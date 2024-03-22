Easton election guide: 2024 primary election

Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican former President Donald J. Trump have already vanquished their primary rivals, setting the stage for a 2020 election rematch. (Graphic by Trebor Maitin ’24 for The Lafayette)

The 2024 election is nearing. With the presidential race settled – Joe Biden and Donald Trump have already clinched their parties’ nominations – the drama is largely down ballot.

If your registered mailing address is here at Lafayette College, this guide is for you and your ballot. Those registered elsewhere in Pennsylvania or out of state can use vote411.org, vote.org or their local county elections office to find information on who is running and how to vote.

If you wish to register to vote or to change your party registration, you must do so by April 18. Voters registered as independents are prohibited from voting in this partisan primary due to Pennsylvania election law. You can go to vote.pa.gov to check your voter registration status and polling location.

Lafayette students voting in person can do so at Kirby Sports Center between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on April 23 – those who are in line to vote by 8 p.m. cannot be turned away. Additionally, for those who elect to vote by mail, ballots must requested by April 16 and received by the Northampton County Office of Elections and Voter Registration, located at 669 Washington Street, by 8 p.m. on April 23 without exceptions for ballots merely postmarked by that time.

President of the United States

Democratic candidates

Joseph R. Biden Jr. (incumbent) has served as president of the United States since 2021. He served as vice president under Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017 and as a U.S. senator from Delaware for 36 years before that.

Dean Phillips (dropped out) has represented Minnesota’s 3rd District in Congress since 2019. He was previously the president of Talenti, a gelato company, and the CEO of his family’s liquor business.

Republican candidates

Nikki R. Haley (dropped out) served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations from 2017 to 2018 and as the governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017. She had previously served as a state legislator.

Donald J. Trump served as president of the United States from 2017 to 2021. He was previously a real estate magnate and television personality.

United States Senator

Democratic candidate

Robert P. Casey Jr. (incumbent) has served as the U.S. senator from Pennsylvania since 2007. He is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

Republican candidates

Dave McCormick, a veteran of the U.S. Army, is a former hedge fund CEO who served as Under Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs in the George W. Bush administration. He was an unsuccessful candidate for the 2022 Republican Senate nomination.

Brandi Tomasetti is the secretary and treasurer for Conestoga Township in Lancaster County.

Joseph Vodarka is a perennial candidate from Allegheny County.

Attorney General

Democratic candidates

Keir Bradford-Grey is a former chief public defender for Philadelphia.

Eugene DePasquale served as the Pennsylvania auditor general from 2013 to 2021. He served in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives from 2007 to 2013.

Joe Khan is a former Bucks County solicitor and federal prosecutor.

Jared Solomon has represented the 202nd District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives since 2017. He is a former Army Reserves officer.

Jack Stollsteimer has served as the Delaware County district attorney since 2020. He is a former federal prosecutor.

Republican candidates

Dave Sunday is the York County district attorney and a Navy veteran.

Craig Williams has served as a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives from the 160th District since 2021 and is a U.S. Marine. He is a former federal prosecutor.

Auditor General

Democratic candidates

Malcolm Kenyatta has served as a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives from the 181st District since 2019. He unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in 2022.

Mark Pinsley has served as the Lehigh County controller since 2020.

Republican candidate

Timothy DeFoor (incumbent) has served as Pennsylvania’s auditor general since 2021. He is running unopposed for the Republican nomination.

State Treasurer

Democratic candidates

Ryan Bizzarro has served as a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives from the 3rd district since 2013.

Erin McClelland is a substance abuse and mental health counselor. She twice unsuccessfully ran for Congress.

Republican candidate

Stacy Garrity (incumbent) has served as Pennsylvania’s treasurer since 2021. She is running unopposed for the Republican nomination.

Representative in Congress (7th Congressional District)

Democratic candidate

Susan Wild (incumbent) has represented the Lehigh Valley in Congress since 2018. She is running unopposed for the Republican nomination.

Republican candidates

Ryan E. Mackenzie has represented the Lehigh Valley in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives since 2012. He also ran for Congress in 2018.

Kevin Dellicker, an Army National Guard veteran, is the founder and CEO of Dellicker Strategies, a technology company based in Germansville. He served as an economic advisor to former Governor Tom Ridge and an environmental policy advisor to the New York State Senate. He unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2022.

Maria Montero is an attorney who co-founded the Lehigh Valley Power of Women Networking Initiative, a networking group to help women business owners.

Representative in the General Assembly (136th District)

Democratic candidates

Robert L. Freeman has represented Easton in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives since 1999 and from 1983 to 1994.

Taiba Sultana has served on the Easton City Council since 2021. She previously worked as a substitute teacher and unsuccessfully ran for mayor.

Delegate to the Democratic National Convention

(Vote for not more than seven)

The candidates for Democratic National Convention delegates are running unopposed.

Delegate to the Republican National Convention

(Vote for not more than three)

Patrick Cubbage was an unsuccessful delegate and alternate delegate candidate in 2020.

Tom Carroll is the chair of the Lehigh Valley Tea Party. He was a 2020 delegate.

Rochelle Pasquariello was an unsuccessful delegate candidate in 2020.

Jacqueline Rivera is the secretary of the Lehigh County Republican Committee. She unsuccessfully ran for Lehigh County commissioner in 2023.

Alternate Delegate to the Republican National Convention

(Vote for not more than three)

The candidates for Republican National Convention alternative delegates are running unopposed.