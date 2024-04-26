Suspect in December Centre Square shooting captured

The manhunt for Tamir Freeman took four months. (Photo courtesy of The Morning Call)

After a four-month-long manhunt for a shooter who opened fire in Easton Centre Square, a suspect was arrested on Tuesday, according to the Morning Call.

Tamir Freeman, 23, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Newark, New Jersey. He was wanted for and will be charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and attempted homicide.

Easton Police Department “had been working with the U.S. Marshals since the shooting when we believed that he fled from Easton,” said Lt. Matthew Gerould of the Easton Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Section. “We have members of the Easton Police Department that are deputized as the task force officers on the marshals’ task force, so we have a good relationship with them. They had been assisting us in tracking and trying to locate Mr. Freeman since the shooting.”

According to Gerould, Freeman was taken into custody without incident and is awaiting extradition to Easton.

Freeman was suspected to have shot and injured a man on Dec. 11, resulting in the latter’s hospitalization. The man, who has not been identified, survived his injuries. Two businesses and a parked vehicle were also damaged by gunfire.