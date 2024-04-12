Student+Government+forms+additional+committee+at+April+4+meeting

Student Government’s April 4 meeting saw budget approvals, a review of the updated Mission and Values statement proposal and the creation of a Superior Teaching Awards ad hoc committee.

There were 10 new budget allocations requested by clubs an hour before the meeting, including Running Club, Equestrian Club, Men’s Club Volleyball and Marquis Players, among others.

Running Club requested $3650 to cover race costs and $3530 was approved, as unspecified emergency costs are not viewed as a valid justification for a higher budget, according to budget committee chair Christo Maheras ‘26. The Equestrian Club requested a budget of $1000, and $500 was approved upon evaluating their club dues.

After the first draft of the college’s new mission and values statement was denied by the faculty, the second version was approved during last week’s faculty meeting. Student Government now must review the statement and sign off on it — a review that began at the April 4 meeting.

Following Student Government’s review of the statement, members found that some language within the statement could be improved to improve inclusivity and continuity. Many also cited accountability for administration as a necessary component of the statement. According to college President Nicole Hurd, members of Student Government have not yet officially voted on the statement.

The Mission and Values statement can be revised until May 20 when it will be presented to the Board of Trustees for final approval.

Finally, a new ad hoc committee was also introduced. The Superior Teaching Awards Committee is tasked with selecting two outstanding professors in both the sciences and humanities to be the recipients of their Superior Teaching Awards.

According to the bylaws, the Academic Affairs committee is “responsible for the administration of the Student Government Superior Teaching Award.”