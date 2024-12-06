How do new Lafayette dining options impact off-campus restaurants?

Photo by Naomi Shertzer for The Lafayette The recently remodeled Gilbert’s Cafe now features a full Starbucks drink menu and breakfast food items.

“A Mexican-inspired menu” and “a coffeehouse-style cafe” were phrases Lafayette College used to describe Cinco and Gilbert’s Cafe last summer, two then-new dining options on campus that have operated now for a semester. But with the two locations just blocks away from comparable off-campus restaurants that accept Pard Dollars — Don Juan Mex Grill and Mojo 516 — have students gravitated away from off-campus food to on-campus meal swipe options?

Don Juan’s co-owner, Juan Martinez, said he has seen a decrease in the number of student customers following the opening of Cinco.

“It definitely has had a negative impact on our business for the student population, but we’re still seeing strong, strong support from the faculty and staff,” Martinez said.

Martinez cited the restaurant’s success to its community roots, quality work and production of high-quality food, which he said the college cannot replicate. Don Juan opened on 518 March St. in 2011, having since moved locations to 300 N. 3rd St.

Down the hill and across the street from the arts campus, Don Juan remains one of the nearest off-campus dining options for students.

Liu ‘25 said that they frequent Don Juan a few times a month.

“Considering that I do a lot of work down the hill, when I’m hungry, that is basically my only option for food within a very short walking distance,” they said. “Granted, there’s a lot of really great restaurants downtown, but something like Don Juan is reliable.”

Liu has only gone to Cinco around three times this semester.

“Don Juan’s offers a very different kind of experience than Cinco,” Liu said, noting Cinco’s limited menu and ability to take meal swipes.

According to Martinez, Don Juan would be interested in taking meal swipes in the future if the opportunity was presented by the college.

Cinco employees report hope of remaining on campus for the long run, despite the presence of competitors such as Don Juan.

“We’ve done really good business so far,” said Kataryna Larochelle, a Cinco customer service representative. “So, I don’t think we’re worried.”

“We’ve just got to continue to do the best that we can,” Martinez said. “We’re still here where many of our wannabe competitors have gone.”

Up the hill, Mojo owners described no noticeable change from the introduction of the renovated Gilbert’s, though some students report changing their meal routines toward the convenience of these new on-campus options.

“I want to save my money,” said Mika Harari ‘28, a self-proclaimed regular at Gilbert’s. “I get 20 meal swipes a week, so I try to use those. I’m also not a huge coffee drinker, so I usually just get food and the hot tea that comes with the meal from Gilbert’s.”

Emily Gilewski ‘28, a student who eats gluten-free, said that despite Mojo’s benefit as the closest location with gluten-free bread, she also prioritizes using meal swipes.

In comparison, Yuko Tanaka ‘26 said that her Mojo visits have not decreased since the new Gilbert’s opened. Tanaka estimated she visits Mojo about every other day, and Gilbert’s about twice a week.

Francine Galanos, who has worked at Mojo for the last seven years, reported that none of the college’s dining options, including the new Gilbert’s, has had an impact on Mojo’s business or the traffic of student customers.

According to Galanos, Mojo’s homemade food options will always be different compared to the college’s “cafeteria” options for customers.

“We get a lot of locals and students when they come in, we know their orders and we know their names,” she said. “They feel that they’re at a coffee shop, a coffee shop that is theirs.”