Photo courtesy of Ellie Walsh '25)
Crew competes at Head of the Charles
The men's soccer team huddles before the start of its game against Holy Cross on Oct. 12. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer splits games against American, Stony Brook
Senior midfielder Michaela Salvati reacts to a Colgate shot on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Colgate Athletics)
Women’s soccer loses Patriot League matchup against Colgate
Freshman wide receiver Mason Kuehner and freshman offensive lineman Sean Kinney have already attended at least three football games from their alma mater this season. (Photos courtesy of GoLeopards)
Teammates, roommates, best mates
The Leopards defensive line readies to pounce on the Columbia offense. (Photo by Hana Ishihara for GoLeopards)
Football falls to 2-2 following upset loss to Columbia
The football team kicks off against Marist on Saturday.
Football trounces Marist in home opener
Senior midfielder Carter Houlihan readies for a header in the Leopards' Sept. 21 matchup against Navy. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer scratches late draw against Boston University
The men's soccer team prepares to defend an Army West Point corner in Saturday's win. (Photo courtesy of GoArmyWestPoint)
Men’s soccer secures first Patriot League win at Army
In addition to playing under his father at Lafayette, Cameron Bohn (left) got to play alongside his younger brother Quinn Bohn (right) in high school. (Photo courtesy of Cameron Bohn '28)
Father and son, coach and player, Dennis and Cameron Bohn
Senior midfielder Digger Iqbal leaps over a Navy defender for a header on Saturday. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer winless against Navy, La Salle
Senior guard Eric Sondberg shoots over a Bucknell defender earlier this year. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball ends regular season with fourth consecutive loss
Junior guard Luka Savicevic shoots over a Lehigh defender during the Leopards' loss. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball drops three games in a row
Senior forward Kyle Jenkins shoots during the game against Colgate in which he notched his 1000th career point. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball defeats American, drops close game to Colgate
Freshman Mark Butler handles the ball against Lehigh. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball falls in double OT to Lehigh, drops Loyola matchup
Senior forward Lineke Spaans battles with several Providence defenders for the ball in Sunday's home win. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Field hockey records two-win weekend
Senior midfielder Lineke Spaans winds up to advance the ball against Patriot League rival American University last Friday. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Field hockey falters against American, Penn State
Senior midfielder Lineke Spaans makes a play on the ball in a match against Quinnipiac University. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey notches first Patriot League win
Sophomore defender Katie Gibb looks to make a pass in the Leopards' Sept. 13 win against Quinnipiac. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey outlasts Quinnipiac, loses heartbreaker at Syracuse
Senior Arman Ganchi went 2-4 in his matches over the weekend. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s tennis competes at Lehigh Invitational
The men's tennis team looks to bounce back from a rough outing this weekend at the Lehigh Invitational. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s tennis defeated in dual matches against Monmouth, Rider
The women's tennis team opened its fall season at Bucknell this weekend. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s and women’s tennis compete at Bucknell Invitational
The men's tennis team looks to bounce back from an 8-15 record last season. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s tennis starts season at Bloomsburg Invitational
Sophomore outside hitter Emma Patmon prepares to dig the ball. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Volleyball wins in 5 against Fordham, silenced twice by FDU
Freshman outside hitter Paige Chmura and junior middle blocker Hannah Ehrich-Pollock go up to contest a Virginia Tech player. (Photo courtesy of Virginia Tech Athletics)
Volleyball falls to Winthrop, wins against Virginia Tech at weekend tourney
Senior outside hitter Abby Nieporte and junior middle blocker Hannah Ehrich-Pollock go up to block a Syracuse player. (Photo courtesy of Syracuse University Athletics)
Volleyball begins season 3-1 at Salt City Classic Tournament
Senior middle blocker Gracie Gibson earned All-Patriot League Second Team honors this season. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Volleyball drops final match of season
Editorial: A call for campus contribution
Op-ed: Breaking the silence, Lafayette’s next leap
Op-ed: An open letter to President Nicole Hurd from concerned faculty and staff
Op-ed: The case for disclosure
Students sat for the national anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality.
Op-ed: Student activism in uncertain times
Letter to the editor: Response to faculty open letter
Nicole Hurd looked Vladimir Putin in the eyes and "got a sense of his soul."
Hurd ends all global conflicts
Don't worry, the Quaddlers can't count to 84,000.
New Bowd of Twustees talks goals, kitties
“I don’t get the sense that the men were ever afraid to show how smart they were in a classroom,” Thaddeus Robert Barron Pardee ‘33 said.
Men of first class look back 191 years after graduating
Do not come.
Lafayette College announces ‘Hibachi for Harris’
Defenestrate the frat men? Fine, we'll do it, twist our arms.
Greek life rebrands as French life
24-hour Film-a-thon celebrates creative horror

By Owen Burry and William GutiérrezOctober 25, 2024
Photo by Samuel Jackson for The Lafayette
The winning film featured a picnic that turned deadly.

We all have 24 hours in a day, but 11 students stretched those hours to the limit during Lafayette Film Society and Art Society’s Halloween-themed Film-a-thon last Friday.

Students participating in the event were tasked with writing, filming and editing a movie — all in 24 hours. Each group was assigned specific horror genres, lines of dialogue and props required for their movie.

According to the event’s main organizer McKenna Graf ’26, the three participating groups produced “some pretty funny, scary pieces.” Graf serves as president of the Arts Society and secretary of Lafayette Film Society.

“I don’t know if it was due to the fact that they were all engaging with horror, but it was quite impressive,” Graf said.

Isabella Gaglione ‘25, the vice president of Lafayette Film Society, noted that the group has wanted to organize a 24-hour film festival since the club’s revival two years ago.

“We were talking about integrating more hands-on, making things,” said Sam Cohen ‘25, a board member for the Film Society and another event organizer. “We heard the Play-a-thon that happened last year and were like, ‘What if we do a 24-hour Film-a-thon?’”

After being given the prompts last Friday, the groups immediately got to work. They used their assigned prompts to guide the creative process.

“Our prompt was ‘your mother wants us to come down for Christmas,’ Liu ‘25 said. “We were immediately like, ‘Okay, we want to do an intergenerational story about trauma and stuff, sibling rivalry,’ and I had a lot of fake blood at home.”

The group used the fake blood to paint pentagrams on a wall.

“There’s something liberating about horror and getting messy and breaking conventions of neatness,” Liu said. “It’s like exploring the taboo.”

Some groups explored creative interpretations of their prompts. One group was given the line “The dog or me. Your choice,” and chose to interpret “the dog” as a hot dog.

“I just thought, ‘What is some way that we could subvert expectations?’” Leo Ontiveros ‘26 said. “I don’t know, maybe I was hungry that day and I was like, ‘hot dog.'”

Ontiveros said his teammates, James Kohler ‘26 and Nikolai Gentes ‘27, got on board quickly.

After 24 hours, the films were all shown on Sunday at the Landis Cinema. Titles included “A Picnic Like No Other,” “Echoes of the Forgotten” and “Runs in the Family.”

“As a judge, some of the things that we were looking at were if they followed the guidelines,” Cohen said. “But also, we had to look at creativity, story and execution, both regarding the camera, but also with the story.”

“Did they do anything unique in the camera placement?” he continued. “Camera movement? Lighting? Did they take creative liberties in the story?”

Gentes, Kohler and Ontiveros would go on to win the Film-a-thon, with the grand prize of bragging rights.

Looking back on the experience, Gentes said he found it to be incredibly fun.

“It can be very easy to lose your passion for things, I think, especially when you translate them to an academic setting and you have everything else weighing you down,” Gentes said.

“Stuff like this really helps just kind of bring passion and bring creativity back into this thing that we all love,” he continued.

Disclaimer: Editor-in-Chief Isabella Gaglione ’25 did not contribute editing or reporting.

