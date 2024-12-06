Modular housing demolished, students pleased

Photo by Naomi Shertzer for The Lafayette Last week’s removal of March Hall was announced on Nov. 5.

Lafayette College completed its demolition of March Hall last week, the final goodbye of the temporary modular unit that has housed students on March Field since 2017.

Scott Kennedy, the director of facilities operations, wrote in an email that “restoration of the space will occur next spring.”

“We anticipate that restoration will include a combination of parking and greenspace,” he wrote. “Plans will be shared with the campus community when finalized.”

Carden Osborne ‘27, who lives in Ramer Hall — a residence hall adjacent to March Hall — said that the demolition was loud.

“It was really noisy,” Osborne said. “There were moments where I couldn’t tell if I thought at some point that they were doing construction upstairs.”

Aram Ramsay ‘26, also a resident of Ramer Hall, expressed appreciation for the new open space.

“I think it’s awesome,” Ramsay said. “I think being able to see Marquis is really cool to me because that has never been an option, it’s never been able to be seen before.”

Mary Romashchenko ‘27, who lives in another residence hall within view of the March Hall location, agreed.

“I was honestly really happy to see them go, in terms of living in Farber it certainly improves my view,” she said.

March Hall — commonly referred to as “the mods” by students — was built as temporary student housing during a period of campus expansion. Though it was initially announced that the unit would be used for just two years, March Hall served as student housing through the end of the 2023-24 academic year.

The unit’s final years were marked with concerns related to black mold and mushrooms, and its demolition began on Nov. 11.

Grace Reynolds, the director of Residence Life, could not be reached for comment.

Makenna McCall ’27 contributed reporting.