Director of student conduct resigns

Austin Haytko, Lafayette’s director of student conduct and restorative practices, joined the college in 2022. (Photo courtesy of the Iowa State Daily)

The director of student conduct resigned on Thursday. Austin Haytko, who was promoted to director in July, will leave Lafayette College on Oct. 10.

The resignation marks at least the sixth administrative departure for the Division of Student Life in a year.

“All I will say on the matter is that it was an extremely difficult decision to make,” Haytko wrote in an email. “However, to best support my mental, physical, and emotional health it was a decision I had to make.”

Haytko’s departure comes amidst major changes to Lafayette’s conduct process. According to Sarah Moschenross, the vice president for student life, the division will launch a search to fill the student conduct role when the new dean of students, Walter Snipes, arrives in early October.

“Jenn Dize will temporarily rejoin the team to provide support until Dr. Snipes arrives on October 7,” Moschenross wrote, referring to the interim dean of students who departed the college this summer.

Haytko’s exit is the latest in a series of departures from the division in the time frame since Moschenross assumed leadership last September. With Haytko, the departures include the director of student conduct, the dean of students, the interim dean of students, the Title IX coordinator, the director of intercultural development and the assistant director of intercultural development for gender and sexuality programs.

The exit of the college’s Title IX coordinator, Amanda Hanincik, became public last week. All of the positions have been filled in the interim or assumed by new staff members.

“This level of turnover aligns with comparative national and peer trends,” Moschenross wrote.

According to Moschenross, the departures have included “retirement, career advancements, and new business ventures.”

Haytko wrote that during his time at Lafayette, his number one priority “has always been Lafayette’s students.”

“I follow the philosophy of servant leadership and I truly believe that I did my very best to serve Lafayette,” he wrote.

College spokesman Scott Morse declined to comment.