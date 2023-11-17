Biden administration investigating Lafayette for antisemitism

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced the investigation on Friday. (Photo courtesy of ABC News)

The Biden administration on Thursday opened a probe into Lafayette College over alleged antisemitic discrimination.

The probe, first reported by CNN, is a part of investigations by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights into alleged antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents at seven schools. According to a Friday email sent to the campus community and signed by college President Nicole Hurd, the college is “fully cooperating” with the inquiry.

It is unclear what incident the government is investigating – a voicemail left with the Department of Education was not immediately returned. The Philadelphia Inquirer quoted Scott Morse, the college’s assistant vice president for communications and marketing, as saying, “We do not know why the [Office of Civil Rights] decided to include the College in this investigation.”

A letter the college received from the government, quoted by Hurd in her email, read that “the College discriminated against students on the basis of national origin (shared Jewish ancestry) by failing to respond to incidents of harassment in October 2023.”

The email then referenced an incident that occurred last month in which a student held up a poster that read “from the river to the sea” at a pro-Palestine protest. Several hours after the protest, Hurd condemned the poster for having “antisemitic meaning” and promised that the incident would be “addressed through our bias incident accountability process.”