Man arrested outside Kappa Kappa Gamma house

According to a college spokesman, Public Safety responded to the Kappa Kappa Gamma house on three occasions. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College)

A man was arrested outside the Kappa Kappa Gamma house last Friday following consecutive reports of suspicious activity.

According to Jeff Troxell, the director of Public Safety, the calls alerting Public Safety to the suspicious activity occurred around 8:30 p.m.

“Public Safety had three interactions with the individual in less than one hour,” wrote Scott Morse, a college spokesman, in an email. “Public Safety responded in 15 seconds to an initial call about the individual, engaged with the individual, and had no reason to arrest him. Public Safety was then called again, returned immediately, informed the individual he could no longer be on campus, and escorted him off campus.”

“The third interaction occurred when Public Safety was alerted that the individual had returned to campus and, consistent with police protocols, arrested him,” Morse continued.

According to Morse, the man was found to have “two small weapons” on his person during the arrest. The man did not have a firearm.

“At no time did the individual behave in a manner that presented a physical threat to anyone on campus,” Morse wrote. “We have no reason to believe the individual was seeking to engage with anyone in any specific location on campus.”

The man was charged with criminal trespass, defiant trespass, resisting arrest and prohibited offensive weapons.

Molly Nylund ‘25, the president of Kappa Kappa Gamma, declined to comment.

Andreas Pelekis ’26 contributed reporting.