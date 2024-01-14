The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

Brian Samble, in his role as dean of students, implemented the colleges party registration policy. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
Dean of Students Brian Samble abruptly departs college

Byline photo of Trebor Maitin
By Trebor Maitin, Managing EditorJanuary 14, 2024
Brian+Samble%2C+in+his+role+as+dean+of+students%2C+implemented+the+colleges+party+registration+policy.+%28Photo+courtesy+of+Lafayette+Communications%29
Brian Samble, in his role as dean of students, implemented the college’s party registration policy. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)

Dean of Students Brian Samble “has departed the institution,” according to a Friday email sent to The Lafayette by Sarah Moschenross, the vice president for student life.

“There’s new leadership in the Division and they’ve decided to go in a different direction with my position,” Samble wrote in a text. “I enjoyed three great years serving terrific Lafayette students and working alongside all-star faculty. I look forward to continuing to be a leader in higher education and serving students in the future.”

Samble declined to comment further. Moschenross was brought on as vice president for student life in September.

The college, according to Moschenross, will release more information regarding the matter on Thursday.

Jennifer Dize, the assistant dean of students, will serve as interim dean of students until a replacement for Samble is found, according to Moschenross.

Samble joined Lafayette in 2021 after working as an assistant dean at Franklin & Marshall College. At Lafayette, Samble led the push to require on-campus parties to be registered with Public Safety, helped oversee the college’s pandemic response and developed the Leopard’s Lair, a $2 million student space in the Farinon College Center basement.

The dean of students, according to Lafayette Magazine, oversees the Residence Life, Student Conduct and Religious & Spiritual Life offices and facilitates first-year orientation. Samble also acted as the advisor for Student Government and, after the resignation of the college’s student advocacy and prevention coordinator, Samble was the interim advisor for the Peer Anti-Violence Educators.

Thania Hernandez ’25, the recently sworn in Student Government president, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, though she had been briefed on the matter, according to Moschenross. Carter Siegel ’24, a coordinator for the Peer Anti-Violence Educators, declined to comment.

This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for updates.

Madeline Marriott ’24, Emma Chen ’24 and Andreas Pelekis ’26 contributed reporting.

  • S

    StudentJan 15, 2024 at 11:50 am

    As a current student, there are already lackings for student organizations and organizing, and consistent faculty turnover just make students entirely disbelieving of — and effectively distanced from — the college’s image of itself. It’s just sort of like, come on, students aren’t stupid; we fully see this administration for what it is.

    Reply
    https://lafayettestudentnews.com/157771/news/dean-of-students-brian-samble-abruptly-departs-college/#comment-1233
  • C

    Class of 2016Jan 15, 2024 at 10:55 am

    I continue to be alarmed by the turnover in leadership on campus, and an ongoing shift away from active diversity, equity, and inclusion in practice vs in language… Students of all backgrounds and beliefs deserve consistent support on campus.

    Reply
    https://lafayettestudentnews.com/157771/news/dean-of-students-brian-samble-abruptly-departs-college/#comment-1232
    • S

      Student AthleteJan 18, 2024 at 3:11 pm

      Ask any minority student athlete about his/her experience. It’s like we are only here to satisfy a diversity requirement, but we’re not brave enough to say anything for fear of retribution.

      Reply
      https://lafayettestudentnews.com/157771/news/dean-of-students-brian-samble-abruptly-departs-college/#comment-1234
  • L

    Laf parentJan 14, 2024 at 11:32 pm

    Whomever is in charge of the dining hall food quality should be next

    Reply
    https://lafayettestudentnews.com/157771/news/dean-of-students-brian-samble-abruptly-departs-college/#comment-1231
  • C

    Class of 2013Jan 14, 2024 at 5:10 pm

    The college seems to have gone downhill under the new administration compared to the two previous Presidents I was more familiar with. The high turnover of staff is an indication. Lacking faith in this President, and as a woman of color not planning on contributing to the college until it becomes a more inclusive environment for all students.

    Reply
    https://lafayettestudentnews.com/157771/news/dean-of-students-brian-samble-abruptly-departs-college/#comment-1230
  • Y

    Young AlumJan 14, 2024 at 12:51 pm

    Assuming the incompetent college administration needed a scalp for their ingenious idea to characterize student activism as hate speech and open the college up to federal investigation.

    Reply
    https://lafayettestudentnews.com/157771/news/dean-of-students-brian-samble-abruptly-departs-college/#comment-1229
  • S

    SarahJan 14, 2024 at 11:33 am

    This is so disappointing. Dean Samble was truly an advocate for students in his time at Lafayette. It’s so concerning to watch the college slowly exile the faculty and staff who genuinely care about the students and replace them with those who treat the college like a business. I am frightened for what’s to come under this new leadership who continues to talk about positive change but has yet to deliver.

    Reply
    https://lafayettestudentnews.com/157771/news/dean-of-students-brian-samble-abruptly-departs-college/#comment-1228