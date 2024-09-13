New student involvement staff member to support Student Government

Photo by Sam Jackson for The Lafayette Allison Williams previously advised the student government of Centenary University.

Allison Williams joined Lafayette College on July 29 as an associate director of student involvement. In her new position, Williams will take on the role of Student Government advisor, acting as a support system specific to the organization.

She also hopes to be a resource for various student organizations on campus, assisting with “officer training, workshops and oversight of the re-registration process and involvement fair,” according to an email from Williams.

“I really believe in the power of relationships and how being connected to other people in our community has the power to improve all of our lives,” Williams wrote. “Our role is to be connected to the Student Body and work through different challenges on Campus in order to help maintain and improve the Lafayette experience.”

According to Student Government President Thania Hernandez ‘25, getting a “full-time Student Government advisor” has been on the table since at least the last academic year.

“Student Life noticed that we have a lot of pressure on ourselves,” Hernandez said. “Ally was brought in to alleviate both faculty and administration from advising us, but also us being able to have someone that we can 100% lean on.”

Vice President for Student Life Sarah Moschenross was not reached for comment.

Williams has previously worked at Centenary University, spending time in various student life positions. According to her LinkedIn, she served as the school’s director of co-curricular development before departing the college in 2019.

Some of her time at Centenary was spent advising the university’s student government and overseeing projects like the university’s food pantry, according to Williams. She also has experience in youth development and supporting survivors of sexual violence through an arts and wellness program.

“I am thrilled to be able to support our students here at Lafayette as they develop into leaders who will improve the Lafayette experience and who will take these experiences into the next part of their own lives,” Williams wrote.

Before Williams was hired, Lafayette’s Student Government was previously advised by Brian Samble, the former dean of students, and later Austin Haytko, the director of student conduct.

“I think it’s really helpful that there’s someone whose job is almost entirely Student Government because we don’t feel too hesitant to reach out to them and ask for help,” Student Government Vice President Yuko Tanaka ’26 said of Williams.

“In the larger scheme of things, it’s nice to have someone who’s constantly in your corner and no matter what, you are their first priority,” Hernandez said.