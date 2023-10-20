Small Business Spotlight: Fox Bakery brings European treats to Easton

The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

The Lafayette
Ernest Jeffries has seen through diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at three different universities. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
Ernest Jeffries named as inaugural vice president for inclusion
Trebor Maitin 24 wrote and passed three resolutions during his time on Student Government. (Photo by Kwasi Obeng-Dankwa 23 for the Student Government of Lafayette College)
Student Government parliamentarian resigns
The last two weeks have seen destruction in both Israel and Gaza. (Photo by Fatima Shbair for the Associated Press)
Lafayette reflects on those caught in crossfire of Israel-Hamas war
Ballots must be received at the Northampton County Courthouse, located at 669 Washington Street, by 8 p.m. on Nov. 7.
Easton election guide: 2023 general election
Internationally, Sigma Tau Delta is celebrating its centennial anniversary. (Photo courtesy of Brian Marriott)
First ever English honors society members inducted
Michael McGuire, who chairs the Faculty Affairs and Resources Committee, praised the new fund for broadening access for professors.
New faculty fund provides travel opportunities for professors
Provost John Meier navigated the colleges academic division through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Provost to step down at end of year
The new lobby of Markle Hall has been completed after over 18 months of construction.
Admissions space looking brighter after Markle renovations
ChatGPT is one of the most widely used AI programs among students.
New ChatGPT committee seeks to study artificial intelligence in classrooms
The Curriculum and Educational Policy Committee spearheaded changes to Lafayettes curriculum.
Common Course of Study requirements to change for class of 2029
Trebor Maitin 24 wrote and passed three resolutions during his time on Student Government. (Photo by Kwasi Obeng-Dankwa 23 for the Student Government of Lafayette College)
Student Government parliamentarian resigns
Forty clubs did not re-apply during the re-registration period.
Club re-registration receives positive feedback
The Student Government president and vice president abstained from voting on the resolution.
Student Government calls for Parkhurst investigation
The new process requires clubs to have at least 20 active members, an advisor and a constitution.
Club re-registration process kicks off
Clubs experiencing budget shortfalls have been forced to question whether or not all of their planned events can go on as scheduled this semester.
Student Government budget decisions frustrate club leadership
Ernest Jeffries has seen through diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at three different universities. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
Ernest Jeffries named as inaugural vice president for inclusion
The last two weeks have seen destruction in both Israel and Gaza. (Photo by Fatima Shbair for the Associated Press)
Lafayette reflects on those caught in crossfire of Israel-Hamas war
Tabitha Klaus and Ty Furman plan to ensure the upcoming lineup of performances is diverse.
New faces on Williams Center’s staff
Michael McGuire, who chairs the Faculty Affairs and Resources Committee, praised the new fund for broadening access for professors.
New faculty fund provides travel opportunities for professors
Sherryta Freeman is one of three vice presidents selected among a pool of 133. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Athletic director Sherryta Freeman serving as vice president of national sports organization
Ballots must be received at the Northampton County Courthouse, located at 669 Washington Street, by 8 p.m. on Nov. 7.
Easton election guide: 2023 general election
Miss Jacksons closure comes just three weeks after it began to accept student meal swipes.
I’m sorry, Miss Jackson’s
Public Safety recently adopted a new set of parking rules to reduce confusion.
Public Safety’s powers
The manager of Hana Sushi & Teppanyaki said the restaurant remedied its health code violations.
College Hill restaurants violate food safety codes, make changes
The Commodore will be the first of the new buildings to finish construction.
Three new buildings coming Downtown
Professor Kathleen Parrish raised concerns about doors not locking from the inside in Pardee Hall.
Public Safety working to clear up lockdown procedures
Public Safety recently adopted a new set of parking rules to reduce confusion.
Public Safety’s powers
A burglary was reported at the Kappa Kappa Gamma house on Tuesday night. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College)
Two students accused of burglarizing Greek life houses
The accident occurred at the intersection of McCartney and High Streets.
College Hill traffic accident leaves student hospitalized
Public Safety has increased its presence on and off campus following the incident.
Gun flashed at students at Cattell Street house
Internationally, Sigma Tau Delta is celebrating its centennial anniversary. (Photo courtesy of Brian Marriott)
First ever English honors society members inducted
Tabitha Klaus and Ty Furman plan to ensure the upcoming lineup of performances is diverse.
New faces on Williams Center’s staff
College President Nicole Hurd wishes to better reach middle-income families with her new financial aid plan. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Flickr)
Hurd announces loan-free education for middle-income students
Michael McGuire, who chairs the Faculty Affairs and Resources Committee, praised the new fund for broadening access for professors.
New faculty fund provides travel opportunities for professors
Kenneth Tator 63 and his wife, Maureen, also sponsor an engineering scholarship.
McCartney North residence hall renamed Tator North after alum donation
Cormac Hurley 24 (center) plays Nick Bottom in the adaptation of A Midsummer Nights Dream.
Performance Review: ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ cast shines in classic Shakespeare story
Fox Bakerys shelves include many European treats, such as Russian honey cake.
Small Business Spotlight: Fox Bakery brings European treats to Easton
Professor Andrea Smith plans to write her next book about the Walking Purchase.
Professor Andrea Smith tours new book ‘Memory Wars’
Peter Pruim and his dog, Rose, are frequent customers of Mojo 516 Cafe.
Meet Rose, Mojo’s sweetheart
For Those Who Waited uses songs Téo Rodriguez 24 has written over the last three years. (Photo courtesy of Téo Rodriguez 24)
Student Artist Spotlight: Rapper Téo Rodriguez ‘24 releases debut album
For Those Who Waited uses songs Téo Rodriguez 24 has written over the last three years. (Photo courtesy of Téo Rodriguez 24)
Student Artist Spotlight: Rapper Téo Rodriguez ‘24 releases debut album
Carnival Craze puts carnival fun into an interactive board game.
Matthew Moise ’24 develops new board game
Elena Duffy 24 is currently working on a new EP. (Photo courtesy of Elena Duffy 24)
Student Artist Spotlight: Elena Duffy ‘24 finds her voice
Image Pattersons Sankofa is named for a Ghanaian proverb. (Photo courtesy of Image Patterson ‘25)
Student Artist Spotlight: Image Patterson ‘25 highlights Black culture with art installation
Maria Cangro 24 (front, center-right) lived at Skidmore College for two weeks while taking creative writing workshops. (Photo courtesy of Maria Cangro 24)
Student Artist Spotlight: Maria Cangro ’24 receives full scholarship to Skidmore College Poetry Seminar
Cormac Hurley 24 (center) plays Nick Bottom in the adaptation of A Midsummer Nights Dream.
Performance Review: ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ cast shines in classic Shakespeare story
Remarkably Bright Creatures features the relationship between Marcellus the octopus and aquarium custodian Tova. (Photo courtesy of Goodreads)
Maddie’s Library: ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures’ comes up short on mystery
“The Creator” features the best performance of John David Washingtons career. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
Cinema with Sam: ‘The Creator’ delivers on sci-fi spectacle, story
Barbie was just as good the second time around in theaters. (Photo courtesy of The Movie Database)
‘Barbie’ IMAX re-release is truly ‘sublime’
In the Aeroplane Over the Sea is an exploration of human emotion and tragedy. (Photo courtesy of Spotify)
‘In the Aeroplane Over the Sea’ celebrates 25 years
Fox Bakerys shelves include many European treats, such as Russian honey cake.
Small Business Spotlight: Fox Bakery brings European treats to Easton
Barbara Vasconez and Mik Mattis are the team that runs all operations at Mystery Box Games.
Small Business Spotlight: Every night is game night at Mystery Box Games
The idea for Seth and Co. Coffee started as an online business.
Small Business Spotlight: Seth and Co. Coffee builds community for young adults with special needs
Belleville Market features handmade goods and has a homey energy.
Small Business Spotlight: Belleville Market brings Parisian charm to Pennsylvania
The Raven 96 was opened out of Raven Gabriels love for the restaurant industry.
Small Business Spotlight: The Raven 96 proves breakfast is most important meal of day
The Mid-Autumn Festival is a celebration of unity and love. (Photo courtesy of Susanna Hontz 24)
Mid-Autumn Festival celebrates Chinese cultural traditions
Ari Ismail ‘26 and Ariel Haber-Fawcett ‘25 created the Middle Eastern Studies Association to raise awareness of issues in the region.
From the court to the stage
Meredith Forman 24 hopes that the addition of pride flags on the arts houses will spur more LGBTQ+ inclusivity.
Pride flags installed at art houses as ‘visual show of allyship’
Benjamin Herman 23, Joshua Hale 23 and Shirley Liu 23 said that their trip to Tokyo was one to remember. (Photo courtesy of Shirley Liu 23)
Forensics team takes on Tokyo
Write to Be opted against a typical club structure in favor of a more close-knit feel. (Graphic by Samantha Peabody 25 for Write to Be)
Write to Be connects student writers of color
The Presidents House has a rich history that spans over a century.
A look into the President’s House then and now
Rick Fisher (right), who was the Leopard mascot for 15 years, poses with the current mascot, Dysean Alexander. (Photo courtesy of Dysean Alexander)
Unmasking the Leopard
The current spring concert, Lafchella, features student bands and local performers. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
History of the spring concert
Beginning in the 1970s, WJRH was funded by Hugh Hefners Playboy foundation.
The 1970s transformation of WJRH
Ted Norton eventually resigned from his position at Lafayettes library after being accused of having communist ties. (Photo courtesy of the College Archives)
Communists on campus?: Letters illuminate Lafayette’s Red Scare
Lia Embil 17 turned hidden treasures into art in a recent exhibition. (Photo courtesy of Lia Embil 17)
Alum Spotlight: Lia Embil ‘17 turns Lafayette creations into career
Beginning in the 1970s, WJRH was funded by Hugh Hefners Playboy foundation.
The 1970s transformation of WJRH
RolleyPulley is a “2-person, three-dimensional Tug of War,” according to its website. 
Battle of balance: RolleyPulley game installed in Farinon
Shayne Figueroa 99 first became interested in food studies after taking an American Studies class at Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Shayne Figueroa 99)
Alumni Spotlight: NYU professor Shayne Figueroa ’99 shares passion for food history
Amy Emerick Clerkin 03 landed a Capitol Hill gig just months after graduation. (Photo courtesy of LegiStorm)
Alumni Spotlight: Amy Emerick Clerkin ’03 on climbing Washington’s ranks
Junior midfielder Ani Khachadourian celebrates a goal at the womens World Deaf Football Championship. (Photo courtesy of United States Soccer Federation)
Junior Ani Khachadourian helps US clinch women’s World Deaf Football Championship
The field hockey team hopes to extend its winning streak tonight against Towson. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Field hockey beats BU, Providence to clinch playoff spot
The mens soccer team celebrates with fans on Saturday during its 2-0 win. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer defeats Boston University 2-0 in muddy match
Mike Joseph 88 and Gary Laubach make up half of the broadcasting team. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Athletics on Youtube)
The voices of Lafayette College Sports Network
Senior defender Lauren Cunningham threads the needle between two defenders during the Leopards win over Colgate. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Women’s soccer defeats Colgate in rainy senior day match
Sophomore running back Jamar Curtis runs through the hole during the Leopards win over Bucknell. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Leopards devour Bison in Homecoming football game
Sophomore quarterback Dean DeNobile drops back to pass during the win against Monmouth. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Football beats Monmouth to go 3-1, best start in a decade
Equipment manager Michael Shiffert 18 played on the football team during his time at Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Lehigh Valley Live)
Behind the scenes, equipment managers keep everything in order
Sophomore wide receiver Elijah Steward carries the ball past Columbia defenders. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Football crushes Columbia in home opener
Sophomore quarterback Dean DeNobile throws the ball against Duke. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Football falls to No. 21 Duke for first loss of season
The mens soccer team celebrates with fans on Saturday during its 2-0 win. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer defeats Boston University 2-0 in muddy match
The Leopards focused on defense in their shutout over Holy Cross. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer notches third consecutive win with Holy Cross shutout
Malik Wagner (left) and Darius Dangerfield (right) work to organize logistics for their respective teams. (Photos courtesy of Malik Wagner on LinkedIn and GoLeopards)
New directors of operations hold men’s soccer, basketball together
Lafayette athletes are always busy between practice, competition and classwork. (Photos by Rick Smith and Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
A day in the life of two student-athletes
Junior goalkeeper Griffin Huff controls the ball while holding the opposition scoreless. (Photo by Doug Kilpatrick for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer ends losing streak with two conference clean sheets
Malik Wagner (left) and Darius Dangerfield (right) work to organize logistics for their respective teams. (Photos courtesy of Malik Wagner on LinkedIn and GoLeopards)
New directors of operations hold men’s soccer, basketball together
Both sophomore CJ Fulton and senior Leo OBoyle announced they were transferring last week. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball sees three key players transfer after successful season
Adama Sanogo waits to embrace head coach Dan Hurley following their national championship victory. (Photo courtesy of KSL Sports)
Sidelines: Wrapping up March Madness
Sophomore guard CJ Fulton is a key member of the basketball team with an interesting playing history and optimistic view on the Leopards future. (Photo courtesy of CJ Fulton 25)
From Éire to here, basketball’s CJ Fulton fits in
The mens basketball team celebrates its Sunday night win against American, which sent it to the Patriot League finals. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
After nail-biting win against American, men’s basketball falls to No. 1 seed Colgate in League Championship
The field hockey team hopes to extend its winning streak tonight against Towson. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Field hockey beats BU, Providence to clinch playoff spot
Sophomore goalkeeper Raffi Fragomeni shut out the Crusaders en route to the Leopards 2-0 win. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Field hockey shuts out Holy Cross
Senior midfielder Ariel Schumacher drives the ball on the wet turf. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Field hockey drops rainy match against American
The field hockey team poses with sophomore Leo Baumgardner at Metzgar Fields. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Meet Leo Baumgardner, field hockey’s star practice player
Junior defender India Ralph brings the ball up the field during the teams winning weekend. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Field hockey dominates in weekend matches, sweeps weekly Patriot League honors
Sophomore Jake Magnusson gets set to receive in the first round of the Bucknell Invitational. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Tennis teams debut at Bucknell Invitational
The tennis team beat Loyola Maryland for the first time in school history. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Men’s tennis sets program record in blowout victory over Loyola Maryland
Senior Halle DeNardo waits to return the ball during her match against Lehigh. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Women’s tennis drops senior day match to Lehigh
Sophomore Olivia Boeckman uses the forehand during the Leopards matchup. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Women’s tennis kicks off regular season with decisive victory
Senior Nash Lovallo was a first place finisher this weekend at the Bloomsburg Invitational. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Men’s tennis shines in last fall tournament, looks with optimism to spring season
Freshman outside hitter Emma Patmon prepares to bump the ball. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Volleyball falls to Loyola in hard-fought match
Christian Kiselica led George Washington to a top-25 ranking prior to coming to Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Christian Kiselica named head volleyball coach
The team poses after its win in the final game of the season. (Photo courtesy of @lafayettewclubvball on Instagram)
Women’s club volleyball wins final tournament of semester
The Lafayette mens club volleyball team poses after its successful first tournament. (Photo courtesy of @laf_mvb on Instagram)
Men’s club volleyball attends first ever tournament at Kutztown
Volleyball celebrates their 3-1 win against rival Lehigh last weekend. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Volleyball triumphs over Lehigh before falling to Bucknell
Letter from the Editor: Student Government debate
Letter from the Editor: Student Government debate
Editorial: A call for transparency
Op-Ed: A Menstrual Equity Open Letter to the administration and student body: Phase Two
Letter from the Editor
Letter from the Editor
Letter from the editor
Letter from the editor
Editorial: A call for transparency
Op-Ed: A Menstrual Equity Open Letter to the administration and student body: Phase Two
Op-Ed: Asian invisibility
Op-Ed: What to do about the fashion in the room?
Op-Ed: Public art at Lafayette College
Letter from the Editor: Student Government debate
Letter from the Editor: Student Government debate
Letter from the Editor
Letter from the Editor
Letter from the editor
Letter from the editor
Letter to the Editor
Letter to the Editor
The Student Government office should reopen in two to four business days, once the clean up crew takes care of the blood.
Student Government Budget Committee beat to death: Happiness Club, SMAC to blame
During his time on the Shanghai Sharks, Scott T. Pippin was named Most Caring Player.
Scott T. Pippin to take over as head men’s basketball coach
Please dont ask her if shes friends with ChatGPT. Thats racist.
Hurd exposed as AI
Thank you rich donor!
Alum donates millions to scholarship for straight white men
Kevin requires a diet of three small dogs per shift.
Chi Phi party empty after no one solves their riddles three
The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

The Lafayette
The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

The Lafayette

Small Business Spotlight: Fox Bakery brings European treats to Easton

Byline photo of Elisabeth Seidel
By Elisabeth Seidel, Design DirectorOctober 20, 2023
Fox+Bakerys+shelves+include+many+European+treats%2C+such+as+Russian+honey+cake.+
Photo by Emma Sylvester for The Lafayette
Fox Bakery’s shelves include many European treats, such as Russian honey cake.

Third Street just got a whole lot sweeter with the opening of a new bakery in September. Fox Bakery is owned and operated by husband and wife Denis and Olga Lissov, who named the establishment after the English translation of their Russian last name.

The bakery specializes in European desserts, its shelves lined with traditional items like airy pavlovas, mini tarts and thick slices of Russian honey cake, as well as more contemporary treats like cake pops and cakesicles.

Fox Bakery’s macarons, which come in a wide assortment of vibrant colors and flavors, are one of its best-selling items. Although macarons are available at many Easton businesses, Denis Lissov insists that Fox Bakery’s are some of the best as a result of his wife’s signature secret recipe.

“Everybody cooks them, but she does it her own way,” Denis Lissov said. “[It’s] a certain secret … nobody knows about it, even I don’t know.”

Olga Lissov, a formally trained pastry chef, bakes everything herself, working every day of the week — even on the days that the bakery is closed. While she manages the baking and the technical aspects of the business, her husband supports her by doing what he refers to as “the side work,” which includes ingredient sourcing and customer service.

“[My wife] runs the business,” Denis Lissov said. “She does all of it.”

Fox Bakery first began in the Lissovs’ home, with Olga Lissov preparing and baking all of the items in their small kitchen and primarily selling to friends and family. As Olga Lissov began experimenting with the bakery’s Facebook and Instagram presence, the business grew larger, driven by what Denis Lissov referred to as “the power of the word.”

The bakery’s Instagram, which Olga Lissov manages, has amassed over 74,000 followers since its first post in 2016.

Over time, it became clear that the demand for Olga Lissov’s creations was growing and that the couple would need more than just a home kitchen to keep up.

“We were just stuck in a small space and we used to have a small oven,” Denis Lissov said. “It wasn’t enough for more people. It was just, I don’t know, a miracle when I was passing by and I saw the sign that [Cake & Corolla was] moving out. We just decided to make a shot.”

Cake & Corolla, another local Easton bakery, left the Third Street location for another space deeper downtown over the summer. 

“Cake & Corolla moving off of that street was a good move for them but it left a hole for the five other businesses in that string,” Kim Kmetz, manager of the Easton Main Street Initiative, said. “I’m glad that the space worked out for Fox Bakery.”

Kmetz, whose job allows her to become well-acquainted with Easton’s business community, emphasized that Fox Bakery has been a welcome addition.

“In the Main Street district, we have eight bakeries,” Kmetz said. “But when I look at them, they all do something a little bit different and they all are known for a different style or different specialties.”

“The products that they have at Fox Bakery … they’re quite elaborate and beautiful, they almost don’t look real,” Kmetz continued.

Together, Olga and Denis Lissov hope to continue growing their business.

“We just pushed each other to this place,” Denis Lissov said. “We believe in whatever we’re doing and we believe we’ll make it.” 

1
View Comments (1)
About the Contributors
Elisabeth Seidel, Design Director/Assistant Business Manager
Emma Sylvester, Photo Editor

The Lafayette

The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (1)

All Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • J

    JOHNOct 20, 2023 at 2:53 pm

    A street address or map link would be valuable to readers.

    Reply
    https://lafayettestudentnews.com/152965/culture/small-business-spotlight-fox-bakery-brings-european-sweet-treats-to-easton/#comment-1138