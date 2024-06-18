Peter Milius waives preliminary hearing, formal arraignment to come

Photo by Emma Sylvester for The Lafayette Peter Milius’ formal arraignment is expected to take place in Courtroom 1 of the Northampton County Courthouse.

Peter Milius, the former Lafayette College student charged with possession of child pornography and invasion of privacy, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Robert Weber last Tuesday.

The case will now move from the Magisterial District Court to the Court of Common Pleas of Pennsylvania, where Milius will formally hear the charges brought against him and enter a plea. The formal arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 19 at 1 p.m.

According to Milius’ attorney, Gary Asteak of Easton-based Asteak Law Offices, the decision to waive Milius’ hearing was made in exchange for the Commonwealth providing the defense with full discovery, allowing them access to the evidence the prosecution intends to use.

Anna Thomas, a public relations administrator for the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office, declined to comment, citing the active nature of the case.

Milius is still subject to the $150,000 unsecured bail condition he was released on after his initial arraignment before Weber in April.

The former student is being charged with two counts of misdemeanor invasion of privacy without consent and an unrelated felony count of possession of child pornography. The misdemeanor charges are related to an October incident where Milius allegedly recorded two Lafayette College students showering in Rubin Hall.