Teniola Bakare ‘23 and Kay Rodriguez ‘23 bring young alumni perspective to admissions

The new composting system was implemented after a lengthy delay due to COVID-19.
Dining administrators have cited growing pains in the challenges experienced by students.
The new post office system utilizes kiosks and lockers for package pickup.
Jessica Hess joins Chaplain Alex Hendrickson to provide greater support and comfort to students on campus.
The Commodore will be the first of the new buildings to finish construction.
ChatGPT is one of the most widely used AI programs among students.
The Curriculum and Educational Policy Committee spearheaded changes to Lafayettes curriculum.
Krista Evans main goal as dean of admissions is to understand the campus community. (Photo courtesy of Bethlehem Area School District)
Some Student Government members drafted a resolution in response to the Faculty Teaching & Learning Committees proposal.
Some biology students were unable to take seats in classes due to staff turnover.
The debut of Simons Market has been largely overshadowed by widespread complaints about the new dining provider.
The Leopards Lair offers space for student groups to hold events.
Lafayette Data community provided the above graph of budget allocations by category. (Figure courtesy of Lafayette Data Community)
Sarah Moschenross favorite part of her job is forging connections with students and faculty. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
The Lafayette Inn was once owned by Lafayettes chapter of Pi Lambda Phi.
The incumbent mayor, Sal Panto Jr. (left), is facing a primary challenge from Peter Melan (right), a self-fashioned maverick who serves on the Easton City Council. (Photo by Brian Myszkowski for LehighValleyNews.com)
The bear sighting was reported directly to Easton City Hall. (Photo courtesy of @cityofeastonpa on Twitter)
The primary election will be held on May 16.
A burglary was reported at the Kappa Kappa Gamma house on Tuesday night. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College)
The accident occurred at the intersection of McCartney and High Streets.
Public Safety has increased its presence on and off campus following the incident.
Trump was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business documents. (Photo by Seth Wenig for the Associated Press)
Clement Swaby was connected to alleged crimes in other jurisdictions with DNA evidence. (Photo courtesy of The Morning Call)
One of the motions tasks faculty with exploring alternative sources of information for students.
Olivia Simione ‘26 will be getting a certification from the Diversified Vegetable Pre-Apprenticeship program in February. (Photo courtesy of Olivia Simione ‘26)
Liam Thompson 24 and Ellie Walsh 25 worked in the field this summer on dam removal research. (Photo courtesy of David Brandes)
Teniola Bakare ‘23 uses her experience as a recent grad to help find new Leopards. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Admissions)
Ari Ismail ‘26 and Ariel Haber-Fawcett ‘25 created the Middle Eastern Studies Association to raise awareness of issues in the region.
Professor Karina Skvirsky created collages to display the technologies of the Incans and the Cañari. (Photo courtesy of Karina Skvisrky)
Maria Cangro 24 (front, center-right) lived at Skidmore College for two weeks while taking creative writing workshops. (Photo courtesy of Maria Cangro 24)
Maria Soukup 26 is trained in playing classical music on the violin. (Photo courtesy of Rae Shepard 26)
Hanoi Ragmen has performed in established venues in Washington, D.C. (Photo courtesy of Shaan Shuster 23)
Zach Freiheiter 23 has been composing his own music since his first year at Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Zach Freiheiter 23)
Juliana Soldat 24 sculpted pieces for her independent study that comment on mental health and personal struggles. (Photo courtesy of Juliana Soldat 24)
Xolo Maridueña stars as the titular character in DCs Blue Beetle (2023). (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
Stephen Rowleys The Celebrants is funny and genuine, and is one of Maddies most highly recommended reads of summer break. (Photo courtesy of Goodreads)
Next year, Taylor Swift will be taking the Eras Tour global. (Photo courtesy of Teen Vogue)
A projected background was utilized to immerse the audience deeper in the play. (Photo courtesy of Timmy Mayrose 23)
Christopher Nolans Oppenheimer will add to his impressive filmography this summer. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
The Raven 96 was opened out of Raven Gabriels love for the restaurant industry.
College Hill Café is located diagonal from College Hill Tavern at 501 Cattell Street. (Photo courtesy of Rose DeFranco)
Casa 401 offers Colombian-made clothing, homeware, accessories and more.
Mia and Maddies offers desserts and flavors from around the world.
Jenny DeLorenzo intends for Plants + Coffee to have a cozy and relaxed atmosphere. (Photo courtesy of WFMZ)
Meredith Forman 24 hopes that the addition of pride flags on the arts houses will spur more LGBTQ+ inclusivity.
Benjamin Herman 23, Joshua Hale 23 and Shirley Liu 23 said that their trip to Tokyo was one to remember. (Photo courtesy of Shirley Liu 23)
Write to Be opted against a typical club structure in favor of a more close-knit feel. (Graphic by Samantha Peabody 25 for Write to Be)
LafKid Connect hosts students from Easton Middle School on campus every Tuesday. (Photo courtesy of Camille Carthy 23)
Rick Fisher (right), who was the Leopard mascot for 15 years, poses with the current mascot, Dysean Alexander. (Photo courtesy of Dysean Alexander)
The current spring concert, Lafchella, features student bands and local performers. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
Beginning in the 1970s, WJRH was funded by Hugh Hefners Playboy foundation.
Ted Norton eventually resigned from his position at Lafayettes library after being accused of having communist ties. (Photo courtesy of the College Archives)
The display on James Armistead Lafayette will be in Skillman room 209 throughout Black History Month.
Lia Embil 17 turned hidden treasures into art in a recent exhibition. (Photo courtesy of Lia Embil 17)
RolleyPulley is a “2-person, three-dimensional Tug of War,” according to its website. 
Shayne Figueroa 99 first became interested in food studies after taking an American Studies class at Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Shayne Figueroa 99)
Amy Emerick Clerkin 03 landed a Capitol Hill gig just months after graduation. (Photo courtesy of LegiStorm)
Sophomore running back Jamar Curtis evades a Sacred Heart defender. (Photo by George Vikranis for GoLeopards)
First-year midfielder Nadia Zaffanella takes a shot against St. Josephs. (Photo courtesy of Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Junior Grace Sanborn poses with one of her clubs. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
The field hockey team gathers for a huddle at Rappolt Field. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Senior middle blocker Gracie Gibson brings her teammates in for a huddle. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Head football coach John Troxell addresses the team after the spring Maroon and White scrimmage. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Malik Hamm will play for the Ravens in his hometown of Baltimore. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Sophomore Nahjee Adams carries the ball past defenders. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Among the Leopards leaving are defensive lineman Malik Hamm, who declared for the NFL draft. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
First-year forward Roy Biegon maneuvers around a Le Moyne defender. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Members of Lafayette leadership, coaches and donors unveiled the new Gummeson Grounds at Metzgar Field Complex. (Photo by Ryan Hulvat for GoLeopards)
Junior Lawrence Aydlett works around a Drexel defender in their 1-1 draw on Aug. 28. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Mens soccer tied ESU at Cottingham Stadium. (Photo courtesy of Charlie Johnson)
The Gummeson Grounds will have several improvements, including a new press box. (Photo courtesy of Charlie Johnson)
Both sophomore CJ Fulton and senior Leo OBoyle announced they were transferring last week. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Adama Sanogo waits to embrace head coach Dan Hurley following their national championship victory. (Photo courtesy of KSL Sports)
Sophomore guard CJ Fulton is a key member of the basketball team with an interesting playing history and optimistic view on the Leopards future. (Photo courtesy of CJ Fulton 25)
The mens basketball team celebrates its Sunday night win against American, which sent it to the Patriot League finals. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Senior captain Leo OBoyle, who scored his 1,000th career point against American on Sunday, will be key for the Leopards against Colgate. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Junior Lineke Spaans drives up the field against Ohio State. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Sophomore midfielder Lineke Spaans (left) and senior defender Simone Hefting (right) were laureled for their impressive performances this fall. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Freshman midfielder Josephine van Wijk is recognized before the Leopards beat Holy Cross. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Fifth-year Molly McAndrew takes the ball up the field during one of her last games as a Leopard. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Sophomore Jake Magnusson gets set to receive in the first round of the Bucknell Invitational. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
The tennis team beat Loyola Maryland for the first time in school history. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Senior Halle DeNardo waits to return the ball during her match against Lehigh. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Sophomore Olivia Boeckman uses the forehand during the Leopards matchup. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Senior Nash Lovallo was a first place finisher this weekend at the Bloomsburg Invitational. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Christian Kiselica led George Washington to a top-25 ranking prior to coming to Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
The team poses after its win in the final game of the season. (Photo courtesy of @lafayettewclubvball on Instagram)
The Lafayette mens club volleyball team poses after its successful first tournament. (Photo courtesy of @laf_mvb on Instagram)
Volleyball celebrates their 3-1 win against rival Lehigh last weekend. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Sophomore outside hitter Abby Nieporte spikes a ball for a point during the Leopards victory over Manhattan College last weekend. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Teniola Bakare ‘23 and Kay Rodriguez ‘23 bring young alumni perspective to admissions

Byline photo of Natalia Ferruggia
By Natalia Ferruggia, Assistant Culture EditorSeptember 8, 2023
Teniola+Bakare+%E2%80%9823+uses+her+experience+as+a+recent+grad+to+help+find+new+Leopards.+%28Photo+courtesy+of+Lafayette+Admissions%29
Teniola Bakare ‘23 uses her experience as a recent grad to help find new Leopards. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Admissions)

Recent graduates Teniola Bakare ‘23 and Kay Rodriguez ‘23 are not done with Lafayette just yet. They have moved on from being students to working as counselors for the college’s admissions office.

According to Bakare and Rodriguez, working in admissions post-grad has so far been a meaningful experience in a comfortable and familiar work environment. 

“I took this job because I knew I would be in a workplace with people that made me feel comfortable,” Bakare said. 

“I worked here for four years as a student,” Rodriguez said. “Even when I was virtual, I was doing virtual events and stuff like that. I also knew a lot of the [directors] and counselors, so I think that just made it a lot better for me.”

Bakare feels that as young alumni, she and Rodriguez have a unique perspective on admissions and can speak to prospective students on a more personal level due to their recent experiences. 

​​”I feel like [Rodriguez] and I, and maybe just some of the younger people in this office, we can very much notice when students are trying their best,” Bakare said. “I have a good gauge of what it’s like to be a student in the twenty-first century … so I understand when I’m looking at something and I know that a student is exerting themselves to the best of their ability.” 

“It doesn’t matter how many activities you’re doing that you put on your CommonApp because I can tell that you trying your best in a couple of activities is your way of being like, ‘Oh, I’m a go-getter. I’m ambitious,’” Bakare continued. 

Kay Rodriquez ’23 worked in the college admissions office throughout her Lafayette career (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Admissions)

Rodriguez appreciates that the position allows for connections with applicants on a personal level. “You can see the weight come off [the prospective student’s] shoulders,” Rodriguez said. “Because it’s like, ‘Okay, I can relate to you about something’ … I think that not only helps the students remember Lafayette as a college … but also just feel more comfortable with Lafayette.”

Bakare believes that being a recent graduate of the college has allowed her to form her own perspective on what to look for in a prospective student: someone who cultivates the Lafayette ideal. 

“I have an idea now of students that I want to be here,” Bakare said. “I have an idea of what Lafayette should strive for, and I view that as a plus because I will bring in students that I know when I was a student I would have liked to have been classmates with [and] surrounded myself with.”

Rodriguez also feels that having the experience of being a Lafayette student and interacting with fellow Lafayette students has given her a strong idea of what she admires in prospective students.

“I definitely have been getting a lot of kids lately who are unafraid to do what interests them or to pursue what interests them,” Rodriguez said. “And that’s something that I definitely value, especially at a place like Lafayette where you [have] that freedom to explore multiple areas of interests, whether it be academic or personal.”
