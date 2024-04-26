Op-ed: Student activism in uncertain times

The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

The inciting incident took place in Rubin Hall on the night of Oct. 15.
Now-former student charged with child pornography possession, invasion of privacy after filming students in shower
Kappa Delta Rho fraternity attempts comeback
Suspect in December Centre Square shooting captured
Syllabus repository approved
Lafayette announces solar energy partnership
English students present work at national conference
Why government and law, not political science?
Ilan Peleg Award established, awarded to 2 professors
Arts campus shuttle service frustrates students
Mark Sapara named student life’s first associate vice president
Unsuccessful inclusivity officer candidate, second representative, resign from Student Government
Vacancies in Student Life continue to impact students
Hoff Awards changes reversed after faculty condemnation
Lafayette mourns death of philosophy professor Joseph Shieber
Laura McGrane named next provost
How are THC products sold legally in Pennsylvania?
Petition calls for city councilwoman Taiba Sultana to resign
Earthquake rattles Lafayette
Lehigh Valley explores possible passenger rail routes
Easton election guide: 2024 primary election
Now-former student charged with child pornography possession, invasion of privacy after filming students in shower
Suspect in December Centre Square shooting captured
Students share recent experiences with burglary, harassment
Cattell Street DUI results in arrest, damage to student vehicle
Man arrested outside Kappa Kappa Gamma house
Lafayette announces solar energy partnership
Pepper Prize sword tradition axed
Vacancies in Student Life continue to impact students
Mushrooms found growing in March Hall
Water balloon fight soaks Quad
Liv Bamford ’24 wins H. MacKnight Black Poetry Prize
Professors explore gender, economics in new book
Student Artist Spotlight: Jolie Saint Vil ‘27 honors Lenni Lenape people with mural
Choir to perform in Ireland this summer
Annual EarthFest blooms on Quad
Student Artist Spotlight: Jolie Saint Vil ‘27 honors Lenni Lenape people with mural
Meet The Beaver People
The Olivias of the oboe section
Student Artist Spotlight: Chris Nappo ’27 sells pottery from Easton to Alaska
Student Artist Spotlight: Rapper Téo Rodriguez ‘24 releases debut album
Album Review: ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ spins anger into dynamic vulnerability
Cinema with Sam: “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” more chill than cheese
Book Review: Starting with the classics
Cinema with Sam: ‘Civil War’ a nail-biting masterpiece
Performance Review: Marquis Players’ ‘Cabaret’ a show-stopping production
Small Business Spotlight: Bean’s Bagels brings homemade breakfast sandwiches to your door
Small Business Spotlight: Josie’s New York Deli brings big city charm to Easton
Small Business Spotlight: Fox Bakery brings European treats to Easton
Small Business Spotlight: Every night is game night at Mystery Box Games
Small Business Spotlight: Seth and Co. Coffee builds community for young adults with special needs
Yarn Club: Not just for grannies
Cheese club? You better brie-lieve it!
Prestigious Pardettes perform at first ever fall showcase
Mid-Autumn Festival celebrates Chinese cultural traditions
From the court to the stage
The history of The Scoffayette
The long road to Farinon College Center
A look into the President’s House then and now
Unmasking the Leopard
Alum Spotlight: Madeline Squarcia ’22 connects consumers to growers
Alum spotlight: Mike Handzo ’11 works to create affordable housing in Lehigh Valley
Alum Spotlight: Lia Embil ‘17 turns Lafayette creations into career
The 1970s transformation of WJRH
Battle of balance: RolleyPulley game installed in Farinon
Women’s lacrosse ends season with loss against Navy, double OT win against Lehigh
Men’s lacrosse drowns Le Moyne Dolphins, prepares to face Lehigh
Baseball prevails in Holy Cross series, beats St. Peter’s
Crew dominates at Kerr Cup Regatta
Caitlin Clark and the recognition of women’s sports
Young stars shine at football’s spring showcase
Leopards declare for the NFL Draft
John Troxell: Standout coach, standout student, standout Leopard
Leopards football welcomes 27 players on National Signing Day
Football coaching staff reloads with hire of Donavon Nathaniel
Soccer programs bring on 16 recruits
Freshman Roy Biegon on the transition from Kenya to College Hill
Earn Your Spots book club connects soccer players with local students
Men’s soccer ends dominant run with Patriot League championship loss at BU
Men’s soccer championship preview
Men’s basketball ends regular season with fourth consecutive loss
Men’s basketball drops three games in a row
Men’s basketball defeats American, drops close game to Colgate
Men’s basketball falls in double OT to Lehigh, drops Loyola matchup
Men’s basketball ends losing streak with wins against Army, Holy Cross
Amanda Golini ‘17 qualifies for Paris Olympics with U.S. Field Hockey
Field hockey falls to American in Patriot League final
Field hockey championship preview
Field hockey defeats Lehigh, Boston on way to championship
Field hockey brings winning streak to 7 with non-conference wins
Men’s tennis upsets Colgate for first time in 17 years
Tennis shines in out of conference competition against Wagner, men fall to Navy
Tennis teams serve up success in Florida, split home matches
Women’s tennis picks up win against Le Moyne, men struggle
Tennis goes undefeated in weekend matches
Volleyball drops final match of season
Volleyball falls in blowout matches against Lehigh, Bucknell
Volleyball falls to Loyola in hard-fought match
Christian Kiselica named head volleyball coach
Women’s club volleyball wins final tournament of semester
Op-ed: Student activism in uncertain times
Op-ed: Speak Now (Mental Health Version)
Op-ed: The problem with the Pepper Prize
Hurd ends all global conflicts
New Bowd of Twustees talks goals, kitties
Men of first class look back 191 years after graduating
Lafayette College announces ‘Hibachi for Harris’
Greek life rebrands as French life
Op-ed: Student activism in uncertain times

April 26, 2024
Lafayette has a history of student activism. In the 1970s, students protested the Vietnam War. In 2016, students sat-in at Fisher field during the national anthem in protest of police brutality. In the wake of Parkland, students walked out of class. 

What all this student activism has in common is the commitment of small groups of students to use their voices to speak out against injustice, no matter the distance. Resistance against colonial oppression is what our nation was built on, and resistance to injustice is what has shaped it. 

Policing and slander accompanied these protests. You can dissent, but “not like that.” 

While Lafayette might feel like it is a million miles away from cities where power is wielded, even small student protests are important. 

Recent online and in-person comments regarding Pards4Palestine’s efforts demonstrate a key misunderstanding about the purpose of student activism.

President Hurd and the Lafayette administration will not pass a ceasefire amidst the ongoing genocide and famine plaguing Palestinians. Nor, perhaps, will news of a few dozen students disrupting (minimally, might I add) campus activities make it up the chain to the White House. 

So what is the point? 

Firstly, we call upon Lafayette to disclose funding amounts, investments and divest from mutual funds that may be invested in Palestinian genocide. 

Further, we hope that after college, you will move and bring what you have learned at Lafayette with you. We hope you have learned to question how things operate and imagine a better world. We show our community members whose loved ones are impacted by Israel’s war on Palestine that they are not alone. We demonstrate our righteous responsibility to question our government’s funding of human suffering. We spend weeks in city council, write letters to our representatives, organize educational events, and organize the uncommitted vote. 

While I wish I could go to D.C. and New York every week to protest, I have papers to write. So we make do here. 

Vietnam antiwar and South African Apartheid Protests were centered on college campuses, where young people refused to be silent amidst the complicity of their administrations and government. The phrase “climate justice” gained popularity through student strikes that were started by one person and were instrumental in passing today’s climate legislation. 

These movements were not celebrated while they took place. That is the nature of change. 

I encourage folks to look at college campuses around the world where students at institutions of every size are standing in solidarity with Gaza. If the student organizers at each small institution like ours bended to the policing of imperfect student activism and sacrificed the tremendous impact small voices in unison have had on the history of struggles for justice, we would all be far worse off. 

This school lists as its corporate donors, Raytheon, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, and Boeing, manufacturers that have supplied the weapons to murder 34,000+ Palestinians. Lafayette in its endowment likely also invests directly in Israeli bonds; without disclosure, we can’t be sure. (For the climate justice folks, Chevron and ExxonMobil are also corporate donors.) 

So, Lafayette: Disclose where our money goes, and divest from any mutual funds and bonds that fund Israel’s genocidal campaign in Palestine.

Note: If you have any criticism, please feel free to email me directly.

Azalea Danes ’24 is an organizer and a member of the Pards 4 Palestine coalition.

Comments (6)

  • D

    Drew SwedbergApr 26, 2024 at 1:31 pm

    Thank you for your words, your clarity, and your commitment, Azalea

    Reply
  • Z

    Zionist PardApr 26, 2024 at 11:02 am

    Why should you or your antisemitic comrades have any say over where the money is spent? First, each of you should disclose how much you actually pay to attend Lafayette before you get to determine what the school does. It almost certainly starts with a $0. If you hate the school & this country so much, please leave. You’d really be doing everyone a big favor.

    Reply
    • A

      Anti-Zionist AlumApr 26, 2024 at 12:06 pm

      Snobbery doesn’t suit someone who is the supporter of a state that is the biggest welfare recipient in the world (to the tune of $4B a year). And thanks for using White Supremacist talking points like “if you don’t like the country, leave it” to confirm what so many know to be the truth, that Zionism = racist supremacist ideology.

      Reply
    • P

      Pepper Prize FinalistApr 26, 2024 at 1:37 pm

      Under that logic, we should restrict Pepper Prize finalists to full-pay students only.

      The people you think hate the school are the ones who best embody Lafayette’s ideal. Maybe you’d be doing everyone a big favor by educating yourself.

      Reply
  • M

    Monica SalasApr 26, 2024 at 10:44 am

    Thank you for this, Azalea. Reading the college newspaper recently has been quite depressing, but reading op-eds like yours also gives us hope.

    Reply
  • A

    Alum '18Apr 26, 2024 at 10:01 am

    Thank you for sharing this, Azalea. It brings me a great deal of relief to know students with a conscience and a voice exist on Lafayette’s campus while the Newspaper performs for the Administration the job Fox News did for the Trump admin, and many students simply sit on the sideline. Unfortunately, Lafayette has always attracted the most apolitical, upper middle class type student, and it appears that hasn’t changed while we see mass protests sweep college campuses across the country but relatively little action at Lafayette.

    While P4P continues its necessary work, know you have the support of countless alums, and students and activists from schools across the country, and of course, hundreds of millions of people around the world who are joining the growing movement for Palestinian liberation. When that movement bears fruit, which it inevitably will, the role of the Lafayette Newspaper and the current administration will be remembered with the shame it deserves.

    Reply
