Shots fired into occupied Easton home

The incident comes nearly two months after a shooting occurred in Easton’s West Ward. (Photo courtesy of City of Easton on X)

A teenager fired shots into an occupied home in Easton on Monday, according to the Easton Police Department. No one was injured and the suspect is still at large.

The reports of a shooting came at 1:30 p.m., in the area of S. 12th St. in the West Ward. Multiple officers shortly arrived on the scene and concluded that a person shot rounds into an occupied home.

City police say the person is a teenage male wearing dark clothing and a mask. Easton police released photos of the shooter on Tuesday, according to WFMZ.

Easton police believe that the shooting was targeted. Lieutenant Matthew Gerould of the Easton Police Department could not be immediately reached for comment.