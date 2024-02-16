Freshman Roy Biegon on the transition from Kenya to College Hill

Freshman forward Roy Biegon evades two Army defenders on Sept. 27. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)

Standout men’s soccer freshman Roy Biegon had a long journey to Lafayette — 7,000 miles, to be precise.

Biegon, who moved to the United States from Nairobi, Kenya during high school, has found a home away from home on College Hill.

Biegon made four starts for the Leopards and earned Rookie of the Week Patriot League honors on Sept. 11 thanks to scoring the game-winning goal against Le Moyne on Sept. 5. He found his goal-scoring form in the playoffs, scoring a goal in both the quarterfinal game against American in November and the semifinal game against Loyola Maryland on Nov. 7 as the Leopards fought their way to the Patriot League Championship.

“I would describe Roy as a hard worker and someone you always want to be around because he will make you laugh,” junior goalkeeper Griffin Huff said. “He never takes himself too seriously and will always add value to the room.”

Biegon first came to the U.S. two years ago to attend high school at the Hoosac School in Albany, NY, an elite athletics boarding school where he was a two-time season MVP.

While at Hoosac, Biegon said he emailed a lot of college coaches to maximize his collegiate playing opportunities.

“I took a look at Lafayette and I loved everything about it,” Biegon said. “I was just like, okay, let me just give it a shot. I emailed coach [Gabriel Robinson], and he actually got back to me the day after, and he was like, ‘Oh, I’d love to come and watch you play.’ So he actually came down and watched me … I think it was like a month later. He just offered me the contract and everything.”

Playing in the U.S. for the first time was a significant change for Biegon, who was accustomed to the technical style of play that is more popular in Kenya.

“In Kenya, soccer is kind of the only sport we play, so over there we’ve got a lot of fans,” Biegon said. “Even the playing style is way different. Over here it’s a more physical game. Back home in Kenya, it’s more technically played. So having to move from technicality to physicality was kind of a big jump for me.”

Not being able to visit his home frequently has been difficult for Biegon, who made the trip home for the first time in a year and a half in December.

“Everyone goes through struggles in life, but not seeing your family is up there,” Biegon said. “I didn’t ever expect myself to go like a whole year and a … half without seeing my family. That was really tough.”

Biegon identified his first collegiate preseason as particularly challenging, along with the need to balance academic and athletic commitments.

“At first, preseason was a bit tough for me because this is a different level completely for me,” Biegon said. “It was a way higher level than I’m used to playing, so I struggled a bit in preseason. But as I got to know the guys more, the chemistry improved.”

Biegon has been able to connect with his teammates both on and off the field.

“Roy has brought a new vibe to the team, a true ball of energy and that shows on the field,” Huff said. “His legs do not stop moving when he gets on the pitch and that helped us get many wins this season.”

Eric Ponieman ’24 contributed reporting.