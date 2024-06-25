The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

The Lafayette
The Department of Education opened the investigation into Lafayette College over alleged antisemitic discrimination in November. (Photo courtesy of EdScoop)
Lafayette had unsatisfactory response to online antisemitism says DOE investigation, college disputes
This is the first time the Commission on Presidential Debates has cancelled all its debates. (Photo courtesy of NPR)
Vice presidential debate at Lafayette cancelled
The investigation was a result of a complaint made against the college to the Office for Civil Rights last year. (Photo courtesy of Center for American Progress)
Lafayette settles months-long Department of Education investigation
Peter Milius formal arraignment is expected to take place in Courtroom 1 of the Northampton County Courthouse.
Peter Milius waives preliminary hearing, formal arraignment to come
Mike Jordan was hired by the college in March 2022 and fired less than a year later. (Photo courtesy of The Philadelphia Inquirer)
Fired basketball coach settles lawsuit against college
Seven students received honorable Fulbright and Goldwater awards this year. Carter Brand 25 could not be reached for a photo. (Photos by Liv Bamford 24 and Emma Sylvester 25 for The Lafayette; bottom middle photo courtesy of Tess Stanley 25).
Lafayette students awarded Fulbright, Goldwater scholarships
The Indigenous Studies minor will involve courses across several departments.
Indigenous Studies minor approved
The visit to the conference comes after Sigma Tau Delta was established on campus in October. (Photo courtesy of Maria Cangro 24)
English students present work at national conference
The government and law major has a storied history at the college.
Why government and law, not political science?
Chip Bergh 79 and Ilan Peleg have been friends for decades. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Flickr)
Ilan Peleg Award established, awarded to 2 professors
Student Government reviews more club presentations at April 25 meeting
Student Government reviews more club presentations at April 25 meeting
Prospective clubs are also vetted by the Office of Student Involvement.
Six clubs approved for next year
April 18 Student Government meeting sees clubs, course evaluation presentations
April 18 Student Government meeting sees clubs, course evaluation presentations
Student Government sees Mission and Values presentation, Pard Pantry update at April 11 meeting
Student Government sees Mission and Values presentation, Pard Pantry update at April 11 meeting
Student Government forms additional committee at April 4 meeting
Student Government forms additional committee at April 4 meeting
Jeffrey Goldstein joined the college in 2000. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Magazine)
Jeffrey Goldstein to depart role as director of health services
The faculty meeting on Thursday was the last of the academic year.
Administration, faculty discourse over pro-Palestine protest continues
The Indigenous Studies minor will involve courses across several departments.
Indigenous Studies minor approved
The general counsel provides legal guidance to the college.
General counsel vacancy entering 11th month, to be filled soon
Adding syllabi to the repository is optional for professors.
Syllabus repository approved
The company plans to expand nationwide, according to CEO and founder Rudy Ferraz.
Lehigh Valley rideshare app may soon provide free services to locals
The owner of the Easton branch of Your CBD Store considers cannabis education one of his primary goals.
How are THC products sold legally in Pennsylvania?
Taiba Sultana has served on Eastons city council since 2022. (Photo courtesy of LehighValleyNews)
Petition calls for city councilwoman Taiba Sultana to resign
No damage was reported in Easton. (Photo courtesy of the United States Geological Survey)
Earthquake rattles Lafayette
The Lehigh Valley Railroad currently sits abandoned on the Delaware River, located half a mile away from Downtown Easton.
Lehigh Valley explores possible passenger rail routes
Peter Milius formal arraignment is expected to take place in Courtroom 1 of the Northampton County Courthouse.
Peter Milius waives preliminary hearing, formal arraignment to come
Peter Milius was a sophomore before he departed Lafayette College. It is unknown if his departure was voluntary. (Photo courtesy of TikTok)
More details revealed in Milius case, preliminary hearing postponed
The inciting incident took place in Rubin Hall on the night of Oct. 15.
Now-former student charged with child pornography possession, invasion of privacy after filming students in shower
The manhunt for Tamir Freeman took four months. (Photo courtesy of The Morning Call)
Suspect in December Centre Square shooting captured
The three incidents took place in Ruef Hall, Marquis Hall and Watson Hall.
Students share recent experiences with burglary, harassment
The Department of Education opened the investigation into Lafayette College over alleged antisemitic discrimination in November. (Photo courtesy of EdScoop)
Lafayette had unsatisfactory response to online antisemitism says DOE investigation, college disputes
This is the first time the Commission on Presidential Debates has cancelled all its debates. (Photo courtesy of NPR)
Vice presidential debate at Lafayette cancelled
The investigation was a result of a complaint made against the college to the Office for Civil Rights last year. (Photo courtesy of Center for American Progress)
Lafayette settles months-long Department of Education investigation
The proposed dates for the vice presidential debate are currently July 23 and Aug. 13. (Photo courtesy of The New York Times)
Lafayette’s future as vice presidential debate host uncertain
A rendering of the new Gilberts Cafe. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Dining)
Parkhurst announces dining changes
The Forensics team was assisted by alumni when preparing for this years national competition. (Photo courtesy of Natalia Ferruggia 26)
Speech and debate ties record at nationals
The Contemporary Music Ensemble performed a variety of modern pieces during their concert.
Contemporary Music Ensemble concert showcases student compositions
Pedro dos Santos 26 participates in four music ensembles with his trombone.
Student Artist Spotlight: Trombonist Pedro dos Santos ‘26 tunes up music department spirits
Matthew Moise ‘24 (center) is passionate about showing his peers that networking can be more than a handshake.
Networking scavenger hunt creates new connections
Though Dorian cant fly very far, hes a strong climber and has a well-established knack for dancing.
The 2 birds of ThreeBirds
Pedro dos Santos 26 participates in four music ensembles with his trombone.
Student Artist Spotlight: Trombonist Pedro dos Santos ‘26 tunes up music department spirits
The mural in Eco Cafe is meant to represent a landscape of the Lehigh Valley.
Student Artist Spotlight: Jolie Saint Vil ‘27 honors Lenni Lenape people with mural
The Beaver People includes two saxophonists, a guitarist and a keyboardist.
Meet The Beaver People
Olivia Hofmann 24 and Olivia Bamford 24 both transitioned from violin to oboe before high school.
The Olivias of the oboe section
Chris Nappo 27 first started making pottery in the ninth grade. (Photo courtesy of Chris Nappo Ceramics)
Student Artist Spotlight: Chris Nappo ’27 sells pottery from Easton to Alaska
Return to the Great Gatsby for Fitzgeralds dreamy prose. (Photo courtesy of Wikipedia)
Maddie’s Library: Books you should read in college
Rian Johnsons The Last Jedi challenged viewers perceptions of beloved hero Luke Skywalker. (Photo Courtesy of IMDb)
Cinema with Sam: ‘The Last Jedi’ remains masterpiece years after release
Taylor Swifts The Tortured Poets Department and its anthology features 31 new songs from the singer-songwriter. (Photo courtesy of The New York Times)
Album Review: ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ spins anger into dynamic vulnerability
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire showcases multiple generations of the iconic team. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
Cinema with Sam: “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” more chill than cheese
These novels are a great way to start your journey into reading the classics. (Photos courtesy of Amazon.com)
Book Review: Starting with the classics
Julian Shorter ‘27, Liam Ward 27 and Jack Marich 27 import bagels weekly from New Jersey to make breakfast sandwiches. (Photo courtesy of Jack Marich 27)
Small Business Spotlight: Bean’s Bagels brings homemade breakfast sandwiches to your door
Josies New York Deli was remodeled last year.
Small Business Spotlight: Josie’s New York Deli brings big city charm to Easton
Fox Bakerys shelves include many European treats, such as Russian honey cake.
Small Business Spotlight: Fox Bakery brings European treats to Easton
Barbara Vasconez and Mik Mattis are the team that runs all operations at Mystery Box Games.
Small Business Spotlight: Every night is game night at Mystery Box Games
The idea for Seth and Co. Coffee started as an online business.
Small Business Spotlight: Seth and Co. Coffee builds community for young adults with special needs
Yarn Club meets every Friday in Keefe Commons. (Photo courtesy of Danielle Lindsley 25)
Yarn Club: Not just for grannies
Cheese Club features a Cheese of the Day on its Instagram account every Monday and Wednesday. (Graphic by Elisabeth Seidel 26 for The Lafayette)
Cheese club? You better brie-lieve it!
The Prestigious Pardettes will be performing at basketball games this winter. (Photo courtesy of Janiya Hood 25)
Prestigious Pardettes perform at first ever fall showcase
The Mid-Autumn Festival is a celebration of unity and love. (Photo courtesy of Susanna Hontz 24)
Mid-Autumn Festival celebrates Chinese cultural traditions
Ari Ismail ‘26 and Ariel Haber-Fawcett ‘25 created the Middle Eastern Studies Association to raise awareness of issues in the region.
From the court to the stage
The faculty play was a time-honored tradition at the college for nearly 40 years. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Archives)
What happened to faculty plays?
The Laff-a-lot was the first-ever satirical version of The Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Archives)
The history of The Scoffayette
Women of first fully co-ed class look back 50 years after graduating
Women of first fully co-ed class look back 50 years after graduating
Student Government protested the slow-moving process of building a student center in the spring of 1988.
The long road to Farinon College Center
The Presidents House has a rich history that spans over a century.
A look into the President’s House then and now
Madeline Squarcia 22 works to make farm to table a reality. (Photo courtesy of Madeline Squarcia 22)
Alum Spotlight: Madeline Squarcia ’22 connects consumers to growers
Mike Handzo 11 worked with the Landis Center for Community Engagement during his time at Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Mike Handzo on LinkedIn)
Alum spotlight: Mike Handzo ’11 works to create affordable housing in Lehigh Valley
Lia Embil 17 turned hidden treasures into art in a recent exhibition. (Photo courtesy of Lia Embil 17)
Alum Spotlight: Lia Embil ‘17 turns Lafayette creations into career
Beginning in the 1970s, WJRH was funded by Hugh Hefners Playboy foundation.
The 1970s transformation of WJRH
RolleyPulley is a “2-person, three-dimensional Tug of War,” according to its website. 
Battle of balance: RolleyPulley game installed in Farinon
Former Leopard Jake Bloss 22 throws a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles before exiting in the fourth inning. (Photo courtesy of The Athletic)
Former Leopard makes MLB debut
The addition of the Richmond Spiders to the Patriot League is the first since 2001. (Photo courtesy of University of Richmond Athletics)
Richmond to join Patriot League football
The crew team won every event it entered at the Gifford Pinchot Sprints last Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Ellie Walsh 25)
Crew blows competition out of water at Gifford Pinchot Sprints
Safety DaRon Gilbert goes for a tackle against Lehigh in 2022. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Leopards join NFL
Tommy McGee hops over an opposing player. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse ends season with close loss to Lehigh
The addition of the Richmond Spiders to the Patriot League is the first since 2001. (Photo courtesy of University of Richmond Athletics)
Richmond to join Patriot League football
Safety DaRon Gilbert goes for a tackle against Lehigh in 2022. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Leopards join NFL
The Lafayette football team hoists the Patriot League Championship trophy for the first time since 2013. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
The state of Lafayette sports
Sophomore Savion McKinnon makes a catch during the football teams annual spring showcase last Saturday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Young stars shine at football’s spring showcase
Four Leopards have declared for the 2024 NFL draft. (Photos courtesy of GoLeopards)
Leopards declare for the NFL Draft
The Lafayette football team hoists the Patriot League Championship trophy for the first time since 2013. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
The state of Lafayette sports
The mens and womens soccer teams will each welcome eight new recruits in the fall. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Soccer programs bring on 16 recruits
Freshman forward Roy Biegon evades two Army defenders on Sept. 27. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Freshman Roy Biegon on the transition from Kenya to College Hill
Members of the mens soccer team has been reading books about teamwork to the students. (Photo courtesy of Lawrence Aydlett 25)
Earn Your Spots book club connects soccer players with local students
Junior forward Lawrence Aydlett fights off a Boston defender. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer ends dominant run with Patriot League championship loss at BU
The Lafayette football team hoists the Patriot League Championship trophy for the first time since 2013. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
The state of Lafayette sports
Senior guard Eric Sondberg shoots over a Bucknell defender earlier this year. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball ends regular season with fourth consecutive loss
Junior guard Luka Savicevic shoots over a Lehigh defender during the Leopards loss. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball drops three games in a row
Senior forward Kyle Jenkins shoots during the game against Colgate in which he notched his 1000th career point. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball defeats American, drops close game to Colgate
Freshman Mark Butler handles the ball against Lehigh. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball falls in double OT to Lehigh, drops Loyola matchup
The Lafayette football team hoists the Patriot League Championship trophy for the first time since 2013. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
The state of Lafayette sports
Amanda Golini 17 celebrates with the U.S. National Field Hockey team after clinching an Olympic berth. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College on Linkedin)
Amanda Golini ‘17 qualifies for Paris Olympics with U.S. Field Hockey
Junior midfielder and captain Lineke Spaans dribbles against American in the Patriot League final. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Field hockey falls to American in Patriot League final
The field hockey team celebrates its semifinal win against Boston. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Field hockey championship preview
Junior midfielder Lineke Spaans earned First Team honors for her 29-point season. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Field hockey defeats Lehigh, Boston on way to championship
The Lafayette football team hoists the Patriot League Championship trophy for the first time since 2013. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
The state of Lafayette sports
The Leopards celebrate after sophomore Sam Gelber walks off against Colgate in a historic win.
Men’s tennis upsets Colgate for first time in 17 years
Freshman Hanna Ganchi returns a volley. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Tennis shines in out of conference competition against Wagner, men fall to Navy
Sophomore Carmen Merkel rockets a forehand during the Leopards win over Fairfield University. (Photo by Trent Weaver for GoLeopards)
Tennis teams serve up success in Florida, split home matches
Junior Arman Ganchi returns a backhand during the match against Le Moyne College.
Women’s tennis picks up win against Le Moyne, men struggle
The Lafayette football team hoists the Patriot League Championship trophy for the first time since 2013. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
The state of Lafayette sports
Senior middle blocker Gracie Gibson earned All-Patriot League Second Team honors this season. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Volleyball drops final match of season
Freshman middle back Irelynd Lorenzen spikes the ball. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Volleyball falls in blowout matches against Lehigh, Bucknell
Freshman outside hitter Emma Patmon prepares to bump the ball. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Volleyball falls to Loyola in hard-fought match
Christian Kiselica led George Washington to a top-25 ranking prior to coming to Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Christian Kiselica named head volleyball coach
Letter to the editor: Response to faculty open letter
Letter to the editor: Response to faculty open letter
Letter from the editor
Letter from the editor
Op-ed: An open letter to President Nicole Hurd from concerned faculty and staff
Op-ed: The case for disclosure
Clarification on pro-Palestine protest article
Op-ed: An open letter to President Nicole Hurd from concerned faculty and staff
Op-ed: The case for disclosure
Students sat for the national anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality.
Op-ed: Student activism in uncertain times
Photo courtesy of Jess Langlois 24
Op-ed: Speak Now (Mental Health Version)
Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Flickr; logo courtesy of Student Government
Op-ed: The problem with the Pepper Prize
Letter to the editor: Response to faculty open letter
Letter to the editor: Response to faculty open letter
Letter from the editor
Letter from the editor
Letter to the editor: Hoff Awards changes
Letter to the editor: Eclipse article mistake
Letter to the editor: Restoring Lafayette’s liberal arts vision
Nicole Hurd looked Vladimir Putin in the eyes and got a sense of his soul.
Hurd ends all global conflicts
Dont worry, the Quaddlers cant count to 84,000.
New Bowd of Twustees talks goals, kitties
“I don’t get the sense that the men were ever afraid to show how smart they were in a classroom,” Thaddeus Robert Barron Pardee ‘33 said.
Men of first class look back 191 years after graduating
Do not come.
Lafayette College announces ‘Hibachi for Harris’
Defenestrate the frat men? Fine, well do it, twist our arms.
Greek life rebrands as French life
The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

The Lafayette
The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

The Lafayette

Lafayette had unsatisfactory response to online antisemitism says DOE investigation, college disputes

By Elisabeth Seidel, Managing EditorJune 25, 2024
The+Department+of+Education+opened+the+investigation+into+Lafayette+College+over+alleged+antisemitic+discrimination+in+November.+%28Photo+courtesy+of+EdScoop%29
The Department of Education opened the investigation into Lafayette College over alleged antisemitic discrimination in November. (Photo courtesy of EdScoop)

The U.S. Department of Education, in a letter proposing a resolution agreement on Friday, raised concerns with Lafayette College over its failure to properly address alleged incidents of antisemitic harassment by students online. The college, despite agreeing to certain terms to resolve the complaint, questioned the department’s assessment. 

The reproach was part of the conclusion to a months-long investigation by the department’s Office for Civil Rights into a complaint alleging an antisemitic incident on campus. The college, in signing onto the resolution, agreed to policy revisions, campus-wide training on discrimination policies and to provide the department with information regarding similar investigations of alleged discrimination for the next two academic years.

Eleven previously undisclosed incidents of alleged antisemitic and Islamophobic harassment were reviewed by the department as a part of the investigation.

In the letter summarizing the investigation’s findings, the department acknowledged that while the college took proactive measures to prevent a hostile environment, “the College’s practices particularly with respect to notice of harassing conduct on social media were not reasonably designed, as required by Title VI, to redress any hostile environment.”

According to the Office for Civil Rights, Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits “discrimination on the basis of race, color, and national origin, including shared ancestry, in any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance from the U.S. Department of Education.”

On its website, Lafayette details its policy on “Equal Opportunity, Harassment and Non-Discrimination” and outlines resolution proceedings for alleged violations of its policy.

According to the website, the policy can be applicable in cases of off-campus misconduct that “effectively [deprives] someone of access to the College’s educational program.” 

“The college may also extend jurisdiction to off-campus and/or to online conduct when the Title IX Coordinator determines that the conduct affects a substantial college interest,” the site continues.

Sarah Moschenross, the vice president for Student Life, the division that the Title IX Coordinator position falls under, forwarded comment to Audra Kahr, the vice president for finance and administration, who could not be reached.

Five of the 11 reviewed incidents related to material posted on students’ personal social media accounts. In all five incidents, the college did not act and claimed that the material fell under the students’ right to free speech. This response was distinct from the college’s reaction to an incident related to material posted on a social media account affiliated with a college-recognized student group: in this incident, college administrators met with the executive board of the group to discuss the material.

“The College appears to have operated a categorical policy not to address allegations of harassment on private social media” unless the harassment constituted a direct threat, according to the department’s letter.

“This practice does not satisfy the Title VI obligation to take prompt and effective steps to redress a hostile environment about which the College knows; that requirement is not limited to conduct that occurs on campus or outside social media,” the letter continues.

In the letter, the department contrasted the college’s response to two incidents involving the controversial phrase “from the river to the sea.” When a student carried a poster with the phrase in an on-campus protest in October, the college chaplain said she met with the student on at least three occasions to discuss the impact of the sign and received an indication from the student that he would not use the phrase again in future protests. However, when the college received a report of the same phrase used on social media, the department claimed that it “declined to take responsive action.” Chaplain Alex Hendrickson could not be reached for comment.

“In this and repeatedly in other instances, the College documents reflect that it did not address whether social media and off campus conduct individually or collectively created or contributed to a hostile environment based on shared ancestry, which does not satisfy Title VI,” reads the letter.

A news release from the Department of Education on Friday alleges that while Lafayette did attempt to respond to complaints of harassment, “the College nonetheless misapplied the legal standard.”

Lafayette objected to this assessment.

“The College does have some concerns with OCR’s interpretation of how the College responds to students’ engagement with issues on their private social media accounts and in their off-campus engagement in protest or other related activities,” College Spokesman Scott Morse wrote in an email.

Morse stressed that the college voluntarily entered into an agreement with the Office for Civil Rights to “improve the climate on campus for all students, faculty, and staff.”

By signing onto the resolution, the college did not admit to wrongdoing or liability.

The agreement stipulates that Lafayette must do the following:

  • Review its policies and procedures to better address Title VI requirements
  • Provide training to employees responsible for investigating reports of discrimination –– Hurd wrote in a campus-wide email that this would be completed by Dec. 17
  • Provide training to students and staff addressing discrimination and harassment policies and procedures –– Hurd stated that this would also be completed by Dec. 17
  • Review its response to all reports of discrimination and harassment “on the basis of shared ancestry” during the 2023-24 academic year
  • Provide the Office of Civil Rights with information regarding its investigation of any alleged reports of discrimination on the basis of shared ancestry for the next two academic years

To fully commit to the agreement is “consistent with the College’s firm stance against antisemitism, Islamophobia, and hate speech of any kind, and with our determination to remain vigilant in protecting the safety and well-being of all our students, faculty, and staff,” wrote Lafayette College President Nicole Hurd in a campus-wide email sent Thursday. Hurd could not be reached for comment.

Isabella Gaglione ’25 contributed reporting.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this article misidentified Chaplain Alex Hendrickson as the individual serving in the positions of Title IX Coordinator and Director of Educational Equity. The individual serving in these two positions is Amanda Hanincik. Correction made 6/26/24.

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Elisabeth Seidel, Managing Editor
The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

The Lafayette
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

If you wish for your response to an article to be submitted as a letter to the editor, please email [email protected].
All Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *