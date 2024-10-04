Meet JoAnn Male, the face of admissions

Photo by Austin Carey for The Lafayette JoAnn Male works with everybody in the admissions office, including counselors and student workers.

When prospective students walk through the doors of Markle Hall for the first time, they are greeted by the smiling face of JoAnn Male, the guest relations coordinator for the office of admissions.

In her position, Male resides at the front desk in Markle Hall, checking in and greeting all touring families. She is a self-proclaimed “people person,” and she feels that this is something meaningful that she brings to her job.

“It’s all about kindness and respect and putting yourself in someone else’s shoes,” she said.

Male began her position in the admissions office this February, but she is not new to Lafayette College.

“I’ve actually been on campus since 2019, pre-COVID, and was actually working with Bon Appétit.” Male said. “Then I did student accounts.”

“I’ve had several coworkers in other areas on campus that were also friends, that said, ‘You need to apply for that job,’” Male continued, referring to her joining the admissions team.

Male’s relationship with the college goes much deeper, however — she also has family ties to Lafayette.

“Lafayette was always part of our life, because my uncle played football here,” Male said. “He was a graduate from 1960, but in 1978 he was put in the Hall of Fame for football, so it was a big thing for my cousins and my aunts and for him.”

Male credits this family connection for her love and appreciation for the college and what it can do for students.

“She is still friends with some of her husband’s friends from here, his roommates, his fraternity brothers,” Male said of her aunt. “These are people that are in their 80s, so some of the people you meet here will be friends for life.”

Male also credits her coworkers with making her work environment a positive one.

“I know people here that I work with, coworkers, I tell them, ‘This is a happy place,’” Male said. “It is a very engaging and welcoming place to be.”

“Everyone that I work with is just, it’s all about the team. Everybody helps,” she added.

Male deals with many of the logistical elements of the admissions office, such as cancellations and directing visitors.

“I always talk to her every morning,” said Kathleen Maloney, the visitation coordinator for the admissions office.

“I give her the data for the next day, and we talk about that day, who’s coming in, how many families are coming — if there’s already a problem that we need to solve, I normally go to JoAnn,” she continued.

Students who work with Male also appreciate the role she plays in the admissions office, particularly student office workers.

“JoAnn is so sweet,” said Jessi Klieber ‘27, an office worker for admissions. “She likes getting to know all of the students who work there.”

“She’s great at being a welcoming face to the school, and I think it’s very fitting that JoAnn is the first person you meet if you’re coming here for a tour,” she continued.

Male enjoys getting to have meaningful interactions with families that walk through Markle’s doors.

“On move-in day, I saw hundreds of people come through here, and a mom said, ‘Please take good care of my daughter,’” Male said.

“It still gives me chills, because it’s like, ‘We will, we will,’” Male continued. “She’s in good hands.”