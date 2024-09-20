Ad hoc committee discontinued, student project presented at Sept. 12 Student Government meeting

The Sept. 12 Student Government meeting saw a proposed dissolution of its Menstrual Equity Project ad hoc committee, the election of the sustainability committee chair and a student presentation for a program to help combat food insecurity.

The meeting agenda was posted on the Student Government Instagram page six hours before the meeting began. According to the group’s bylaws, meetings may not take place unless the agenda has been posted publicly at least 12 hours in advance; should this step have been missed, all motions made during the meeting are rendered null.

Communications Officer Elle Lansing ’26 could not be reached to confirm if the agenda was publicly posted elsewhere at least 12 hours in advance of the meeting.

Beginning the meeting, Vice President Yuko Tanaka ’26 motioned to dissolve the Menstrual Equity Project ad hoc committee, a committee that has existed since the project’s conception in 2022. Tanaka, alongside Student Government’s new advisor, argued that as the school is now in financial control of the program, it is out of Student Government’s purview and there is no longer a need for an ad hoc committee on the subject.

After discussion, Student Government approved Tanaka’s proposal, with additional conversation describing an intent for the project’s progression to remain a responsibility of the accessibility ad hoc committee.

Sofia Lombardo ’26 and Ava Gallia ’26 both ran for the position of sustainability committee chair; Lombardo won after brief campaign speeches and a vote.

Addison Moore ’27 then presented his project currently dubbed “Swipe It Forward.” In collaboration with Parkhurst Dining, the week-long program would allow students to donate meal swipes that would be matched into food donations to the Project of Easton in hopes of combating local food insecurity. According to Moore, Parkhurst had already committed to the project and he had surveyed student interest but still needed a department or organization – such as Student Government – to back the project for logistical and liability purposes. The presentation ended with the decision to continue the discussion with the dining and Pard Pantry ad hoc committees.

Student Government then entered an executive session to review budget approvals and ended the meeting with committee reports.