Letter to the editor: Response to faculty open letter

To the editor,

I am writing to express my dismay at the open letter written by several Lafayette College professors and staff calling on the college to apologize for issuing a warning letter to student protestors who violated the college’s Student Code of Conduct. These professors and staff stated in their letter, “It is deeply distressing and disturbing that Lafayette’s administration chose to intimidate a portion of the students present, for their activism and exercising their rights to free speech, free assembly and freedom of expression.”

I strongly believe in every student’s right to free speech and to express diverse viewpoints but in this case, the student protestors did not merely exercise their rights to free speech, as the letter alleges. Rather they disrupted campus tours and events and marched down school hallways chanting loudly, disrupting the work obligations and offices of staff.

Lafayette is a private institution and thus is not obligated to allow unfettered student speech. Even if it were a public institution, however, the protests were not mere speech but conduct, actions that interfered in the freedom of movement and functioning of others on campus. The right to protest is always subject to reasonable time, place and manner restrictions. Just as it would have been beyond reasonable expectations if these students had interfered with the faculty’s freedom of movement and speech of other students and of staff.

Moreover, the signatories of the letter quickly make clear that they are not advocating for free speech but rather a particular political agenda by insisting that the administration “publicly commit to disclosure and engaging in conversation about the divestment from any organization or company that is financially backing Israeli ecocide, genocide and scholasticide.” These signatories revealed their hand that they want the university not to provide a conducive atmosphere for discussion and debate, but rather to promote a single perspective on Israel and Hamas whom they don’t criticize in any way, and thereby indoctrinate the student body.

The college should not go along with these extreme demands. It should make room for students to protest on campus but not allow for disruptive behavior or politicalization of the college’s core mission, which from my point of view is to educate students, not to indoctrinate them.

David Roth ’70