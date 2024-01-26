Dance team goes national

The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

Does Lafayette have a turnover problem?
Mark Sapara named student life’s first associate vice president
Christine Blaha out as dining head
Provost to leave college for American Mathematical Society
Manhunt in progress for Easton shooting suspect
Mark Sapara named student life’s first associate vice president
Seniors experience glitches in new course registration process
Jones Faculty Lecturer Melissa Galloway speaks to importance of chemistry in atmosphere
New faculty fund provides travel opportunities for professors
Provost to step down at end of year
College receives grant for Pard Pantry
Meet your new Student Government representatives
Student government report card, Nov. 30
Student Government sees 2 resignations, including former president
Student Government report card, Nov. 16
Does Lafayette have a turnover problem?
Mark Sapara named student life’s first associate vice president
Christine Blaha out as dining head
Provost to leave college for American Mathematical Society
Dean of Students Brian Samble abruptly departs college
Manhunt in progress for Easton shooting suspect
Cattell construction seeks to improve safety, poses difficulties to students
Democrats wallop Republicans in off-year election
Lafayette works to remedy tree removal dispute
Suspect at large after fatal South Side shooting
Manhunt in progress for Easton shooting suspect
Public Safety 101
Contextualizing the weekly crime log
Suspect at large after fatal South Side shooting
Meth seized, six arrests made after Downtown raid
Does Lafayette have a turnover problem?
Mark Sapara named student life’s first associate vice president
Provost to leave college for American Mathematical Society
Pop-up restaurant to open for 3 days at former Miss Jackson’s
Public Safety 101
From Big Ben to Big Island
Former professor’s book becomes Apple TV+ show
The long road to Farinon College Center
Students showcase project at college writing program conference
Maddie’s Library: Winter break reading review
The Olivias of the oboe section
Student Artist Spotlight: Chris Nappo ’27 sells pottery from Easton to Alaska
Student Artist Spotlight: Rapper Téo Rodriguez ‘24 releases debut album
Matthew Moise ’24 develops new board game
Student Artist Spotlight: Elena Duffy ‘24 finds her voice
Maddie’s Library: Winter break reading review
Cinema with Sam: Sam’s winter break favorites
Soulful holiday albums to soothe your spirit
Cinema with Sam: ‘The Holdovers’ is a Christmas movie for the books
Maddie’s Library: Winter break reading list
Small Business Spotlight: Fox Bakery brings European treats to Easton
Small Business Spotlight: Every night is game night at Mystery Box Games
Small Business Spotlight: Seth and Co. Coffee builds community for young adults with special needs
Small Business Spotlight: Belleville Market brings Parisian charm to Pennsylvania
Small Business Spotlight: The Raven 96 proves breakfast is most important meal of day
Prestigious Pardettes perform at first ever fall showcase
Mid-Autumn Festival celebrates Chinese cultural traditions
From the court to the stage
Pride flags installed at art houses as ‘visual show of allyship’
Forensics team takes on Tokyo
The long road to Farinon College Center
A look into the President’s House then and now
Unmasking the Leopard
History of the spring concert
The 1970s transformation of WJRH
Alum Spotlight: Lia Embil ‘17 turns Lafayette creations into career
The 1970s transformation of WJRH
Battle of balance: RolleyPulley game installed in Farinon
Alumni Spotlight: NYU professor Shayne Figueroa ’99 shares passion for food history
Alumni Spotlight: Amy Emerick Clerkin ’03 on climbing Washington’s ranks
Men’s basketball wins seven straight Patriot League games
Dance team goes national
What you missed in athletics over winter break
Women’s basketball’s woes continue with losses to Bucknell, Loyola
Swimming and diving plunges into new year
Football falls to Delaware in nail-biter in first round of FCS playoffs
The last time football won the Patriot League Championship
FCS playoff preview: Lafayette vs. Delaware
Football routs Lehigh, clinches first Patriot League title since 2013
Why Lafayette will win the 159th Rivalry game
Earn Your Spots book club connects soccer players with local students
Men’s soccer ends dominant run with Patriot League championship loss at BU
Men’s soccer championship preview
Men’s soccer vies for Patriot League title after overtime wins against American, Loyola
Men’s soccer finishes regular season with two draws
Men’s basketball wins seven straight Patriot League games
What you missed in athletics over winter break
Section 5, row B, seat 1
Men’s basketball extends losing streak to six
Men’s basketball winless at weekend tournament, falls to Drexel at home
Field hockey falls to American in Patriot League final
Field hockey championship preview
Field hockey defeats Lehigh, Boston on way to championship
Field hockey brings winning streak to 7 with non-conference wins
Field hockey beats BU, Providence to clinch playoff spot
Tennis teams debut at Bucknell Invitational
Men’s tennis sets program record in blowout victory over Loyola Maryland
Women’s tennis drops senior day match to Lehigh
Women’s tennis kicks off regular season with decisive victory
Men’s tennis shines in last fall tournament, looks with optimism to spring season
Volleyball drops final match of season
Volleyball falls in blowout matches against Lehigh, Bucknell
Volleyball falls to Loyola in hard-fought match
Christian Kiselica named head volleyball coach
Women’s club volleyball wins final tournament of semester
Dance team goes national

By Benjamin White, Staff WriterJanuary 26, 2024
The dance team competed in the Hip Hop and Pom categories at nationals. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College on X)

You will always see them on the sidelines of a football or basketball game, but the dance team has much more to offer. The team traveled to Orlando, Florida over winter break to compete in the Universal Dance Association Nationals from Jan. 12-14. 

The team is relatively new to this high-profile competition; this is only its second time competing in UDA Nationals. The yearly competition brings together collegiate dance programs from across the country and allows dance teams that normally support athletic teams from the sidelines to take center stage.

While the team is recognized by the athletic department as the official dance team, it still receives club funding from Student Government because the NCAA does not recognize dance as a Division I sport.

However, the UDA Nationals are extremely competitive, with dance programs from schools like Ohio State, Minnesota and LSU all traveling to Orlando.

“The college competition is a whole other caliber,” senior captain Jenna Tempkin said. “It’s completely different. It was a lot of learning curves … to understand what we were getting ourselves into.”

Junior captain Anna Van Ormer competed in high-level competition back in high school but cited UDA Nationals as a unique challenge.

“College nationals is definitely more intense, it’s more stressful, but it’s also way more exciting,” Van Ormer said.

The team competed in the Hip Hop and Pom categories this year.

Competing in UDA Nationals involved a lengthy preparation process for the team, with required dance camps back in August, a preseason to update the freshmen on sideline dances, 10-15 hours of practice each week, performing at football and basketball games and an early return from winter break for higher intensity practices.

“We were back here on Jan. 4, and then had practice more or less all day from that day to the day we left the 11th,” Tempkin said.

Junior Camille Gitow described these last practices as “very intense.”

“Preparing for nationals was a big undertaking,” Gitow said. “It was a lot mentally, but it was very worth it and the support system on the team is really great.” 

Throughout these practices, coach Melissa Diehl helped the team clean up and correct choreography. Diehl joined the team as a coach just last year, having connections to the team that ultimately brought her to Lafayette. Diehl referenced her “experience with the dance team world” as significant in aiding team dancers in growing from last year’s performance at UDA Nationals. She also helped to implement a new strength and conditioning program.

The connectivity and togetherness of the team also facilitated the team’s growth this past year.

“Even just the team camaraderie from last year to this year … just a complete 180,” Diehl said.

The team earned event scores of 73.7302 and 85 in Hip Hop and Pom, respectively, on a scale of 100.

“It was incredible, and I’m extremely sad that I don’t get to do it again anymore,” Tempkin said. “But it was a very fun way to end my almost 14 years of dance competition,” Tempkin said.

“I definitely just want to push everyone as hard as they can,” Van Ormer said about the prospect of competing next year.

Beyond just numbers and raw scores, the team came out of Nationals proud of its accomplishments and for its recognition by the school.

“Most of the time, they’re cheering on other teams — cheering on the football team, cheering on the basketball team,” Diehl said. “This is what they got to do for themselves.”

Gitow referenced team conversations with Brianna Braswell ‘16, a former team captain who now works in admissions for Lafayette.

“We talked to her and she said that this has always been the dream, that this has been what the girls have always wanted to do and work towards, and the fact that we’re doing it now is just really amazing,” Gitow said.
