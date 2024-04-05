Student Government’s March 21, 28 meetings see changes, resignations

Student Government’s March 21 meeting saw two resignations, new office hours announced, dining updates and the first meeting of the Census Ad Hoc Committee.

The meeting minutes from the March 21 meeting were not submitted to The Lafayette for review, which is required under the bylaws to be made publicly available. The March 21 meeting minutes were also not posted on the Student Government website.

Virginia Sacotingo ‘25 and Dashawn Sheffield ‘27, both absent from the meeting, had resigned before it began. A new representative from the class of 2027 was introduced, Luna Garces ‘27.

Six resignations have occurred during this semester. There are now three vacancies in the class of 2025.

Members had the opportunity to sign up for the new budget office hours, in which four members of Student Government will be available on Tuesdays and Fridays from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. for anyone in the student body to raise questions about their club budgets.

Student Government President Thania Hernandez ‘25 said this initiative will mark another attempt to foster a connection between students and members of Student Government.

Representatives from Dining Services were in attendance to discuss fall 2024 dining options to receive feedback from Student Government members. They presented the proposed changes to Gilbert’s Cafe, Cinco and Lower — Gilbert’s will undergo a full renovation with an entirely different menu, while Lower will make minor menu adjustments.

Cinco will be gluten-friendly with a separate, gluten-free fryer, which was a priority for members of Student Government. All allergy information will be made clear to students through labels and advertisements.

After the meeting was adjourned, the new census committee met to decide how it would go about surveying the student body on topics of interest. Treasurer Christo Maheras ’26, the co-chair of the committee, said the committee would be the “centralized polling body for Student Government.”

The March 28 meeting included budget approvals, Pard Pantry restocking updates and committee reports.

During budget approvals, all reallocations were approved. The only club that had its budget partially reallocated was the Lafayette African and Caribbean Students Association; $3,100 of $4,475 was approved due to a lack of club events occurring or not being formally scheduled.

Inclusivity Officer Sasha Carter ‘27, the new chair of the Pard Pantry Ad Hoc Committee, shared that the main priority of the committee is to leave it in good condition for the summer, as students staying for the break may rely on it. A large stock of necessities such as toiletries have been purchased along with a fridge and freezer to store perishable items, according to Carter.

Committee chairs then provided announcements about their progress within their respective projects, in addition to goals they are hoping to accomplish by the end of the semester. Committee reports are scheduled to be due within the next week containing all updates, which will be posted publicly. They will be due monthly.