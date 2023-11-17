Letter to the Editor: Response to Pards for Palestine

To the editor,

The Pards for Palestine op-ed piece and their defense of the poster “from the river to the sea” requires a rebuttal. I applaud the students for making a statement, but their excuses for the use of a term that since it was first uttered as a notorious call to arms is unforgivable.

As well, Professor Rachel Goshgarian’s response was most egregious: “… to my understanding…” is sheer gobbledygook. And this from a historian of the Middle East, no less.

What is happening in Gaza is horrific, but understand Hamas can lose battles with Israel 1,000 times, but Israel can lose only once. Have any of the sympathizers examined the Hamas manifesto before taking an unflinching position? Seems not. This phrase in question is repeated hundreds of times in both Palestinian and Hamas propaganda. On Nov. 11, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, at his meeting in Saudi Arabia, said unequivocally that “the only solution for this conflict is the resistance continuing against the Israeli oppression until the establishment of the Palestinian state from the river to the sea.” Can this be made any clearer?

Student Miles Asher Dorai-Raj said that he did not know that the phrase was used by Hamas prior to the OnePard report. I also found this offputting. Forgiving the fact that he is a young student, he should nonetheless understand better and do his homework before making a commitment to a public notice. As Alvin Toffler said, “The illiterate to the 21st Century will not be those who cannot read and write but those who cannot learn, unlearn and relearn.”

And then there is Mariama Bah ’24, an organizer. Liberation, you say. Gaza is run by a terrorist organization that would cut off your head if you were Jewish while it keeps their citizens in mortal peril. And you are speaking about “understanding.”

The Palestinians have had myriad opportunities to make a way forward as well as to make Gaza a fertile landmark to peace and prosperity. But instead, they took Qatari (and Iranian) monies and dug underground cities to use as military launching pads. Please point Dorai-Raj and Mariama Bah — as well as Professor Goshgarian — to a quote by Abba Eban (Israel’s Foreign Affairs Minister) after the Geneva Peace Conference in 1973: “The Palestinians never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity.”

Richard S. Koplin ’64