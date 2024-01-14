Dean of Students Brian Samble abruptly departs college

Brian Samble, in his role as dean of students, implemented the college’s party registration policy. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)

Dean of Students Brian Samble “has departed the institution,” according to a Friday email sent to The Lafayette by Sarah Moschenross, the vice president for student life.

“There’s new leadership in the Division and they’ve decided to go in a different direction with my position,” Samble wrote in a text. “I enjoyed three great years serving terrific Lafayette students and working alongside all-star faculty. I look forward to continuing to be a leader in higher education and serving students in the future.”

Samble declined to comment further. Moschenross was brought on as vice president for student life in September.

The college, according to Moschenross, will release more information regarding the matter on Thursday.

Jennifer Dize, the assistant dean of students, will serve as interim dean of students until a replacement for Samble is found, according to Moschenross.

Samble joined Lafayette in 2021 after working as an assistant dean at Franklin & Marshall College. At Lafayette, Samble led the push to require on-campus parties to be registered with Public Safety, helped oversee the college’s pandemic response and developed the Leopard’s Lair, a $2 million student space in the Farinon College Center basement.

The dean of students, according to Lafayette Magazine, oversees the Residence Life, Student Conduct and Religious & Spiritual Life offices and facilitates first-year orientation. Samble also acted as the advisor for Student Government and, after the resignation of the college’s student advocacy and prevention coordinator, Samble was the interim advisor for the Peer Anti-Violence Educators.

Thania Hernandez ’25, the recently sworn in Student Government president, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, though she had been briefed on the matter, according to Moschenross. Carter Siegel ’24, a coordinator for the Peer Anti-Violence Educators, declined to comment.

This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for updates.

Madeline Marriott ’24, Emma Chen ’24 and Andreas Pelekis ’26 contributed reporting.