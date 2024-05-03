Student+Government+reviews+more+club+presentations+at+April+25+meeting

The April 25 Student Government meeting was largely taken up by the remaining six prospective club presentations following those from the prior meeting.

Quorum was met at 6:03 p.m., 11 members arrived to the meeting past 6 p.m. when it was scheduled to begin. Eight were recorded as tardy in the meeting minutes based on when it was called to order at 6:07 p.m. All late members participated in voting on club approvals even if they were not present for the presentation.

BridgeH2OPE, Women’s Club Basketball, Makers Guild, Global Medical Brigades, Culinary Club, Cheese Club and Students for Life of America were the pending organizations that presented.

According to the unofficial meeting minutes, Makers Guild, Global Medical Brigades and Cheese Club were denied.

All approved clubs, with the exception of Students for Life of America with 12 voting in favor and five against, with four abstentions, were approved by a margin of at least nine votes. Despite the majority approval, Student Government members pointedly questioned the student representing the national “pro-life advocacy organization.” Several Student Government members visibly expressed their displeasure with the presentation. Inclusivity Officer Sasha Carter ’27 directly asked the presenter, Sidney Jones ’27, if she was Catholic.

After club presentations, Student Government went into an executive session for approximately one hour to vote on the clubs. During this time, an air purifier could be heard turned on and moved towards the door. The purifier was then turned off when the executive session ended.

Budget approvals also occurred during the meeting. Of these requests was one from the Fellowship of Christian Athletes that requested $290, which Treasurer Christo Maheras ’26 recommended Student Government deny. Rep. Liz Borah ’26, a member of the club, provided a rationalization for the approval of the request. Without consulting the Budget Committee, Maheras changed his recommendation to approval and Borah seconded his motion to approve the budget. Borah also did not abstain from the vote.