College President Nicole Hurd wishes to better reach middle-income families with her new financial aid plan. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Flickr)
Hurd announces loan-free education for middle-income students
Miss Jacksons closure comes just three weeks after it began to accept student meal swipes.
I’m sorry, Miss Jackson’s
Michael McGuire, who chairs the Faculty Affairs and Resources Committee, praised the new fund for broadening access for professors.
New faculty fund provides travel opportunities for professors
According to Parkhurst management, only half a dozen students have celiac disease.
Gluten free or gluten friendly?
Forty clubs did not re-apply during the re-registration period.
Club re-registration receives positive feedback
Provost John Meier navigated the colleges academic division through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Provost to step down at end of year
The new lobby of Markle Hall has been completed after over 18 months of construction.
Admissions space looking brighter after Markle renovations
ChatGPT is one of the most widely used AI programs among students.
New ChatGPT committee seeks to study artificial intelligence in classrooms
The Curriculum and Educational Policy Committee spearheaded changes to Lafayettes curriculum.
Common Course of Study requirements to change for class of 2029
The Student Government president and vice president abstained from voting on the resolution.
Student Government calls for Parkhurst investigation
The new process requires clubs to have at least 20 active members, an advisor and a constitution.
Club re-registration process kicks off
Clubs experiencing budget shortfalls have been forced to question whether or not all of their planned events can go on as scheduled this semester.
Student Government budget decisions frustrate club leadership
Student Governments decision to raise the student activity fee was influenced in part by the draining of its reserve funds.
Student activity fee increases, provides more funding for clubs
Sherryta Freeman is one of three vice presidents selected among a pool of 133. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Athletic director Sherryta Freeman serving as vice president of national sports organization
Tommy Lee said his work with Safe Zone training and Lavender Lane are two of his proudest accomplishments. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
Tommy Lee, LGBTQ+ advocate, to depart next week
The new dean structure was implemented in July.
New academic dean structure running smoothly
Professor Kathleen Parrish raised concerns about doors not locking from the inside in Pardee Hall.
Public Safety working to clear up lockdown procedures
Public Safety recently adopted a new set of parking rules to reduce confusion.
Public Safety’s powers
The manager of Hana Sushi & Teppanyaki said the restaurant remedied its health code violations.
College Hill restaurants violate food safety codes, make changes
The Commodore will be the first of the new buildings to finish construction.
Three new buildings coming Downtown
The Lafayette Inn was once owned by Lafayettes chapter of Pi Lambda Phi.
Lafayette’s own bed and breakfast
A burglary was reported at the Kappa Kappa Gamma house on Tuesday night. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College)
Two students accused of burglarizing Greek life houses
The accident occurred at the intersection of McCartney and High Streets.
College Hill traffic accident leaves student hospitalized
Public Safety has increased its presence on and off campus following the incident.
Gun flashed at students at Cattell Street house
Kenneth Tator 63 and his wife, Maureen, also sponsor an engineering scholarship.
McCartney North residence hall renamed Tator North after alum donation
While the WJRH radio station is traditionally student run, it has brought on professional engineers.
WJRH Radio down for months, spoiling student shows
Carnival Craze puts carnival fun into an interactive board game.
Matthew Moise ’24 develops new board game
Cabaret was chosen for both its serious themes and its dance numbers.
‘Willkomen, Bienvenue, Welcome…’ to the Marquis Players’ spring musical, ‘Cabaret’
Professor Hafsa Kanjwal will travel to the United Kingdom next week to promote her book.
New book by professor Hafsa Kanjwal brings awareness to political colonization of Kashmir
The Presidents House has a rich history that spans over a century.
A look into the President’s House then and now
Kendals favorites span the genre spectrum. (Photos courtesy of Spotify)
Kendal’s autumn playlist
Elena Duffy 24 is currently working on a new EP. (Photo courtesy of Elena Duffy 24)
Student Artist Spotlight: Elena Duffy ‘24 finds her voice
Image Pattersons Sankofa is named for a Ghanaian proverb. (Photo courtesy of Image Patterson ‘25)
Student Artist Spotlight: Image Patterson ‘25 highlights Black culture with art installation
Maria Cangro 24 (front, center-right) lived at Skidmore College for two weeks while taking creative writing workshops. (Photo courtesy of Maria Cangro 24)
Student Artist Spotlight: Maria Cangro ’24 receives full scholarship to Skidmore College Poetry Seminar
Maria Soukup 26 is trained in playing classical music on the violin. (Photo courtesy of Rae Shepard 26)
Student Artist Spotlight: Violinist Maria Soukup ’26 on her love for ‘shared language’ of playing
Barbie was just as good the second time around in theaters. (Photo courtesy of The Movie Database)
‘Barbie’ IMAX re-release is truly ‘sublime’
In the Aeroplane Over the Sea is an exploration of human emotion and tragedy. (Photo courtesy of Spotify)
‘In the Aeroplane Over the Sea’ celebrates 25 years
Vampire Weekends Modern Vampires of the City epitomizes religious existential dread. (Photo courtesy of Wikipedia)
Album Review: Berman’s Beats: ‘Modern Vampires of the City’ celebrates 10 year anniversary
Steven Spielbergs Schindlers List (1993) is a masterclass in cinematography. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
Cinema with Sam: Sam’s top 5 of all time
Olivia Rodrigo demonstrates her lyrical and vocal strengths on her new album “Guts.” (Photo courtesy of Wikipedia)
Album Review: Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Guts’ will make you want to scream
Barbara Vasconez and Mik Mattis are the team that runs all operations at Mystery Box Games.
Small Business Spotlight: Every night is game night at Mystery Box Games
The idea for Seth and Co. Coffee started as an online business.
Small Business Spotlight: Seth and Co. Coffee builds community for young adults with special needs
The Raven 96 was opened out of Raven Gabriels love for the restaurant industry.
Small Business Spotlight: The Raven 96 proves breakfast is most important meal of day
College Hill Café is located diagonal from College Hill Tavern at 501 Cattell Street. (Photo courtesy of Rose DeFranco)
Small Business Spotlight: College Hill Café revives old neighborhood favorite
Casa 401 offers Colombian-made clothing, homeware, accessories and more.
Small Business Spotlight: Casa 401 brings Colombian-made sustainable goods to downtown Easton
The Mid-Autumn Festival is a celebration of unity and love. (Photo courtesy of Susanna Hontz 24)
Mid-Autumn Festival celebrates Chinese cultural traditions
Ari Ismail ‘26 and Ariel Haber-Fawcett ‘25 created the Middle Eastern Studies Association to raise awareness of issues in the region.
From the court to the stage
Meredith Forman 24 hopes that the addition of pride flags on the arts houses will spur more LGBTQ+ inclusivity.
Pride flags installed at art houses as ‘visual show of allyship’
Benjamin Herman 23, Joshua Hale 23 and Shirley Liu 23 said that their trip to Tokyo was one to remember. (Photo courtesy of Shirley Liu 23)
Forensics team takes on Tokyo
Write to Be opted against a typical club structure in favor of a more close-knit feel. (Graphic by Samantha Peabody 25 for Write to Be)
Write to Be connects student writers of color
Rick Fisher (right), who was the Leopard mascot for 15 years, poses with the current mascot, Dysean Alexander. (Photo courtesy of Dysean Alexander)
Unmasking the Leopard
The current spring concert, Lafchella, features student bands and local performers. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
History of the spring concert
Beginning in the 1970s, WJRH was funded by Hugh Hefners Playboy foundation.
The 1970s transformation of WJRH
Ted Norton eventually resigned from his position at Lafayettes library after being accused of having communist ties. (Photo courtesy of the College Archives)
Communists on campus?: Letters illuminate Lafayette’s Red Scare
Lia Embil 17 turned hidden treasures into art in a recent exhibition. (Photo courtesy of Lia Embil 17)
Alum Spotlight: Lia Embil ‘17 turns Lafayette creations into career
RolleyPulley is a “2-person, three-dimensional Tug of War,” according to its website. 
Battle of balance: RolleyPulley game installed in Farinon
Shayne Figueroa 99 first became interested in food studies after taking an American Studies class at Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Shayne Figueroa 99)
Alumni Spotlight: NYU professor Shayne Figueroa ’99 shares passion for food history
Amy Emerick Clerkin 03 landed a Capitol Hill gig just months after graduation. (Photo courtesy of LegiStorm)
Alumni Spotlight: Amy Emerick Clerkin ’03 on climbing Washington’s ranks
Sophomore running back Jamar Curtis runs through the hole during the Leopards win over Bucknell. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Leopards devour Bison in Homecoming football game
The Leopards focused on defense in their shutout over Holy Cross. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer notches third consecutive win with Holy Cross shutout
After taking down Navy, the Leopards have a weekend at home with two matches. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Women’s volleyball loses to American, beats Navy
Sophomore goalkeeper Raffi Fragomeni shut out the Crusaders en route to the Leopards 2-0 win. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Field hockey shuts out Holy Cross
Malik Wagner (left) and Darius Dangerfield (right) work to organize logistics for their respective teams. (Photos courtesy of Malik Wagner on LinkedIn and GoLeopards)
New directors of operations hold men’s soccer, basketball together
Sophomore quarterback Dean DeNobile drops back to pass during the win against Monmouth. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Football beats Monmouth to go 3-1, best start in a decade
Equipment manager Michael Shiffert 18 played on the football team during his time at Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Lehigh Valley Live)
Behind the scenes, equipment managers keep everything in order
Sophomore wide receiver Elijah Steward carries the ball past Columbia defenders. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Football crushes Columbia in home opener
Sophomore quarterback Dean DeNobile throws the ball against Duke. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Football falls to No. 21 Duke for first loss of season
Lafayette athletes are always busy between practice, competition and classwork. (Photos by Rick Smith and Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
A day in the life of two student-athletes
Junior goalkeeper Griffin Huff controls the ball while holding the opposition scoreless. (Photo by Doug Kilpatrick for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer ends losing streak with two conference clean sheets
First-year midfielder Beaux Lizewski dribbles away from a Colgate defender at Gummeson Grounds last Saturday. (Photo by Doug Kilpatrick for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer drops games against Colgate, Albany
Both sophomore CJ Fulton and senior Leo OBoyle announced they were transferring last week. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball sees three key players transfer after successful season
Adama Sanogo waits to embrace head coach Dan Hurley following their national championship victory. (Photo courtesy of KSL Sports)
Sidelines: Wrapping up March Madness
Sophomore guard CJ Fulton is a key member of the basketball team with an interesting playing history and optimistic view on the Leopards future. (Photo courtesy of CJ Fulton 25)
From Éire to here, basketball’s CJ Fulton fits in
The mens basketball team celebrates its Sunday night win against American, which sent it to the Patriot League finals. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
After nail-biting win against American, men’s basketball falls to No. 1 seed Colgate in League Championship
Senior midfielder Ariel Schumacher drives the ball on the wet turf. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Field hockey drops rainy match against American
The field hockey team poses with sophomore Leo Baumgardner at Metzgar Fields. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Meet Leo Baumgardner, field hockey’s star practice player
Junior defender India Ralph brings the ball up the field during the teams winning weekend. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Field hockey dominates in weekend matches, sweeps weekly Patriot League honors
Sophomore Josephine van Wijk puts a shot on goal during the Leopards match against Columbia. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey celebrates mental health awareness in loss to Columbia
Sophomore Jake Magnusson gets set to receive in the first round of the Bucknell Invitational. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Tennis teams debut at Bucknell Invitational
The tennis team beat Loyola Maryland for the first time in school history. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Men’s tennis sets program record in blowout victory over Loyola Maryland
Senior Halle DeNardo waits to return the ball during her match against Lehigh. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Women’s tennis drops senior day match to Lehigh
Sophomore Olivia Boeckman uses the forehand during the Leopards matchup. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Women’s tennis kicks off regular season with decisive victory
Senior Nash Lovallo was a first place finisher this weekend at the Bloomsburg Invitational. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Men’s tennis shines in last fall tournament, looks with optimism to spring season
Christian Kiselica led George Washington to a top-25 ranking prior to coming to Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Christian Kiselica named head volleyball coach
The team poses after its win in the final game of the season. (Photo courtesy of @lafayettewclubvball on Instagram)
Women’s club volleyball wins final tournament of semester
The Lafayette mens club volleyball team poses after its successful first tournament. (Photo courtesy of @laf_mvb on Instagram)
Men’s club volleyball attends first ever tournament at Kutztown
Volleyball celebrates their 3-1 win against rival Lehigh last weekend. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Volleyball triumphs over Lehigh before falling to Bucknell
Sophomore outside hitter Abby Nieporte spikes a ball for a point during the Leopards victory over Manhattan College last weekend. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Volleyball wins one, loses two in Big Apple Tournament
Op-Ed: Asian invisibility
Op-Ed: What to do about the fashion in the room?
Op-Ed: Public art at Lafayette College
Letter to the Editor
Letter to the Editor
Letter to the Editor
The Student Government office should reopen in two to four business days, once the clean up crew takes care of the blood.
Student Government Budget Committee beat to death: Happiness Club, SMAC to blame
During his time on the Shanghai Sharks, Scott T. Pippin was named Most Caring Player.
Scott T. Pippin to take over as head men’s basketball coach
Please dont ask her if shes friends with ChatGPT. Thats racist.
Hurd exposed as AI
Thank you rich donor!
Alum donates millions to scholarship for straight white men
Kevin requires a diet of three small dogs per shift.
Chi Phi party empty after no one solves their riddles three
Leopards devour Bison in Homecoming football game

By Dan Sullivan, Contributing WriterOctober 6, 2023
Sophomore+running+back+Jamar+Curtis+runs+through+the+hole+during+the+Leopards+win+over+Bucknell.+%28Photo+by+Rick+Smith+for+GoLeopards%29
Sophomore running back Jamar Curtis runs through the hole during the Leopards’ win over Bucknell. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)

In its first conference game of the season, the football team (4-1 overall, 1-0 Patriot League) trounced the Bucknell Bison (1-3 overall, 0-1 Patriot League) 56-22 at Saturday’s Homecoming game. This marks head coach John Troxell’s 100th career head coaching win.

The Homecoming game saw over 4,200 spectators pack the stands of Fisher Stadium to cheer on the Leopards. The game also marked the Leopards’ third straight victory, giving them a 3-0 home record for the first time since 2009.

“Of course, league play is understood by us all, but we take every opponent seriously with extreme focus,” sophomore wide receiver Elijah Steward wrote in an email. “Mindset is the same: win the day and get 1% better at every chance.”

The Maroon and White offense erupted for its best performance this season, surpassing 50 points for the first time since 2009. Sophomore quarterback Dean DeNobile continued his successful start, passing for career highs both in yards with 229 and touchdowns with four.

Sophomore running back Jamar Curtis, the Patriot League’s leading rusher, ran for yet another 100-yard-plus game, marking his fourth of the season, alongside both a rushing and a receiving touchdown. Additionally, first-year running backs Kente Edwards and Ethan Bruce and first-year wide receiver Carson Persing all found the end zone for the first time in their careers. 

“I think confidence and mindset is what sets us apart this year,” Steward wrote regarding the offense’s improvement. “Having more time together each day helps us build chemistry and flow more comfortably as a unit.”

The Leopards’ defense also continued to impress in a game where offense was the day’s top story. The Maroon and White totaled seven sacks for the second straight game and added an interception by senior defensive back Neriyan Brown. Senior linebacker Billy Shaeffer, who accounted for half of the total sacks on Saturday, said that the defense was successful in making Bucknell’s offense “one-dimensional.”

“We were stopping the run pretty well and made them start passing the ball,” Shaeffer said. “Then we put pressure on them up front and made the quarterback feel uncomfortable in the pocket.”

Sixth-year Shaeffer, the most experienced Leopard on the roster and one of the few senior starters on defense, praised the team’s younger defensive linemen who have exceeded expectations thus far.

“They’re a really talented group,” Shaeffer said. “It’s important to lead them in the right direction, and with the amount of experience we have on defense, it hasn’t been hard to.”

After their first possession ended in a punt, the Maroon and White offense was unstoppable for the remainder of the first half. Following a missed Bucknell field goal, both Curtis and junior running back Jermaine Conyers punched the ball in the end zone on back-to-back drives. 

Lafayette’s defense stopped Bucknell again at the beginning of the second quarter. First-year running back Troy Bruce, who has shined on special teams thus far this year, then made one of the key plays of the game as he blocked the ensuing punt. The Leopards offense took over near midfield as DeNobile found Persing for his first touchdown on the day, extending the lead to 21-0.

DeNobile tacked on his remaining three scores in the second quarter, including a 63-yard strike to Steward for Lafayette’s longest play from scrimmage in 2023. With a 30-point advantage at halftime, a 4-1 record seemed all but inevitable.

“Being 4-1 sets the tone pretty well for us,” Shaeffer said. “We know how special this group can be, but we’re still far from where we want to be. It’s up to us to keep getting better and work on the little things.”

The team’s dominant performance on Saturday resulted in strong Patriot League recognition, as three players took home weekly awards. DeNobile, Shaeffer and Bruce received Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Player of the Week honors, respectively. This is the second time DeNobile and Shaeffer have received these awards in their careers, with DeNobile now winning in back-to-back weeks.

The Leopards will face their final non-conference opponent of the 2023 campaign tomorrow as they look to advance to 5-1 with a win against the Princeton Tigers (2-1 overall).

