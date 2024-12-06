Uncompetitive special election fills Student Government board

Rep. Bryan Kibet ‘27 and Rep. Gracie Vale ‘27 ran unopposed. (Photos courtesy of Bryan Kibet ‘27 and Gracie Vale ‘27)

After a special election to fill the positions of parliamentarian and treasurer, Student Government revealed its final 2025 executive board on Thursday.

Rep. Gracie Vale ‘27 and Rep. Bryan Kibet ‘27 were named as the treasurer-elect and parliamentarian-elect respectively, having both won their uncontested races in a special election riddled with bylaw violations and communication issues.

A total of 185 students — approximately 7% of the student body — voted in the election, according to Student Government. In comparison, 26% of the student body cast ballots in the November regular election.

Recent special elections have also had relatively low turnout rates, with 364 students — approximately 13% of the student body — voting in this year’s earlier contest for parliamentarian and inclusivity officer.

According to Student Government data, approximately 78% of voting students voted for Vale as treasurer, while 84% voted for Kibet as parliamentarian. In both races, at least 16% of voting students opted to abstain or leave their ballots blank rather than vote for the candidates.

As treasurer-elect, Vale has promised to build on the “momentum” the current budget committee — of which she is a member — has already established.

“I had multiple discussions and opinions from others in Student Government who agreed that I would be a great candidate for this election,” Vale wrote in an email.

Her plans for next semester include finalizing updated budget guidelines, streamlining communication between budget committee members and attracting more student organizations to the committee’s office hours.

The updated budget guidelines — whose creation was inspired after receiving feedback from a recent survey dispersed to student organizations — will be accessible through OurCampus, according to Vale.

In addition to updating guidelines and increasing office hours advertisements, Vale plans to create a main email address for budgeting inquiries, which would be operated by the members of the budget committee. She hopes that the official email will be ready before the spring budgeting process.

“After this, I want to see how these changes have affected us and can move onto future goals from there,” wrote Vale, outlining her campaign promises.

When asked what she planned to do differently than her predecessor, Christo Maheras ‘26, Vale wrote that she had “no criticism.”

Kibet ran on a platform that aimed to “redefine” the role of parliamentarian, promising to ensure that Student Government’s organization would be “clear, organized, and inclusive.”

“Parliamentarian is underutilized or considered a passive observer,” Kibet wrote in his platform.

In an email clarifying his campaign promises, Kibet elaborated on this statement, explaining that while his predecessors “may have done their best, there is always room to expand the role’s impact and relevance.”

“The role may have been seen as less critical in the past, possibly due to a lack of clarity around its responsibilities or how it could contribute to the organization’s goals,” he wrote.

As parliamentarian-elect, Kibet wrote that he envisioned his responsibilities to be fostering teamwork by clarifying rules of procedure, streamlining meeting protocols and making education a “priority.”

To execute this, he wrote in an email, he proposed a more transparent and structured “decision-making framework,” a conflict resolution process that would “ensure accountability” and a system for tracking member commitments.

“I do have plans to change and add some things, but I won’t be sharing at this time until I’ve done more research and how I want to go about the changes,” he wrote.

When asked about his qualifications, Kibet mentioned his experience in leadership roles as budget committee co-chair and student organizations committee chair. He also highlighted his organizational skills, dedication to inclusivity and “approachable and supportive demeanor” as evidence of his fit for the role.