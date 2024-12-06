Modular housing demolished, students pleased

The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

While the November faculty meeting was virtual, they are often held in Marquis Hall.
Rep. Bryan Kibet ‘27 and Rep. Gracie Vale ‘27 ran unopposed. (Photos courtesy of Bryan Kibet ‘27 and Gracie Vale ‘27)
The recently remodeled Gilbert's Cafe now features a full Starbucks drink menu and breakfast food items.
Last week's removal of March Hall was announced on Nov. 5.
The dedicated lounge for English majors often hosts student events and club meetings.
Nate Rashkind '26 interviews Government & Law Professor Joshua Miller for a segment of the broadcast.
Many of the music technology classes take place in the Williams Center for the Arts computer lab.
Seven students received honorable Fulbright and Goldwater awards this year. Carter Brand '25 could not be reached for a photo. (Photos by Liv Bamford '24 and Emma Sylvester '25 for The Lafayette; bottom middle photo courtesy of Tess Stanley '25).
The Indigenous Studies minor will involve courses across several departments.
President-elect Alex Brown ‘26 called an election despite not assuming the presidency until January.
Rep. Alex Brown '26 has served on Student Government for two semesters. He is a member of academic affairs committee and the census ad hoc committee, which he co-founded. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Student Government)
The five candidates for Student Government executive board each gave a 30 second introductions before questions began. (Photo by The Lafayette)
Professor Caroline Lee, right, works with Lafayette Votes and helped mobilize voters during the 2024 election cycle. (Photo courtesy of Chris Byrnes '26)
While the November faculty meeting was virtual, they are often held in Marquis Hall.
Walter Snipes began his position at Lafayette on Oct. 7.
The last ad hoc committee that was passed by the faculty was in 2018 about college expansion.
The Fourth Street Garage, Easton's newest parking garage, opened in 2023.
The Nurture Nature Center's "Science on a Sphere" display.
Lafayette faculty and students often conduct research at Bushkill Creek in semesterly or summer projects. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Communications)
The bear was sighted in front of and behind Easton Hall by students. (Photo courtesy of Robbie Neumeyer '26)
Public Safety recommends using a U-lock instead of a cable or chain lock for securing your bicycle.
Benjamin Kitson '24 is currently serving time in Chester County Prison. (Photo courtesy of LafayetteDelts.net)
The victim of Tuesday's shooting is current not cooperating with officials. (Photo courtesy of Easton Police Department)
The broken glass has been temporarily repaired with plexiglass.
Peter Milius was formally arraigned at the Northampton County Courthouse on Sept. 19.
The bicentennial celebration will incorporate long-standing Lafayette traditions. (Media by Hiya Khan '28 for The Lafayette)
Lafayette Votes plans to have an information table on election day, providing information on each candidate and where students should cast their ballot.
The Marquis Dining Hall salad bar and deli area, which was closed for several days, features soups, salad ingredients and customizable sandwiches.
The writing groups were advertised with posters around campus this semester. (Photo courtesy of @lafayettecollegewritingprogram on Instagram)
Lead actors Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are already receiving award nomination buzz for their performances in "Wicked." (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
The cover art of Damoi Morgan's '25 album was made by Jolie Saint Vil '27. (Photo courtesy of Damoi Morgan '25)
Swetha Tadisina '25 began her glassblowing journey two years ago. (Photo courtesy of Swetha Tadisina '25)
Plus One began as a group of three and has since expanded to six members. (Photo courtesy of Ajani Martin)
"Lift Every Voice" is a one-act play focusing on the members of a student council at a high school.
Music by Lilly Hercik '27 can be streamed on Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube Music. (Photo courtesy of @lillymoss.music on Instagram)
"Gladiator II" is Ridley Scott's 29th directorial project. (Photo courtesy of MoviePosters.com)
"Crooked House" was published in 1949 and has sold over a billion copies worldwide. (Photo courtesy of Wikipedia)
"Remember the Titans" features a powerful performance by lead actor Denzel Washington, as well as an early breakout role by Ryan Gosling. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
The pit orchestra of "Bright Star" features a professional violin player on the fiddle, as well as many student musicians playing its bluegrass-inspired score.
The Banana Tree seeks to welcome all plant lovers, regardless of plant experience.
Birdhouse Yoga is located at 327 Cattell St., with classes held seven days a week.
Tucker Garage + Grocery is set to open in downtown Easton early this fall. (Photo courtesy of Indiegogo)
Julian Shorter ‘27, Liam Ward '27 and Jack Marich '27 import bagels weekly from New Jersey to make breakfast sandwiches. (Photo courtesy of Jack Marich '27)
At Qiskit Fall Fest, students participated in a workshop on quantum computing.
"Rent" originally opened on Broadway in 1996 and was an overnight success.
"Fight or Flight Night" began with club members demonstrating basic boxing skills. (Photo courtesy of Anica Kim '27)
The fraternity was founded in what is now called Hogg Hall.
Art Jam has activities for all forms of creative expression, from playing music to drawing and painting. (Photo courtesy of McKenna Graf '26)
The faculty play was a time-honored tradition at the college for nearly 40 years. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Archives)
"The Laff-a-lot" was the first-ever satirical version of The Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Archives)
Madeline Squarcia '22 works to make 'farm to table' a reality. (Photo courtesy of Madeline Squarcia '22)
Mike Handzo '11 worked with the Landis Center for Community Engagement during his time at Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Mike Handzo on LinkedIn)
Lia Embil '17 turned hidden treasures into art in a recent exhibition. (Photo courtesy of Lia Embil '17)
Beginning in the 1970s, WJRH was funded by Hugh Hefner's Playboy foundation.
RolleyPulley is a “2-person, three-dimensional Tug of War,” according to its website. 
Junior guard Ryan Pettit lays the ball up after a steal against Binghamton University on Sunday. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Senior guard Halee Smith attempts to dribble past a FDU defender in Wednesday night's game. (Photo by Jasmin Lara for GoLeopards)
Senior guard Abby Antognoli scored her 1,000th point for the women's basketball team against Monmouth on Sunday. (Photo by Jasmin Lara for GoLeopards)
The ski and snowboarding team is gearing up to start its season in January. (Photo courtesy of Lindsay Correll '25)
Student-athletes participate in an activity for the Oaks Leadership Academy. (Photo courtesy of @leopardspotlight on Instagram)
The football team's two-game Rivalry winning streak was snapped on Saturday.
Sophomore running back Troy Bruce bursts through a hole in the Stonehill defense. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
The football team has the experience and capability to win the 160th Rivalry Game on Saturday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Lehigh comes into the rivalry matchup at 4-1 in the Patriot League, with a chance to take the conference championship. (Photo courtesy of Lehigh University Athletics)
Easton High School leads the all-time series 67-44-5 against Phillipsburg High School heading into this year's rivalry matchup. (Photo courtesy of Chris Taverner '25)
Freshman defender Joseph Lee assisted the Leopards' lone goal against Lehigh University. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Sophomore midfielder Beaux Lizewski assisted on the only goal in the men's soccer team's 1-0 victory over Loyola. (Photo by George Varkanis)
The men's soccer team huddles before the start of its game against Holy Cross on Oct. 12. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Senior midfielder Carter Houlihan readies for a header in the Leopards' Sept. 21 matchup against Navy. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
The men's soccer team prepares to defend an Army West Point corner in Saturday's win. (Photo courtesy of GoArmyWestPoint)
Sophomore forward Joshua Wyche contests a shot against Rhode Island on Wednesday night. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
The men's basketball team earned a last-second win against Penn on Tuesday in its first home game of the season.
Senior center Justin Vander Baan looks to finish through contact against Villanova. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
After exiting last week's Patriot League final with a knee injury, senior midfielder Lineke Spaans returned to action to record the Leopards' lone shot attempt. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Sophomore midfielder Stella Malinowski's late fourth quarter goal pushed the field hockey team into overtime against American University on Saturday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Senior midfielder Lineke Spaans was one of three Leopards to earn First Team All-Patriot League selections. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Senior forward Alex Darrah scored her seventh goal of the season against Boston University on Oct. 25. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Senior defender India Ralph prepares to inbound a penalty corner against Temple University on Sunday. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Freshmen Tyler and Aidan Mahaffey are looking to double up on the tennis team this year.
Senior Arman Ganchi went 2-4 in his matches over the weekend. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
The men's tennis team looks to bounce back from a rough outing this weekend at the Lehigh Invitational. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
The women's tennis team opened its fall season at Bucknell this weekend. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
The men's tennis team looks to bounce back from an 8-15 record last season. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Sophomore outside hitter Emma Patmon prepares to dig the ball. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Freshman outside hitter Paige Chmura and junior middle blocker Hannah Ehrich-Pollock go up to contest a Virginia Tech player. (Photo courtesy of Virginia Tech Athletics)
Senior outside hitter Abby Nieporte and junior middle blocker Hannah Ehrich-Pollock go up to block a Syracuse player. (Photo courtesy of Syracuse University Athletics)
Senior middle blocker Gracie Gibson earned All-Patriot League Second Team honors this season. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Nicole Hurd looked Vladimir Putin in the eyes and "got a sense of his soul."
Don't worry, the Quaddlers can't count to 84,000.
“I don’t get the sense that the men were ever afraid to show how smart they were in a classroom,” Thaddeus Robert Barron Pardee ‘33 said.
Do not come.
Defenestrate the frat men? Fine, we'll do it, twist our arms.
Modular housing demolished, students pleased

By Adam Fox, Contributing WriterDecember 6, 2024
Photo by Naomi Shertzer for The Lafayette
Last week’s removal of March Hall was announced on Nov. 5.

Lafayette College completed its demolition of March Hall last week, the final goodbye of the temporary modular unit that has housed students on March Field since 2017.

Scott Kennedy, the director of facilities operations, wrote in an email that “restoration of the space will occur next spring.”

“We anticipate that restoration will include a combination of parking and greenspace,” he wrote. “Plans will be shared with the campus community when finalized.”

Carden Osborne ‘27, who lives in Ramer Hall — a residence hall adjacent to March Hall — said that the demolition was loud.

“It was really noisy,” Osborne said. “There were moments where I couldn’t tell if I thought at some point that they were doing construction upstairs.”

Aram Ramsay ‘26, also a resident of Ramer Hall, expressed appreciation for the new open space.

“I think it’s awesome,” Ramsay said. “I think being able to see Marquis is really cool to me because that has never been an option, it’s never been able to be seen before.”

Mary Romashchenko ‘27, who lives in another residence hall within view of the March Hall location, agreed.

“I was honestly really happy to see them go, in terms of living in Farber it certainly improves my view,” she said.

March Hall — commonly referred to as “the mods” by students — was built as temporary student housing during a period of campus expansion. Though it was initially announced that the unit would be used for just two years, March Hall served as student housing through the end of the 2023-24 academic year.

The unit’s final years were marked with concerns related to black mold and mushrooms, and its demolition began on Nov. 11.

Grace Reynolds, the director of Residence Life, could not be reached for comment.

Makenna McCall ’27 contributed reporting.

