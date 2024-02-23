Cattell Street DUI results in arrest, damage to student vehicle

The car accident occurred on Sunday evening. (Photo courtesy of Alex Foster ’24)

A drunk driver hit several parked cars on Cattell Street last Sunday evening, resulting in an arrest for a DUI by the Easton Police Department.

According to Patrol Lieutenant Joseph Alonso, the driver, December Rinoso, 26, did not sustain any injuries despite flipping over her car as a result of hitting other vehicles at her high driving speed. None of the impacted cars were occupied.

Alex Foster ‘24, who lives in an off-campus, college-owned apartment, had his parked car hit. He was contacted by Public Safety around 7:30 p.m., about half an hour after the accident occurred, to inform him that his car was involved in the accident.

“I think it’s like a 50-50 shot my car’s totaled,” Foster said. He said that the inside of his car was unharmed, but that it was hit “around the gas area,” which caused internal damage to the vehicle.

Lafayette Public Safety was involved in traffic control after the accident and contacted Foster, according to Director of Public Safety Jeff Troxell.