Leopards football welcomes 27 players on National Signing Day

Kirby Sports Center, the home of Lafayettes basketball teams, will be transformed into a debate stage come September.
Chris Kirch 26 resigned for personal reasons. (Photo courtesy of Student Government)
The Finance & Business office is located in the basement of Marquis Hall.
According to a college spokesman, Public Safety responded to the Kappa Kappa Gamma house on three occasions. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College)
Professors can tailor their AI syllabus policies any way they choose.
Mark Sapara comes to Lafayette after a two-year tenure at Oberlin College. (Photo courtesy of Mark Sapara)
Juniors are registering for courses today and sophomores and first-years will do the same next week.
The Jones Lecture is an annual event featuring faculty members presenting from a variety of disciplines.
Michael McGuire, who chairs the Faculty Affairs and Resources Committee, praised the new fund for broadening access for professors.
Provost John Meier navigated the colleges academic division through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chris Kirch 26 resigned for personal reasons. (Photo courtesy of Student Government)
There was one contested committee chair election at the Feb. 1 meeting.
The Student Government president pledged to hold another vote on amending the groups rules after improperly doing so last week.
Pard Pantry is located in the basement of Farinon College Center and can be used by all students.
No members of the class of 2026 delegation returned to the general body.
Professors can tailor their AI syllabus policies any way they choose.
Graphic by Trebor Maitin 24 for The Lafayette
Mark Sapara comes to Lafayette after a two-year tenure at Oberlin College. (Photo courtesy of Mark Sapara)
Christine Blaha served as Parkhursts resident district manager at Lafayette for one semester. (Photo courtesy of Web Archive)
Provost John Meier will be relocating to Providence, Rhode Island for his new role. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
The top presidential candidates for the 2024 race are incumbent Joe Biden, former president Donald Trump and Nikki Haley. (Photo courtesy of the Hindustan Times)
The Commodores opening came after a six-year construction process.
Tamir Freeman is a 23-year-old male said to have last resided on the 200 block of Northampton Street in Easton. (Photo courtesy of The Morning Call)
The construction began the week of Oct. 9 and is expected to continue for the remainder of the semester.
Election Day saw a decrease in turnout in Northampton County compared to last years midterm election. (Photo courtesy of The Morning Call)
According to a college spokesman, Public Safety responded to the Kappa Kappa Gamma house on three occasions. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College)
All police officers in Pennsylvania are required to undergo deescalation training.
Tamir Freeman is a 23-year-old male said to have last resided on the 200 block of Northampton Street in Easton. (Photo courtesy of The Morning Call)
There are two types of officers that work under Public Safety: campus police officers and security officers.
The colleges yearly crime history is published in the Annual Security and Fire Safety Report.
Kirby Sports Center, the home of Lafayettes basketball teams, will be transformed into a debate stage come September.
The Finance & Business office is located in the basement of Marquis Hall.
Professors can tailor their AI syllabus policies any way they choose.
Cinco Cantina is the first of multiple pop-up restaurants planned by the colleges dining services.
Residents of Watson Hall reported water damage in the days before a ceiling collapsed in one room. (Photo courtesy of Kira Baker 27)
The Butlers like to joke that they were matchmade by their parents.
Dear Dette: Love advice that you didnt ask for
Philosophy of Love and Sex studies the discussions of love in Platos Symposium. (Photo courtesy of Goodreads)
Porters Pub has been a part of the Easton community since the 1980s.
Hearts were placed all over Easton businesses including Giacomos Italian Market and Grille.
Olivia Hofmann 24 and Olivia Bamford 24 both transitioned from violin to oboe before high school.
Chris Nappo 27 first started making pottery in the ninth grade. (Photo courtesy of Chris Nappo Ceramics)
For Those Who Waited uses songs Téo Rodriguez 24 has written over the last three years. (Photo courtesy of Téo Rodriguez 24)
Carnival Craze puts carnival fun into an interactive board game.
Elena Duffy 24 is currently working on a new EP. (Photo courtesy of Elena Duffy 24)
Nora Goes Off Script is a cozy read with a romance to root for. (Photo courtesy of Amazon)
Before Turn the Lights Back On, Billy Joel had not released original music since 2007. (Photo courtesy of Stereogum)
When Harry Met Sally... is a rom-com for the books. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
In the Time of the Butterflies takes place in 20th century Dominican Republic. (Photo courtesy of Goodreads)
Maestro follows the life and career of legendary composer Leonard Bernstein. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
Fox Bakerys shelves include many European treats, such as Russian honey cake.
Barbara Vasconez and Mik Mattis are the team that runs all operations at Mystery Box Games.
The idea for Seth and Co. Coffee started as an online business.
Belleville Market features handmade goods and has a homey energy.
The Raven 96 was opened out of Raven Gabriels love for the restaurant industry.
The Prestigious Pardettes will be performing at basketball games this winter. (Photo courtesy of Janiya Hood 25)
The Mid-Autumn Festival is a celebration of unity and love. (Photo courtesy of Susanna Hontz 24)
Ari Ismail ‘26 and Ariel Haber-Fawcett ‘25 created the Middle Eastern Studies Association to raise awareness of issues in the region.
Meredith Forman 24 hopes that the addition of pride flags on the arts houses will spur more LGBTQ+ inclusivity.
Benjamin Herman 23, Joshua Hale 23 and Shirley Liu 23 said that their trip to Tokyo was one to remember. (Photo courtesy of Shirley Liu 23)
Student Government protested the slow-moving process of building a student center in the spring of 1988.
The Presidents House has a rich history that spans over a century.
Rick Fisher (right), who was the Leopard mascot for 15 years, poses with the current mascot, Dysean Alexander. (Photo courtesy of Dysean Alexander)
The current spring concert, Lafchella, features student bands and local performers. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
Beginning in the 1970s, WJRH was funded by Hugh Hefners Playboy foundation.
Lia Embil 17 turned hidden treasures into art in a recent exhibition. (Photo courtesy of Lia Embil 17)
Beginning in the 1970s, WJRH was funded by Hugh Hefners Playboy foundation.
RolleyPulley is a “2-person, three-dimensional Tug of War,” according to its website. 
Shayne Figueroa 99 first became interested in food studies after taking an American Studies class at Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Shayne Figueroa 99)
Amy Emerick Clerkin 03 landed a Capitol Hill gig just months after graduation. (Photo courtesy of LegiStorm)
Junior forward Chris Rubayo locks down an Army defender during the Leopards close win over the Black Knights. (Photo courtesy of Army Athletics)
The new class of players includes two from the Lehigh Valley. (Photo by Jay Bendlin for GoLeopards)
Senior forward Kayla Drummond set her career scoring record against Army. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Freshmen Stella Malinowski, Jaylon Joseph, Mark Butler, Nadia Zaffanella and Ida Moczerniuk (left to right) have been tearing it up for the Leopards. (Photos courtesy of GoLeopards)
The strength and conditioning coaches work to better the performance of student-athletes. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
The new class of players includes two from the Lehigh Valley. (Photo by Jay Bendlin for GoLeopards)
Donavon Nathaniel comes to Lafayette by way of University of Wisconsin-Platteville with stops at Georgia State and Kansas. (Photo courtesy of University of Wisconsin-Platteville)
Sophomore running back Jamar Curtis runs past a Delaware defender. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Leopards fans were probably taking pictures at the game with the new iPhone 5s. (Edit by Trebor Maitin for The Lafayette)
The Leopards have a chance to secure the programs first-ever NCAA FCS Playoff win. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Members of the mens soccer team has been reading books about teamwork to the students. (Photo courtesy of Lawrence Aydlett 25)
Junior forward Lawrence Aydlett fights off a Boston defender. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Members of the soccer team thank fans after their quarterfinal victory over American University. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Senior forward Hale Lombard takes a shot against American in the Patriot League quarterfinal game. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Junior forward Andrey MacIntyre jumps up for a header against Bucknell. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Junior forward Chris Rubayo locks down an Army defender during the Leopards close win over the Black Knights. (Photo courtesy of Army Athletics)
Junior center Justin Vander Baan drives past a Terrier defender. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Junior guard Eric Sondberg takes a shot over a Bucknell defender. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
The track and field team attended three meets over winter break. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Bob Foltz can be found on the sidelines of nearly every basketball game.
Amanda Golini 17 celebrates with the U.S. National Field Hockey team after clinching an Olympic berth. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College on Linkedin)
Junior midfielder and captain Lineke Spaans dribbles against American in the Patriot League final. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
The field hockey team celebrates its semifinal win against Boston. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Junior midfielder Lineke Spaans earned First Team honors for her 29-point season. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Sophomore midfielder Josephine van Wijk fires a shot on goal during the Leopards win over Towson. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
The tennis teams pose following their wins against Coppin State. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Sophomore Jake Magnusson gets set to receive in the first round of the Bucknell Invitational. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
The tennis team beat Loyola Maryland for the first time in school history. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Senior Halle DeNardo waits to return the ball during her match against Lehigh. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Sophomore Olivia Boeckman uses the forehand during the Leopards matchup. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Senior middle blocker Gracie Gibson earned All-Patriot League Second Team honors this season. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Freshman middle back Irelynd Lorenzen spikes the ball. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Freshman outside hitter Emma Patmon prepares to bump the ball. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Christian Kiselica led George Washington to a top-25 ranking prior to coming to Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
The team poses after its win in the final game of the season. (Photo courtesy of @lafayettewclubvball on Instagram)
Love at first write
Reflecting on 2023
Reflecting on 2023
Letter from the Editor: Student Government debate
Letter from the Editor
Letter from the editor
Leopards football welcomes 27 players on National Signing Day

Byline photo of Dan Sullivan
By Dan Sullivan, Staff WriterFebruary 9, 2024
The+new+class+of+players+includes+two+from+the+Lehigh+Valley.+%28Photo+by+Jay+Bendlin+for+GoLeopards%29
The new class of players includes two from the Lehigh Valley. (Photo by Jay Bendlin for GoLeopards)

Another recruiting season has come and gone for the football team, as 27 new players signed their letters of intent to join the Leopards’ roster on National Signing Day this past Wednesday.

This marks the program’s second full recruiting cycle under head coach John Troxell and its first since 2014 as defending Patriot League champions. 

“This class was important for filling in areas of need within the program,” Troxell said. “We not only needed to add depth, but it was crucial to add guys with great potential to take over.”

Although the team is retaining a considerable amount of talent, the coaching staff filled out some positions more than others. They were particularly focused on adding to the secondary, according to Troxell.

“Our secondary will return all four guys, but all four guys will leave in one year,” Troxell said. “Finding players who can develop and be important for us down the road helps build off the momentum and success that we’ve had.”

Outside linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator Andrew Seumalo emphasized the importance of focusing on the physical attributes of players during the recruiting process. This allows the coaches to devote their time to the developmental process when the players start practicing with the team.

“Athletically, we look for things that we can’t coach,” Seumalo said. “Physical attributes like size and frame, as well as athletic abilities such as speed and explosiveness are what we look for in potential recruits.”

Seumalo and Troxell also stressed academic success and strong character as some of the key factors that can help prospective players stand out.

“Being here at Lafayette, there is an academic component to it,” Seumalo said. “We want guys who can handle the workload of being both a championship football player and an elite academic student-athlete. They need to be the right fit for both our program and the school.”

“The standard is the same for everyone in the program,” Troxell said. “The expectation is that they are great members of our community and have a work ethic to contribute to a championship team.”

The recruits hail from across the United States and Canada, representing 10 states and Washington, D.C. Two players from the Lehigh Valley will be joining the team: both wide receiver Mason Kuehner and offensive lineman Sean Kinney played under Tom Falzone ’00 at Nazareth.

The new additions to the team will have plenty of experienced players to learn from as well. Seven seniors have announced that they will be returning to the team for their fifth year: defensive backs Neriyan Brown, Semaj Cross and A.T. Ntantang, linebackers Preston Forney and Tristen Roundtree, defensive lineman Adam Port and punter Jakob Trestik.

Despite the significant number of new players and returners, the team will also be losing some major pieces. Sixteen seniors have announced that they are leaving the program. Among them are three of the team’s four captains: linebacker Marco Olivas, wide receiver Carl Smith and offensive lineman Michael Barr.

The Leopards are moving forward without several other starters as well, as defensive tackle Blamassi Meite and linebacker Billy Shaeffer will graduate while tight end Mason Gilbert and offensive linemen John Olmstead and Barr are transferring. Gilbert and Olmstead have both announced commitments to continue playing FCS football at Maine, whereas Barr has committed to FBS Power Five school Duke.

Both Troxell and Seumalo have high expectations for this new class of recruits and are excited for them to join the team this fall.

“They’re coming in here to compete for playing time, which will also make the guys already here get better,” Seumalo said. “Ultimately, I think the competition will bring out the best in everyone, and in turn, we’ll get a better 11 on the field.”
