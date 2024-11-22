Why Lehigh will win the 160th Rivalry Game

Lehigh comes into the rivalry matchup at 4-1 in the Patriot League, with a chance to take the conference championship. (Photo courtesy of Lehigh University Athletics)

I’ll admit it: I lied.

Last year, I predicted that Lehigh would pull out a narrow win.

Did I really think that? Absolutely not.

The 2023 Mountain Hawks closely resembled the team over the past three years. They struggled to score and placed dead last in the Patriot League.

In last year’s rivalry game, Lehigh gave up 35 unanswered points to let the Leopards hoist a conference title at Goodman Stadium.

But, if Lehigh wins this Saturday, they’ll be able to do the same.

This year, Lehigh’s team has changed drastically. I don’t think this game will even be remotely close.

Lehigh has scored more points and given up fewer points. They’ve operated with a better rushing and passing defense, and have had a superior field goal percentage than the Leopards.

The Mountain Hawks have also caused more sacks, intercepted more passes and defended better in the red zone.

What I just explained covers every aspect of what happens on a football field. This season, Lehigh’s football team is simply better than Lafayette’s.

A winning Lehigh team also historically performs well in the game. While Lehigh has won the rivalry 45.2% of the time, their win percentage jumps to 67.1% when the team has held a winning record prior to the rivalry.

This year, the Mountain Hawks will be entering the game with a Patriot League-best 7-3 record, and on a league-leading four-game winning streak.

A win would cap off a near-miraculous turnaround for coach Kevin Cahill in his second year, taking a team from the bottom of the Patriot League to the top virtually overnight.

Defensive coordinator Richard Nagy deserves equally as much praise as Cahill for his efforts at keeping Lehigh’s opponents to only 10 points per game across the last three matchups.

Junior defensive lineman Matt Spatny had an unremarkable 2022 freshman season, but under the new coaching staff, he’s exploded into a sack machine. He’s currently sitting at 10 on the year, placing him fifth in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Fifth-year linebacker Mike DeNucci is on pace to have another productive season as well. He has eclipsed the 70-tackle mark for a third year in a row and is in the top five in the Patriot League in both sacks and tackles for a loss.

Lehigh’s defense has also improved through good field positioning, which it’s achieved through special teams.

In the past five games, freshman punter Connor Poole has remained consistent, which can create problems for opposing offenses who have to start so far away from the scoring position.

Another freshman, who will also play a key role in Lehigh’s path to victory, is quarterback Hayden Johnson. While Johnson’s punting days may be behind him, his steady arm has played a key role in Lehigh’s success. Its freshman and sophomore running backs Jaden Green and Luke Yoder have helped as well.

Lehigh’s offense rarely makes mistakes and is hard to stop. Their defense also is among the best they’ve had in years.

What Lehigh’s coaching staff has been able to do is nothing short of wizardry.

I believe the Mountain Hawks will showcase everything they’ve been perfecting this season. When the Leopards head home, they’ll be leaving the Patriot League crown in the deserving hands of their rivals.

Score prediction: Lehigh 37, Lafayette 17