Student+Government+votes+in+ex+officio+members+at+brief+summer+meeting

Student Government voted in two ex-officio general body representatives and reviewed reminders for members during its June 27 meeting.

This is the first meeting held this summer by the organization, neglecting Article I Section 1B of the Bylaws that states that monthly meetings must occur and when “deemed necessary” by the President during this time.

Quorum was met at 5:01 p.m., with 18 members present at the conclusion of the meeting. The April 25 meeting minutes were unanimously approved.

Citing the three long-standing vacancies within the Class of 2025 representation, President Thania Hernandez ’25 proposed Olivia Puzio ’25, the organization’s preceding president, and Anna Fenkel ’25, a prior representative who ran against Puzio, as ex officio members, as they both return from a semester abroad in the fall. Student Government currently hosts six vacancies, following the transfers of representatives Makda Baraki ’27 and Colin Gray ’26 and resignation of Barbara Odae ’27.

According to Article V Section 2B of the Constitution, which was recently passed by the Board of Trustees, Student Government may have non-voting ex officio delegates who served as representatives before studying abroad during the spring semester. Prior to this change, only second-semester seniors who served as representatives the previous semester could be seated as ex officio delegates. Article V Section 6D of the Bylaws states that in the fall semester, ex officio delegates may be voted in as representatives by the general body to fill class year vacancies that arise.

Puzio and Fenkel were both unanimously voted in as ex officio members, but Puzio was allowed to vote on Fenkel’s appointment following her own approval. Hernandez could not be reached for comment to clarify if Puzio and Fenkel were voted in as ex officio delegates or representatives; “Voting on 2025 Ex-Officios” was the official activity on the posted agenda prior to the meeting.

Following these proceedings, several reminders were brought to the general body by the executive board, including to advertise the ongoing general body representative applications. Current members may be able to run for chair of the Sustainability Committee as soon as July. Summer budgets will also be approved later in the summer, likely during a special meeting.