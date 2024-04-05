Earthquake rattles Lafayette

No damage was reported in Easton. (Photo courtesy of the United States Geological Survey)

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake shook the Northeast on Friday morning. Representatives for the Easton Fire Department and Lafayette College Public Safety said that no damage or injuries were reported.

The epicenter of the earthquake was near Lebanon, New Jersey, roughly 30 minutes from campus. The quake felt in Easton, which shook several buildings at Lafayette, was defined as a light earthquake by the United States Geological Survey. The New York Times reported that an earthquake of this magnitude is a once-in-a-century occurrence.

“Geologically, it’s probably along the fault which borders what we call the Paleozoic rocks and the Mesozoic Basins,” said geology professor Lawrence Malinconico, an applied geophysicist. “We live on what’s known as the ‘passive margin’ where there’s no active tectonics, but you have to remember that the North American plate, which starts in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, is being pushed westward.”

A Leopard Alert emailed to Lafayette College community members stated that damage should be reported to Public Safety by calling 610-330-5330.