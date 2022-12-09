College introduces new Quad lighting holiday tradition

Hundreds of community members gathered to see the first Lighting of the Quad.

Students and Easton community members alike gathered for hot chocolate, Christmas tree cookies and a dose of holiday cheer at the first-ever Lighting of the Quad on Dec. 1.

Many, including the mayor of Easton, made the journey to the Quad despite the cold weather to witness the beginning of a new tradition. After a short countdown, dozens of trees across the Quad were lit up with Christmas lights that had been strung on the branches over the days leading up.

Students decided to attend the event for a variety of reasons. For Rebecca Kane ‘23, the event was “a great way to feel connected with the Lafayette community and celebrate the upcoming holiday season.” Tracy, a custodian at Pardee, explained she was very excited to sip on a cup of hot chocolate and enjoy a cookie.

President Nicole Hurd spoke briefly before the lighting. She explained this is a stressful time, but that students, like the Quad display, continue to provide light to the community.

“As the semester winds down and we begin the winter season, the lights represent the vibrancy of our community,” Hurd wrote in an email. “It is an opportunity to come together, to celebrate the end of the semester, and to be inspired by the beauty of our campus and community.”

Matwos Tadesse ’24, Student Government president, also spoke to the campus community before the lights went on. He hopes the tradition will be one of many that bring all members of campus together.

“The lighting event gave the Lafayette community a chance to come together and celebrate the arrival of winter,” Tadesse said. “I frequently see a need for more programs to celebrate and be with one another on the Lafayette campus.”

“Collaborating with the administration on initiatives like lighting the Quad encourages the community to get to know one another and provides a venue for us to celebrate each other’s accomplishments,” Tadesse continued.

Students had positive reactions to the results of the efforts. Charlotte Carter ‘26 said the lights on the Quad made the campus feel like “home.”

“[The lighting] brings a sense of joy and holiday spirit during a stressful time and the conclusion of classes,” Summer Troxell ‘26 added.​​ According to Troxell, the lights coming on immediately put her in a good mood.

“They offer a sense of warmth, in that they light up the heart of Lafayette’s campus,” Kane added. “They are absolutely lovely.”

Hurd and Tadesse hope that turning the Quad into a winter wonderland will become a yearly tradition to unite the campus moving forward.