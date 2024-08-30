Walter Snipes announced as incoming dean of students

Walter Snipes has worked in higher education for 20 years. (Photo courtesy of Davidson College)

Walter Snipes will join Lafayette College as the dean of students on Oct. 1, becoming the first to permanently occupy the position since Brian Samble’s departure from the college last academic year.

“I hope to learn, grow, and lead with the amazing Lafayette community as we support students,” Snipes wrote in an email, deferring detailed comment on his role to a later date.

Snipes was chosen for the position in late July, according to Brett Hendrickson, a search committee member and the chair of religious studies. Vice President for Student Life Sarah Moschenross formally announced the appointment of Snipes in an Aug. 14 email to campus.

“Dr. Snipes stood out to the search committee because of his strong commitment to relationship-building with students, faculty, and staff and his proven track record creating communities of belonging at residential liberal arts colleges,” Moschenross wrote in an email to The Lafayette.

Students “will love Dr. Snipes,” she added.

According to Moschenross’ announcement, Snipes will be joining Lafayette after concluding an almost decade-long tenure at Davidson College, where he most recently worked as the director of residence life and as an assistant dean of students. Snipes has worked in higher education for over two decades, according to his LinkedIn.

Snipes’ role was previously held by the Interim Dean of Students Jennifer Dize, who recently resigned from the college. As dean of students, Snipes will oversee residence life, student involvement, student conduct, restorative practices and case management. He will report to Moschenross in the Division of Student Life.

Snipes will not oversee Student Government, a responsibility that Samble held during his time as the dean of students, though Moschenross wrote that Snipes “will take an active role in helping facilitate [Student Government’s] success and build student leaders in that space.”

The dean of students search committee was composed of Mark Sapara, the associate vice president for student life; Melissa Garrison, the director of counseling services; Jaison Freeman, the assistant to the president for strategic initiatives; Christopher Selena, the associate dean of advising; Tanushree Sow Mondal ‘25 and Hendrickson.

“He just seems like a very holistic thinker,” Hendrickson said. “He is really great at understanding complex situations that affect students and that’s wonderful. But on top of that, he’s extremely personable, very friendly.”

“He’s in it because he loves the students and he really wants students to flourish,” Hendrickson continued.

In an email, college President Nicole Hurd described Snipes as one of the college’s “outstanding new colleagues,” referencing the additional announcement of Tim Cedrone as the college’s new general counsel.

“Attracting talent to join our community, whether they are students, faculty, or staff, will always be a priority of the senior leadership team and I am excited about where we landed in all three of these categories as we begin a new school year,” Hurd wrote.