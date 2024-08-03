Administrative turnover continues with late-summer departures

Jennifer Dize worked at Lafayette College for over seven years while Karina Fuentes served for five. (Photos courtesy of Lafayette College Flickr and Karina Fuentes on LinkedIn)

Two employees of the Division of Student Life, including the interim dean of students, have departed Lafayette College just weeks before the start of the 2024-25 academic year, according to employee social media posts and other electronic correspondence.

The departures of Interim Dean of Students Jennifer Dize and Assistant Director of Intercultural Development Karina Fuentes were revealed on Friday in a public Instagram post by Jake Bates, the associate director of fraternity and sorority life.

Dize, in a May 9 TikTok post, announced that she would leave the college to pursue animal behavior work. In a message obtained by The Lafayette, Fuentes informed the Hispanic Society of Lafayette GroupMe on July 30 that she had “resigned,” effective Friday. Fuentes gave no additional reason for her departure.

As of Saturday, there has yet to be a formal announcement from the college about the two departures or their replacements.

The exits follow a series of administrative departures within the student life division in the past academic year, continuing a broader pattern of high turnover within the institution seen since college President Nicole Hurd took office in 2021. Hurd could not be immediately reached for comment.

Dize’s time as the interim dean of students began after Brian Samble abruptly left the position in January. With the search for a permanent dean of students still ongoing, Dize’s exit leaves the role vacant.

As of Saturday, the college still has not released an official timeline for filling the position permanently. A job listing for the role specifies July 15 as the preferred start date, however, the student life division announced open forum events for four dean of student candidates through July 24.

In response to a request for comment, college spokesman Scott Morse wrote that he would respond to The Lafayette “early this coming week,” citing a lack of urgency.

“It just feels like such a relief to have this out in the open and to kind of be able to celebrate it,” Dize said of her departure in her TikTok post. “And also to almost be finished with what has been a very rewarding but also very difficult semester and to know that I’m heading into something new and exciting.”

With Fuentes’ departure, only three employees remain in the Office of Intercultural Development according to the office’s staff webpage: Erin Albus, an office coordinator, Janine Block, the international student advising coordinator and Gabby Hochfeld, the new gender and sexuality coordinator. Fuentes’ departure comes months after the Office of Intercultural Development announced an upcoming merger with the Office of Religious and Spiritual Life to form the Division of Inclusion — the status of the division is unknown.

“It was a tough decision and it hurts me to leave you all, especially those I have worked with and gotten close with,” Fuentes wrote in her GroupMe message. During her time at the college, Fuentes helped to implement diversity, equity and inclusion education training as well as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program and undocumented student support initiatives. She also served as an advisor to the Hispanic Society of Lafayette.

Vice President for Student Life Sarah Moschenross, who oversees the dean of students office and the Office of Intercultural Development, did not respond to a request for comment.

Dize and Fuentes could not immediately be reached for comment.

William Gutiérrez ’27 contributed reporting.

This article was updated Aug. 3 at 5:30 p.m. to include a response sent by college spokesman Scott Morse after publication.