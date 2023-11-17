The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

Much of the accreditation work takes place during the summer, requiring a significant time commitment from fraternity and sorority members.
Why do we have Greek life accreditation?
Student Government finished its scheduled agenda in four minutes.
Student Government report card, Nov. 9
Juniors are registering for courses today and sophomores and first-years will do the same next week.
Seniors experience glitches in new course registration process
The Jones Lecture is an annual event featuring faculty members presenting from a variety of disciplines.
Jones Faculty Lecturer Melissa Galloway speaks to importance of chemistry in atmosphere
Michael McGuire, who chairs the Faculty Affairs and Resources Committee, praised the new fund for broadening access for professors.
New faculty fund provides travel opportunities for professors
Provost John Meier navigated the colleges academic division through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Provost to step down at end of year
The new lobby of Markle Hall has been completed after over 18 months of construction.
Admissions space looking brighter after Markle renovations
The incoming executive board will decide who will fill the 21 available seats in Student Government.
Student Government elected
All Student Government meetings are open to the public.
Student Government report card
Student Government candidates urged students to vote despite all positions being uncontested.
Student Government candidates speak at forum
Student Government will appoint one of its representatives to serve as temporary Inclusivity Officer before a special election.
Student Government fails to produce candidate for inclusivity officer
Students hope that offering classes during lunch will ameliorate long lunch lines.
College shakes up course offering schedule after years of delays
The mission statement is a small part of two of Hurds major goals at Lafayette: carrying out both a long-term strategic plan and a master plan.
College seeks community input on mission statement, values
Ernest Jeffries has seen through diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at three different universities. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
Ernest Jeffries named as inaugural vice president for inclusion
The construction began the week of Oct. 9 and is expected to continue for the remainder of the semester.
Cattell construction seeks to improve safety, poses difficulties to students
Election Day saw a decrease in turnout in Northampton County compared to last years midterm election. (Photo courtesy of The Morning Call)
Democrats wallop Republicans in off-year election
The college has planted 48 trees to account for those removed during the construction of the escarpment trail.
Lafayette works to remedy tree removal dispute
Thursdays shooting was Eastons first fatal shooting since March 2022. (Photo courtesy of Trip Advisor)
Suspect at large after fatal South Side shooting
The group of students was working in the section of the Bushkill Creek in Jacobsburg. (Photo courtesy of Scenic Wild Delaware River)
Student researchers find gun in Bushkill Creek
The colleges yearly crime history is published in the Annual Security and Fire Safety Report.
Contextualizing the weekly crime log
Thursdays shooting was Eastons first fatal shooting since March 2022. (Photo courtesy of Trip Advisor)
Suspect at large after fatal South Side shooting
Some of those arrested were living at the Hotel Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Lehigh Valley Live)
Meth seized, six arrests made after Downtown raid
The new structure prioritizes technical, safety and communication improvements to Public Safetys emergency preparedness.
Crisis management team revamps campus security procedures
Professor Kathleen Parrish raised concerns about doors not locking from the inside in Pardee Hall.
Public Safety working to clear up lockdown procedures
The lawsuit was filed in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania where a similar suit was settled for $4.5 million. (Photo courtesy of Wikipedia)
Former student sues Lafayette, seeks refund of tuition paid during COVID
Through the care of many faculty members and students, Bubba has lived a fruitful life on campus.
Meet Bubba, Lafayette’s cuddliest lizard
The class put together an exhibit inspired by the book Potential History: Unlearning Imperialism by Ariella Aïsha Zaoulay.
Class interrogates imperialism with pop-up exhibit
Professor Jenn Stroud Rossmanns debut novel came out in 2018.
Engineering professor Jenn Stroud Rossmann gets gears turning with creative writing
The Prestigious Pardettes will be performing at basketball games this winter. (Photo courtesy of Janiya Hood 25)
Prestigious Pardettes perform at first ever fall showcase
The SAG-AFTRA strike lasted 118 days and the WGA strike lasted 148 days. (Photo courtesy of NPR)
Arts community comments on end of actor’s strike
For Those Who Waited uses songs Téo Rodriguez 24 has written over the last three years. (Photo courtesy of Téo Rodriguez 24)
Student Artist Spotlight: Rapper Téo Rodriguez ‘24 releases debut album
Carnival Craze puts carnival fun into an interactive board game.
Matthew Moise ’24 develops new board game
Elena Duffy 24 is currently working on a new EP. (Photo courtesy of Elena Duffy 24)
Student Artist Spotlight: Elena Duffy ‘24 finds her voice
Image Pattersons Sankofa is named for a Ghanaian proverb. (Photo courtesy of Image Patterson ‘25)
Student Artist Spotlight: Image Patterson ‘25 highlights Black culture with art installation
Maria Cangro 24 (front, center-right) lived at Skidmore College for two weeks while taking creative writing workshops. (Photo courtesy of Maria Cangro 24)
Student Artist Spotlight: Maria Cangro ’24 receives full scholarship to Skidmore College Poetry Seminar
Merrily We Roll Along takes audiences on an emotional journey spanning 20 years. (Photo courtesy of Playbill)
Performance Review: Broadway’s ‘Merrily We Roll Along’ stuns with star cast, gorgeous score
Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring saw a classic story brought to life through expert editing and sweeping cinematography. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
Sam’s top 5 of all time
Fargo combines comedy with show-stopping cinematography and filmmaking. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
Cinema with Sam: Sam’s top 5 of all time
1989 (Taylors Version) is titled after the singer-songwriters birth year. (Photo courtesy of Pitchfork)
Album Review: ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’: It’s been waiting for you
Protagonist Rory Morris deals with a wolf bite and a strained maternal relationship in Such Sharp Teeth. (Photo courtesy of Goodreads)
Maddie’s Library: ‘Such Sharp Teeth’ offers feminist werewolf dream
Fox Bakerys shelves include many European treats, such as Russian honey cake.
Small Business Spotlight: Fox Bakery brings European treats to Easton
Barbara Vasconez and Mik Mattis are the team that runs all operations at Mystery Box Games.
Small Business Spotlight: Every night is game night at Mystery Box Games
The idea for Seth and Co. Coffee started as an online business.
Small Business Spotlight: Seth and Co. Coffee builds community for young adults with special needs
Belleville Market features handmade goods and has a homey energy.
Small Business Spotlight: Belleville Market brings Parisian charm to Pennsylvania
The Raven 96 was opened out of Raven Gabriels love for the restaurant industry.
Small Business Spotlight: The Raven 96 proves breakfast is most important meal of day
The Mid-Autumn Festival is a celebration of unity and love. (Photo courtesy of Susanna Hontz 24)
Mid-Autumn Festival celebrates Chinese cultural traditions
Ari Ismail ‘26 and Ariel Haber-Fawcett ‘25 created the Middle Eastern Studies Association to raise awareness of issues in the region.
From the court to the stage
Meredith Forman 24 hopes that the addition of pride flags on the arts houses will spur more LGBTQ+ inclusivity.
Pride flags installed at art houses as ‘visual show of allyship’
Benjamin Herman 23, Joshua Hale 23 and Shirley Liu 23 said that their trip to Tokyo was one to remember. (Photo courtesy of Shirley Liu 23)
Forensics team takes on Tokyo
The Presidents House has a rich history that spans over a century.
A look into the President’s House then and now
Rick Fisher (right), who was the Leopard mascot for 15 years, poses with the current mascot, Dysean Alexander. (Photo courtesy of Dysean Alexander)
Unmasking the Leopard
The current spring concert, Lafchella, features student bands and local performers. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
History of the spring concert
Beginning in the 1970s, WJRH was funded by Hugh Hefners Playboy foundation.
The 1970s transformation of WJRH
Ted Norton eventually resigned from his position at Lafayettes library after being accused of having communist ties. (Photo courtesy of the College Archives)
Communists on campus?: Letters illuminate Lafayette’s Red Scare
Lia Embil 17 turned hidden treasures into art in a recent exhibition. (Photo courtesy of Lia Embil 17)
Alum Spotlight: Lia Embil ‘17 turns Lafayette creations into career
RolleyPulley is a “2-person, three-dimensional Tug of War,” according to its website. 
Battle of balance: RolleyPulley game installed in Farinon
Shayne Figueroa 99 first became interested in food studies after taking an American Studies class at Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Shayne Figueroa 99)
Alumni Spotlight: NYU professor Shayne Figueroa ’99 shares passion for food history
Amy Emerick Clerkin 03 landed a Capitol Hill gig just months after graduation. (Photo courtesy of LegiStorm)
Alumni Spotlight: Amy Emerick Clerkin ’03 on climbing Washington’s ranks
Junior forward Lawrence Aydlett fights off a Boston defender. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer ends dominant run with Patriot League championship loss at BU
Tim Moncman 92 and Tom Falzone 00 face off in their high school rivalry matchup tonight. (Photos by Brandon Santiago and Saed Hindash for Lehigh Valley Live)
Rivals today, Leopards forever
Freshman Troy Bruce carries the ball during the Leopards overtime loss to Colgate. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Football loses first conference game of season in overtime stunner against Colgate
Members of the soccer team thank fans after their quarterfinal victory over American University. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Digital exclusive: Men’s soccer championship preview
Senior forward Hale Lombard takes a shot against American in the Patriot League quarterfinal game. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer vies for Patriot League title after overtime wins against American, Loyola
Junior forward Andrey MacIntyre jumps up for a header against Bucknell. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer finishes regular season with two draws
Junior goalkeeper Griffin Huff takes a goal kick. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer falls to Loyola, avenges loss by beating Stony Brook
Senior center Justin Vander Baan tries to muscle by a UCLA defender. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball drops back-to-back games in California swing
Sophomore guard Ryan Pettit prepares to pass the ball against St. Josephs. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball drops season opener against St. Joseph’s
Mens and womens basketball celebrated the impending start of their seasons on Monday night. (Photo courtesy of Hannah Ally Photo)
Inaugural Maroon Madness tips off basketball seasons
Malik Wagner (left) and Darius Dangerfield (right) work to organize logistics for their respective teams. (Photos courtesy of Malik Wagner on LinkedIn and GoLeopards)
New directors of operations hold men’s soccer, basketball together
Both sophomore CJ Fulton and senior Leo OBoyle announced they were transferring last week. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball sees three key players transfer after successful season
Junior midfielder and captain Lineke Spaans dribbles against American in the Patriot League final. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Field hockey falls to American in Patriot League final
The field hockey team celebrates its semifinal win against Boston. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Digital exclusive: Field hockey championship preview
Junior midfielder Lineke Spaans earned First Team honors for her 29-point season. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Field hockey defeats Lehigh, Boston on way to championship
Sophomore midfielder Josephine van Wijk fires a shot on goal during the Leopards win over Towson. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Field hockey brings winning streak to 7 with non-conference wins
The field hockey team hopes to extend its winning streak tonight against Towson. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Field hockey beats BU, Providence to clinch playoff spot
Sophomore Jake Magnusson gets set to receive in the first round of the Bucknell Invitational. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Tennis teams debut at Bucknell Invitational
The tennis team beat Loyola Maryland for the first time in school history. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Men’s tennis sets program record in blowout victory over Loyola Maryland
Senior Halle DeNardo waits to return the ball during her match against Lehigh. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Women’s tennis drops senior day match to Lehigh
Sophomore Olivia Boeckman uses the forehand during the Leopards matchup. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Women’s tennis kicks off regular season with decisive victory
Senior Nash Lovallo was a first place finisher this weekend at the Bloomsburg Invitational. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Men’s tennis shines in last fall tournament, looks with optimism to spring season
Senior middle blocker Gracie Gibson earned All-Patriot League Second Team honors this season. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Volleyball drops final match of season
Freshman middle back Irelynd Lorenzen spikes the ball. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Volleyball falls in blowout matches against Lehigh, Bucknell
Freshman outside hitter Emma Patmon prepares to bump the ball. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Volleyball falls to Loyola in hard-fought match
Christian Kiselica led George Washington to a top-25 ranking prior to coming to Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Christian Kiselica named head volleyball coach
The team poses after its win in the final game of the season. (Photo courtesy of @lafayettewclubvball on Instagram)
Women’s club volleyball wins final tournament of semester
Op-Ed: How do we fill the stands?
On the Spot: What are your thoughts on Roary, the mascot’s new name?
Op-Ed: Pards for Palestine statement
On the Spot: Who is one professor you appreciate?
Editorial: A call for transparency
Op-Ed: A Menstrual Equity Open Letter to the administration and student body: Phase Two
Op-Ed: Asian invisibility
Letter from the Editor
Letter from the Editor
Letter from the editor
Letter from the editor
Letter to the Editor
The Student Government office should reopen in two to four business days, once the clean up crew takes care of the blood.
Student Government Budget Committee beat to death: Happiness Club, SMAC to blame
During his time on the Shanghai Sharks, Scott T. Pippin was named Most Caring Player.
Scott T. Pippin to take over as head men’s basketball coach
Please dont ask her if shes friends with ChatGPT. Thats racist.
Hurd exposed as AI
Thank you rich donor!
Alum donates millions to scholarship for straight white men
Kevin requires a diet of three small dogs per shift.
Chi Phi party empty after no one solves their riddles three
Why Lehigh will win the 159th Rivalry game

By Eddie Fuhrer, Managing Editor of Multimedia Content for The Brown and WhiteNovember 17, 2023

 The Lehigh Mountain Hawks will go for Leopard blood this Saturday. Lehigh’s football team (2-8, 1-4 Patriot) are heading into the upcoming Rivalry game with some faces the Lafayette Leopards (8-2, 4-1 Patriot) will not be familiar with. A new quarterback, running back and head coach for Lehigh will provide unique challenges for the Lafayette defense and will be at the center of any potential upset Lehigh can pull off.

The stakes could not be any higher. Lafayette, who could potentially win the Patriot League title outright with a victory, has outscored their 10 opponents by a modest total of 53 points in 2023. Do not let this fool you. Their offensive attack has cut through most of their opponents in the conference season: 56 points against Bucknell, 38 against Holy Cross and 35 against Georgetown. Even in their lone conference loss against Colgate, Lafayette still managed to score 34 points. 

When looking at a defense that can stop them, you don’t need to look further than the team that has given up the least amount of touchdowns in all of Patriot League play, the Lehigh Mountain Hawks. Led by sophomore defensive back Nick Peltekian’s 51 Patriot League tackles, the Mountain Hawks have proven themselves to be a formidable defensive unit that has only lost one conference game by more than 10 points.

Peltekian has also been a contributor offensively throughout the season. He returned punts alongside his high school teammate, sophomore wide receiver Geoffrey Jamiel. Jamiel sat out for a few games due to injury but has continued his upward trajectory as one of the top receiving targets in the Patriot League. He is currently tied for first in touchdowns at Lehigh and is listed as a starter in the depth chart ahead of this weekend’s game, defeating his previous injury.

While the receivers for Lehigh look promising on their own, the bread and butter of Lehigh’s offense is the breakout first-year running back Luke Yoder. Yoder is currently averaging 104 rushing yards per game in conference play and had four rushing touchdowns in his past three games. Because Lehigh will take the win and cap their season off by preventing Lafayette from a trip to the national playoffs, Yoder will certainly perform well in the game, as he’s done all season, even as a first-year. 

A deeper dive into Lehigh’s defense will reveal some more areas where the Mountain Hawks will be able to shine on Saturday. Senior linebacker Mike DeNucci and sophomore linebacker Tyler Ochojski both rank in the top 10 in the Patriot League in tackles per game. Ochojski has only gotten better as the season continued as he has recorded 15 solo tackles in the past two games, his best over a multi-game stretch all season.

In a league like the Patriot League, where scoring is typically lower than other Division I conferences, field position has become a crucial part of the game. Many people might overlook the benefits of having a good punter, but Lehigh’s senior punter Ben Banks-Altekruse has pinned opponents inside their only 20-yard line 29 times this season which is more than twice as much as any other punter in the Patriot League. 

Linebackers like Ochojski and DeNucci will have a chance to excel and make sure Lafayette’s offense struggles to move up the field if Lehigh’s special teams can do their job. Let us not forget two years ago when special teams proved crucial to the outcome of The Rivalry when the Mountain Hawks secured a win off of a blocked punt returned for a touchdown by senior running back Jack DiPietro.

Compared to previous years, Lehigh is a considerable underdog entering the game and beyond the sake of the rivalry itself, their only motive to win is to prevent Lafayette from lifting the championship on their own field: what better motivation? This effort will likely have to be similar to Lehigh’s close 28-24 loss to Holy Cross, where the offense had an above-average day of productivity. The idea of beating the Leopards at home and denying them the title will be enough to send them over the line. 

Prediction: Lehigh 31, Lafayette 28
