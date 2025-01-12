Student Government reorganizes committees at virtual Jan. 9 meeting

The executive board of Student Government pushed to reorganize the organization’s committees at the first meeting of its new general body last week.

Student Government voted to fold its ad hoc accessibility committee into its standing Equity & Inclusion Committee and the responsibilities of the ad hoc polling committee into the standing Communications Committee. The executive board’s proposal to dissolve the ad hoc dining committee failed to garner any support.

Treasurer Gracie Vale ‘27 said that the accessibility committee’s projects would fare better in a permanent standing committee because they were “very long-term,” while President Alex Brown ‘26 argued that the polling committee’s dissolution was “absolutely necessary” for efficiency and communication.

In opposition, Rep. Christo Maheras ‘26, a former treasurer suggested that a dedicated accessibility committee gave Student Government “more power” in its accessibility negotiations with the college administration. A co-founder of the polling committee with Brown, Maheras said he was “firmly against” dissolving it, arguing that more time was needed to see if the committee could be independently successful.

The last recommendation considered was to fold the ad hoc dining committee into the standing Student Life Committee, though the proposal failed to garner support.

According to Student Government’s bylaws, dining is already a responsibility of the Student Life Committee.

“I think this would just be a good move for efficiency and just the scope of what Student Life works on,” Brown said. “I don’t think that we’re losing it. I think we’re just containing the work in a more permanent fashion.”

During the discussion held before the vote, Rep. Sophia Lombardo ‘26 asked how the Student Life Committee would be able to prioritize dining-related issues amongst its other delegated responsibilities, including housing, the library, the health center and shuttle operations.

Rep. Selina Zhu ‘27 agreed, saying that students may not be able to “differentiate where to go to” if the dining committee was dissolved.

Student Government also considered making the ad hoc Pard Pantry committee permanent. Discussion on the recommendation was tabled because the organization needs “to figure out the constitutionality” of the change, according to Brown.

The meeting was held on Zoom and began with introductions from each member and a review of basic Student Government protocol. Two representatives were absent from the virtual meeting because they were abroad, according to Vice President Sasha Carter ‘27.